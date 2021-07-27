In the heat of the summer when the fish may not be biting and there are no open hunting seasons, we get creative in how we enjoy the outdoors. There’s something we like to do here in the Midwest called floating and it’s pretty simple. You find a tube or a tank and the nearest river, hop in and enjoy the ride.
I’ve gone tubing a number of times and it’s a great way to spend a hot summer afternoon. If you’re planning a float down one of the rivers in the area, I have a few pieces of advice. It may cost you more, but go with an outfitter. Doing this will ensure that you have the equipment you need — including kayaks, tubes, tanks and cooler tubes. Some also carry lifejackets. Outfitters know the river better than you and have set launch and landing points, so you can enter and exit the river safely.
Wear a lifejacket. In some areas, the water may be deeper than you realize or the current could be faster than it appears. Safety is key, and that includes your skin. Trust me when I say it is easy to get sunburn on the water. Make sure to take some with you, so you can reapply as needed.
Snacks and drinks are a must, especially water as it’s easy to get dehydrated quickly in the heat. Whatever you bring with you needs to come back out of the water. Keep a bag in a spare tube to keep your trash. Nothing is more unappealing than empty soda cans and candy wrappers floating down the river.
It’s is also good to be courteous to other tubers and kayakers who are out enjoying their day. A friendly hello and wave or a “Go Big Red!” is always a welcomed greeting on the river. Although it may be tempting to bring a phone and a speaker along with you to play your tunes, extra care is needed. The last thing you want is a phone getting wet or lost in the water. Don’t ask me how I know.
I have been fortunate enough to have floated down great Nebraska rivers in amazing locations over the years, including the Calamus, the Elkhorn and, most recently, the Niobrara National Scenic River. The latter is an absolute must if you enjoy waterfalls, canyons and beautiful scenery. It was truly an unforgettable experience.
As I begin my third year writing this column, I realize how truly lucky I am for my experiences in the outdoors. Being able to share those moments with my readers has given me so much joy. I am thankful for everyone who has approached me in the past two years to tell me they enjoyed my column. From relatives to community members, your support has meant the world to me.
I am appreciative to everyone who has made it possible for me to write about my adventures. To the landowners who have welcomed us on their property, my coworkers for correcting my mistakes and my family for their encouragement — I am deeply grateful. Lastly, I am incredibly thankful for my husband who has served as teacher, guide, fact-checker and cheerleader as I have grown as an outdoorswoman. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Here’s to many more years of bullets and bobbers.