What to do about COVID-19

It has been nine months since COVID-19 has rocked the United States. Somehow it got better and then it got way worse. What caused this? What is the solution?
What caused COVID-19 to get worse? I feel like in the summer it was slowing down, they were letting elective surgeries happen and going into a restaurant wasn’t scary. Now they might not let you get elective surgeries, and I wouldn’t dare go into a restaurant anymore.
Some people say the reason for the surge is because of the colder weather. While the cold weather could be helping the virus spread faster there is more to the surge than just the cold weather. We are seeing this big surge right after a holiday, Halloween, where people didn’t listen to the rules and had Halloween parties with no social distancing and no masks. Sure everyone at a party could say “I feel fine” or “I have no symptoms” but just because you don’t have symptoms doesn’t mean that you aren’t asymptomatic. If you are asymptomatic that doesn’t mean you can’t spread, it to other people. The other problem is people aren’t wearing their masks. I get it, masks are awful. They feel claustrophobic and uncomfortable no one wants to wear a mask. It is better to be safe then sorry and, in the hospital. Schools are also a place of spread because people party and they don’t wear their masks correctly. I love the activities I do in school but the more the dial for COVID moves the scarier it gets to be in a physical school where some people don’t listen to the rules.
How do we fix this surge or a better question is can we come back from this virus? One way to fix it is something I mentioned, wear a mask. Masks have been proven to be helpful to stop the spread, but they are only beneficial if everyone wears one correctly. Masks go over you’re mouth and nose that is the proper way to wear a mask. Some people say “Well I can’t breathe with it over my mouth and my nose” I’m asthmatic and not only do I walk up and downstairs every day and have no problems but I work out with a mask on no problem at all. I promise you masks are only for your safety it’s not because the government wants to control you or tell you what to do it is entirely for your safety so wear a mask.
Another way to fix it is by not attending large gatherings like parties. I know with the holidays coming up it seems silly to suggest not going to family Christmas or Thanksgiving but it would be a lot safer if you had those holidays at your home with your household members and not with people outside of your household because those people can be carriers of this virus and not know it and then you could get it and spread it more. I think this year for the holidays it would be much safer if everyone stayed home to be safer. Is there a way to come back from the virus? I’m hopeful. I want to be able to go to college next year without having to wear a mask, but I don’t know if that’s going to happen. I’m hopeful that when Joe Biden gets inaugurated in January, he’ll be able to get a better handle on this virus and do a better job than our current administration. I know a lot of people are scared that he’ll shut down the country and put us back in lockdown but honestly, if that’s what needs to be done to get this virus under control it should be done. I don’t think we should be waiting until January to have a solution. I think if our governor would stop trying to turn our state into the town from Footloose by banning dancing and maybe put more restrictions on the state of Nebraska it could stop the massive spread that is happening in Nebraska currently. The answer “Well we’ve never experienced this, so we don’t know what to do” isn’t cutting it anymore because we know that at least that quarantine and lockdown work to stop the spread and if we need to do that then we should do whatever it takes to stop the spread because currently it’s only going to get worse with the holidays coming up and with even colder weather coming and I don’t want this virus to last forever but right now that’s what it feels like.