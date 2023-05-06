I wouldn’t mind being rich and famous — in fact, I’m sure I’d quite enjoy it — but I wouldn’t act like I was rich and famous.
At least, I wouldn’t act like I was rich and famous if acting like I was rich and famous meant going to the Met Gala and wearing some of the items that apparently pass for high fashion.
The Met Gala, which always takes place on the first Monday in May, is an invite-only event that raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.
I have no particular issues with the cause (although it does seem as though there are many more important causes in our world if one has unlimited deep pockets). But I do have issues with the ridiculousness of many of the outfits.
I am all for costume parties and having fun at one’s own expense. The Met Gala, though, is like a high-priced costume party where everyone takes themselves seriously.
Apparently the rich and famous A-listers who are invited to this event don’t generally pay for their $50,000 ticket or a spot at a $300,000 table. And they don’t even necessarily pay for their outfits. All of this is supported by businesses and fashion firms that cough up the money to have the rich and famous be their front men to showcase their couture and generosity.
If I had designed some of the outfits featured at this year’s Met Gala, though, I certainly would not want to advertise it. And if I were one of the beautiful people, I certainly would not want to have such outfits associated with my person.
Granted, there were a few classic outfits on the red carpet that I would be happy to wear. One of the first “acceptable” (meaning acceptable to me) dresses that I saw was lambasted by internet commentators as “prom clothes.”
Better that, though, than the Halloween costume–type outfits that seemed to overtake the extravaganza. Again, as noted, I’m all for fun, such as Halloween parties, but this was a party in which people wore costumes that would be laughed at here in Nebraska but that people gawked at in admiration in New York.
Rihanna (singer and actress), for example, wore an outfit that has been featured on many sites as one of the highlights of the Gala. Remember when you made floats for parades with crepe paper flowers bunched together to create a “look.” This was that look. The top of the dress, which was all white, was a material-made version of such floats that covered Rihanna’s upper body and arms and head, leaving her face just barely peeking out.
Maybe it even looked like a wedding cake where the cake designer did not know about “too much of a good thing” in terms of frosting flower decorations. Inquiring minds want to know: How does a person eat in such a dress?
And Janelle Monáe (singer, rapper, and actress) wore a sheer black cone-shaped number (I can’t quite call it a dress) that seemed to have springy horizontal metal supports encircling the dress at intervals, which was reminiscent of one of those collapsible colanders.
One of the biggest pushbacks against the Met Gala that I saw online had to do with its “red carpet,” which wasn’t red but was actually cream with red and blue swirled lines. Many commentators likened it unfavorably to Colgate toothpaste.
Really? Amid all of the ghastly dresses, people want to focus on the carpet?
All I know is that I’m out of touch — and make no apologies for it.
