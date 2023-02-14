Unofficially, there are 180 members of the Nebraska Auto Racing Hall of Fame in Lincoln.
Somewhat surprisingly, only three are Northeast Nebraska natives.
For the past several years, that has bothered Troy Weyhrich of Norfolk. You see, the trio include his father, Don (Class of 2015) of Norfolk, as well as the late Gerald "Boog" Bruggeman of Hoskins (Class of 2001) and Gene Bickelmeier of Norfolk (Class of 2017).
Weyhrich — the owner of Renegade, a western and fashion apparel store in Norfolk — said he feels strongly that more individuals from the area deserved induction.
"When my dad was inducted in 2016, it was quite the honor, but I quickly noticed our part of the state was underrepresented," Weyhrich said. "I began working with a guy named Tom Lathen, who led the charge to get my dad inducted, on trying to help push some of racers from our area across the line, so to speak."
Weyhrich aided in getting the late Kim Lingenfelter of Norfolk on the current list of 94 eligible nominees qualified to be voted in.
In early 2022, Weyhrich crossed paths with Larry Hockemeier of Norfolk, who raced at area tracks from 1979 through 1995 and shared a similar feeling about the lack of area representation of Northeast Nebraskans at the state level. Since, the two joined forces to help brothers Ray and Robert Haase of Norfolk, who are also on the eligible list, get to induction-ready status.
GAME CHANGER
Little did Weyhrich know that a chance meeting with recently retired racer Kyle Prauner of Norfolk would reroute his and Hockemeier's focus from the state level to a local one.
"I was talking to Kyle about how I was trying to help some of racers from this area get into the Nebraska Auto Racing Hall of Fame, and I remember him saying he wished he could have raced against some of those guys back in the olden days," Weyhrich said. "As the conversation continued about the Nebraska Auto Racing Hall of Fame, Kyle said in passing ... 'I wish we could have something like that around here.' He went his way, I went mine. About three or four days later, I called Larry and said, 'What if?' "
What if became what next?
With Hockemeier committed to the cause and, following dozens of phone calls, Weyhrich organized a December meeting to gauge interest among area dirt track enthusiasts.
Nearly three months later, the Northeast Nebraska Motorsports Hall of Fame is well on its way to becoming a reality.
Weyhrich and Hockemeier are big fans of the Nebraska Auto Racing Hall of Fame, which turns 25 years old this year, but the pair also understand the difficulties involved in getting area nominees inducted.
"We are in no way trying to hurt the Nebraska Auto Racing Hall of Fame, it's an amazing place to visit, and we are still committed to getting more of our area nominees inducted," Weyhrich said. "But the reality is we have so much area dirt track history here in Northeast Nebraska that will probably never make it to the state level that we need to do something locally to ensure it's not forgotten."
GOOD FOUNDATION
Among 17 term-limit board members, Weyhrich is serving as president, Hockemeier is vice president, Prauner is treasurer and LuAnn Schindler of Ewing is the secretary.
Subsequent meetings have produced the organization’s first two classes. Bruggeman, Don Weyhrich, Lingenfelter and Robert (deceased) and Janet Haase are in the initial Class of 2022. Part of the Class of 2023 are Jerry Suhr (Norfolk), Gene Brudigan (Hoskins), Ray Haase (Norfolk) and Tom Niemeyer (Albion).
The organization also has created the Robert and Janet Haase Impact on Motorsports Award, to be given annually. The 2022 winners are Abe Lincoln and Sam Ganskow, both longtime owners/managers of U.S. 30 Speedway near Columbus, and for 2023, Dale Kesting (deceased), longtime car owner and mechanic of Norfolk.
Also finalized was the criteria used for nominations.
"Obviously, the board was heavily involved in selecting the first two classes, but we would love input from the public moving forward," Hockemeier said. "We have a nomination form that must be filled out in its entirety to qualify, meaning you just can't call up and say I want to nominate a person."
The board hopes to meet four times a year, and a tentative date for an awards banquet has been set for Saturday, Oct. 21.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, or to support the Northeast Nebraska Motorsports Hall of Fame, contact Weyhrich at troyw@renegadestores.com or Hockemeier at buffy402@msn.com. Or check out Northeast Nebraska dirt race tracks and drivers on Facebook.