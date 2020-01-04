What to expect for the coming year

The Daily News’ annual forecasting committee recently gathered to make its predictions about the upcoming year, and a common theme was unearthed: the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Many staff members had hopes, dreams and chastises for our beloved football team. Social media coordinator Ashley Gracey said the Cornhuskers would add a retractable dome over Memorial Stadium. That way they can “choose if/when they want to keep the Frost out.”
Co-editor Jerry Guenther suggested that Nebraska and Iowa fans would continue to debate whether their annual football game is a rivalry.
“The only thing more important to settle will be which coach is more overpaid, Scott Frost or Kirk Ferentz,” he said.
And finally, a hope among most of the committee: The Cornhuskers will finally get into a bowl game.
Here are some more predictions, a mix of serious and enjoyable forecasts:
n There will be more beachfront property around the state.
n Lot 279 will install a mechanical bull.
n Wayne Ohnesorg, a local Extension educator who regularly appears on “Backyard Farmer” on NET, will get his own show that promotes Nebraska. It’s called, “Corn, It’s What’s for Dinner.”
n Speaking of new TV shows, Colorado will get a new show on MTV called, “Weeds are plants, too.”
n Joe Biden will become the Democratic presidential candidate.
n But, eventually Donald Trump will be acquitted by the Senate after being impeached in the House — and then reelected.
n Chick-Fil-A will move into town.
n Snow will fall in Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska, and nobody will complain about snow removal. (Wait, that's not realistic, even for this page)
n KFC will install a boxing ring — for food fights.
n Norfolk will give out free Peletons to all citizens.
n Thinking he can do better than the current group of presidential candidates, former President Jimmy Carter launches another run for the White House at age 95, nearly 40 years after leaving the Oval Office.
n The Lawnmower Man — a Norfolk man who was involved in several altercations in which he ended up employing pepper spray — will be freed after serving his eight-month sentence.
n Loud Christmas suits, which were popular this year at the Daily News, will spark a fashion trend. Plaid sportsjackets will return, just in time to be the hot look for spring.
n Amazon drones will take over.
n Nintendo’s Wii will come back.
n Norfolk will replace potholes with bigger potholes on Braasch Avenue.
n The Great American Comedy Festival will invent holographic technology to bring Johnny Carson back.
n The Cowboy Trail will be extended to China.
n More windmills will be built.
n In the spirit of old-fashioned barn-raising, 40-county and 12-county drivers will unite, with tools in hand, to complete the Highway 13 bridge.
n Daylight saving time will be eradicated.
n A Trump tower will be built to help revitalize downtown Norfolk.
n People will stop saying “OK, boomers.”
n At some point, it will snow a lot and a TV weather person will do a live remote, saying how crazy it is to be outside while telling people not to go outside.
n Gas prices will rise to one gold bar per gallon.
n Flying cars will still not be a thing.
n Tesla will go bankrupt.
n “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with host Ryan Seacrest” will set the record for the longest time a dead performer still has a TV show named after him.
n Speaking of records, The NEW 94 Rock will set a record for most years calling itself new.
n After a seven-year absence, Mike Flood wins election in the Legislature to return in 2021 as Madison County's state senator.
n In addition to Norfolk aiming to emulate San Antonio's riverwalk, the city's barbecue scene aims to become the Kansas City of the north.
And finally:
n The oft-delayed four-lane Highway 275 expressway continues to get pushed back, with 2088 the expected completion date — a century after the 600-mile statewide expressway plans were announced.