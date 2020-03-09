What is the logic behind daylight saving?

Something I have thought about numerous times before is why do we have daylight saving time. It doesn’t appear that there are any major effects on how people go through their daily lives, so what’s the point?
There is some logic behind the idea of moving the clocks forward. For one, people are more likely to spend time outdoors in the evening rather than the morning. Personally, if I was going to go for a walk, there is not a chance that I would get up early just to get in a quick exercise before I had to go to school. I am much more likely, on the other hand, to get outside and be active if it is later in the day. So if the reason they move the clocks forward is to be more productive, why aren’t the clocks just set ahead permanently?
In my opinion, I really don’t see much of a point in daylight saving time. I recognize that there are some benefits to having more sunlight later in the day, but these benefits can be gained by simply staying an hour ahead rather than switching back and forth.
Before getting too stuck in my opinion, I wanted to look at why daylight saving time was invented in the first place because, after all, they must have some logical reasoning behind it all. For this, I jumped back to the early 1900s. Germany was one of the first countries to implement daylight saving time. They did this in hopes of relying more on sunlight during war times, so they could, in effect, spend less on electricity. Nowadays, people have to light their houses and businesses whether there is natural sunlight or not, so why go through the hassle of changing all the clocks and ruining your sleep schedule? After all, is any amount of sunlight really worth losing an hour of sleep?