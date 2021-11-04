LINCOLN — The Nebraska Wheat Board (NWB) will hold its next meeting Friday, Nov. 19, at the Department of Environment and Energy at 245 Fallbrook Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68521. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m.  

During the meeting, the NWB will receive reports from members on committee activities as well as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Wheat Growers Association. The Board will also receive a tour of the new office building prior to the upcoming move in 2022. The public is welcome to attend any open portion of the meeting. Interested individuals may contact the NWB office for a copy of the detailed agenda or for more information.

The Nebraska Wheat Board administers the check-off of 0.4% of net value of wheat marketed in Nebraska at the point of first sale.  The board invests the funds in programs of international and domestic market development and improvement, policy development, research, promotion, and education.

Four teams from the ranks of Class D1 and Class D2 will head to the Nebraska State Volleyball Championships this week with plenty of program experience in hopes of having "staying power" and making a run to bring the large, wooden shape of Nebraska back to this corner of the state.

Marine Pfc. Christopher Allen Rutenbeck, 19, of Wayne graduated from the U.S. Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on Sept. 10.

How to utilize crop residues

Fall is in full swing, with both corn and beans coming out of the field. When crop fields open up for grazing behind harvest, what can be expected from the remaining residue?

Sorghum board to meet

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board has scheduled a meeting for Thursday Dec. 2, at the Kearney Public Library located at 2020 1st Ave, Kearney, NE 68847. The meeting will convene at 9 a.m.