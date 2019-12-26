When hunting doesn’t quite go as planned

There are many experiences that help introduce a person to the great outdoors. I’ve gone on a number of hunting excursions with my husband, Led, over the years — some were a success, but others didn’t go as planned. However, being out in the wide open spaces is still good for the soul. Even if you don’t fire a single shot, hunting can be an extremely rewarding experience and the following are a few examples.
* * *
Three years ago Led was granted permission to hunt on private property near Tilden. This ground was adjacent to the Elkhorn River, and he’d had success filling tags there in the past. One bitterly cold morning, we headed out early. The wind was howling, so we decided to wait in the truck until sunrise to try to stay warm. Along the bank of the river, we saw turkeys nested high in a grove of cottonwood trees.
As the sun started to creep up over the icy river, we saw a group of deer on the opposite bank. Due to our location being on the wrong side, we weren’t going to get a shot off. Instead, we just sat there for almost an hour watching the group of does feeding and the young fawns scampering across the ice. Just after daybreak, the turkeys left their nests, flapping their way to the ground. That morning we were just a witness to nature, which was just fine by me.
* * *
One spring before we were married, he decided he wanted to try his luck turkey hunting. We were in Grove Lake Wildlife Management Area near Royal. One of his hunting buddies had lent him a turkey box call that we were using to try to lure the turkeys to us. We had hunkered down in a shelterbelt and we could hear some gobbles a hundred yards or so away from us. We didn’t have a visual on them, but they sounded as though they were heading for us. Every so often we would call to them and hear a reply. There was an open area just beyond our cover, and we crept through the trees trying to pinpoint their location.
Finally, their calling ceased and when we got to the opening in the brush, there wasn’t a turkey in sight. The sun was starting to sink, so we called it a day and headed for the car. Just then, we heard a coyote yapping and couldn’t help but think if it had spooked the birds, or if they just weren’t interested in our subpar squawks.
* * *
Another memory that comes to mind is shortly after we brought home our black lab pup, Daisy. We had been working with her, in hopes that she could help flush birds during pheasant season. She was still very green at the time, but we wanted her to get out of the backyard and into the field. So late one afternoon we loaded her up and headed to Oak Valley Wildlife Management Area near Battle Creek.
She had a blast bounding through the tall grass. At times she would put her nose to the ground, following a scent trail for a ways before abandoning the search. Even though she didn’t flush a single bird that night, the three of us enjoyed a crisp fall day in the field.
* * *
I’ve learned that you might not always limit out or even fill a tag, but the time spent outside is always worth it. The people you have around you and the wildlife you encounter is what makes hunting such a rewarding experience.