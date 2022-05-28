They were a last-minute find. My sister and I were paying for some purchases at one of the stops on the Bargain Buyway, and I happened to look down and see the set of three canvas posters with motivational sayings leaning up against the counter:
Execution (Noun): Stop talking and put in the work
Grind (Verb): To perform repetitive tasks over and over in order to attain a goal
Hustle (Verb): The only controllable pillar of success
I loved the sentiments. As a former English teacher, I loved the fact that the words on each poster were identified as certain parts of speech. I loved the fact that they would fit perfectly on the blank wall above my computer. And I loved the price. What’s not to love about $1 each?
The only thing that I really didn’t love about the posters was the fact that the Hustle poster proclaimed the word to be a verb and yet the definition was not in the form of an infinitive as on the Grind poster but instead was written in a form indicating that the word on the poster was a noun. The word “hustle” could be a noun or a verb; the point is that the poster should have given a definition of the word that matched the part of speech it proclaimed the word to be.
Attention to detail does not seem to be one of the defining characteristics of society today. As a former English teacher and self-described grammar geek, I notice it often in misspellings and incorrect punctuation and grammar on everything from advertisements and product labels to clothing and plaques with inspirational aphorisms.
I showed my daughter the posters because she always has been my comrade in arms, so to speak, about finding — and laughing about — grammatical errors in public spaces.
I said, “What do you notice about these posters?”
I expected her to notice immediately the noun/verb issue on the Hustle poster. And she did. But she also noticed other things — many other things: there is a period after one definition and not after the others, the fonts are not the same on all of the posters, the size of the print is different, the spacing is inconsistent, etc., etc.
That’s what I get, I guess, for asking a senior product designer her opinion about a $3 set of posters.
The final comment she made about the posters, though, had nothing to do with grammatical errors or design miscues: she noted the toxic nature of “hustle culture” that the posters seemingly promoted.
I’d never heard the term before. What it means is that people work themselves into the ground to achieve success.
It’s true that too much work is a bad thing, physically and mentally. And there are many people who seem to forget that there is life beyond work.
But when did “execution,” “grind” and “hustle” become bad concepts in and of themselves? You do have to stop talking and put in the work, and that work includes performing repetitive tasks over and over to achieve a goal. You might happen to succeed by sheer luck even if you aren’t very hardworking, and we all know someone who is not deserving who succeeds — but the only controllable way to succeed is by hustle.
Too much of anything is bad, but a certain amount of execution, grind and hustle is a positive thing.
Obviously, the people who created the posters were not into the grind of hustle culture. A little more grind and hustle, and we might have a little more attention to detail.
Readers may contact Sheila at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.