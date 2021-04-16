What’s new at Off Road Speedway this season

The changes for the 2021 racing season at Off Road Speedway don’t include any adjustments to the track itself but instead emphasize what promoter Jerry Pospisil describes as “an emphasis on family-oriented entertainment.”
Although the price of admission has been increased for adults, Pospisil said all children 15-and-under accompanied by their parents will be admitted free of charge.
“We already noticed on opening night that there are several families that we know of that brought their three kids out to the races that would not have come out before because they can’t afford it,” he said. “We want racing to grow, and the only way to do that is to get kids interested; if we can’t get the kids interested, then racing will die out.”
Another new opportunity for involvement by children is to perform the trophy presentations to drivers who win feature races.
“We draw each week for kids to present the trophies to the winning drivers,” Pospisil said. “Then the child also gets a trophy to take home.”
With no changes necessary to the track itself, upgrades were made in the viewing areas available to weekly sponsors, race officials and the media.
“We put new thermal-pane windows and a dropped ceiling in the sponsor room, press box, media area,” Pospisil said. “It’ll be much more comfortable, with better air-conditioning.”
Pospisil said numerous people contribute to the operation of the Off Road Speedway on race nights.
Some of those include Jim Scott as announcer and Mike Jensen handling duties on the flag stand, while scoring races continues to be the responsibility of Robyn Pospisil, Janet Haase and Theresa Hawthorne.
The safety crew is made up of Kent Hawthorne, Alex Noble, Patrick Noble, John Isom and Dalton Dunklau.
A new assignment for 2021 is the addition of Dylan Pospisil, who has taken over the duties of race director.
Special events among the 14 regular race nights include scheduled appearances by the Midwest Stock Cars, the SLMR Late Models, a night featuring the Tri-State Late Models, two nights of action by the 360 Sprint cars, as well as three nights of performances by mini-sprint cars.
“The mini-sprint cars are new. That’s something new that hasn’t been seen at Off Road Speedway,” Pospisil said. “They’re a small sprint car; they’re going to try with the wings, but if they don’t like using the wings on our track, they’ll go non-wing. The problem is that they go so fast with the non-wing that if they roll, they don’t stop.”
Various children's activities are listed on the Off Road Speedway schedule such as bike races, nickel toss, race car rides, fireworks, and ice cream nights.
“We like to offer different things throughout the year to keep the crowd interested, rather than just the same four divisions of car racing every week,” Pospisil said. “So the specials are for people to come in and watch, and see the best.”
In addition, the track will also celebrate the Don Weyhrich Classic, the Lynn Langenberg Memorial on Championship Night, and the two-night Bob Haase Memorial as the season finale in late August.