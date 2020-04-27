What I took for granted before the COVID-19 outbreak

Walking into school every morning, greeting your friends in the morning, talking to your advisor in the morning, learning from your favorite teacher, eating lunch in the commons, sleeping in homeroom, etc. These things all are things that I did every day when I went to school. I never thought that I would say that I took eating on the floor in our commons room for granted. But I did I used to sit on the floor eat my sack lunch and thought this is fine this is what I’ll do for the rest of the year. Little did I know that COVID-19 would ruin my junior year.
I took so many things in school for granted. Number one was that I took for granted is seeing my friends mostly every day. Most of my friends are seniors who graduate a year before me, so I was already sad about them graduating at the regular time. But when COVID-19 shut down my school and I had to start social distancing because my mother and I are autoimmune compromised I couldn’t see the people I’ve seen everyday for almost four years. At first I didn’t think it would be that big a of a deal my friends and I would talk to each other everyday and it would be okay. But very soon after my school shut down, I started missing getting to do basic things with my friends everyday like eating with them or sitting down and talking to them like normal.
When my school announced that we wouldn’t be going back to school. It made me really sad that I may not even get to see them graduate and that we wouldn’t have the rest of the school year to chill out with them. If any of my friends are reading this, I miss you guys a lot. The second thing I most definitely took for granted was my amazing teachers and coaches. Starting with teachers I have one in mind and I say that I took her for granted because she’s retiring at the end of this year. I actively took her science class because she’s a fantastic teacher and I thought that I was going to at least to able to finish my junior year with her as a teacher and now I don’t get to do that anymore. I was really enjoying learning from her and I really regret taking her for granted in my early school years.
Now onto my taking my coaches for granted. I was in a very fun speech season where my coaches were the most supportive people on this earth. They would always support my wacky ideas for speech. They were super excited to go to districts and see what happened. Unfortunately, speech was postponed until April by the NSAA and I have a feeling that speech has come to end. I took it for granted going to competitions and performing and how supportive my coaches were and I’m really sad that we didn’t get to finish the season out.
I really wish that school could’ve had a proper finish. Especially since that this was the first year I was going to be able to do the grand march at prom. I went to prom last year and I complained about it the entire way fun fact I didn’t even want to go to my junior prom. My mom finally convinced me, and I was looking forward to doing all the cool junior things at prom. But now prom is cancelled, and school is over and it’s not how I wanted my junior year to end. I generally like school. I miss having to listen to John Baylor every Friday and the history teacher who says “hi” to me every morning. I miss not being able to sit on the little landing above the stairs to eat my lunch every day. I miss so many things about school.
Whilst I want school to come back I know that these closings are for safety and I don’t blame them for closing the schools but it’s just not the way to end your junior year.