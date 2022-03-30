What does this year's weather have in store?

We’re looking at our fluffy dry lawn that hasn’t had any snow to pack it down all winter and we’re wondering what the summer of 2022 has in store for us. There are people who are already watering their lawns, knowing that their grass and landscaping are suffering from the winter drought. Farmers are really wondering what the summer will be like as inputs are high this year and you hate to see corn and soybeans that dry up, or, if they’re irrigated, will cost a lot to grow.
A traditional authority on weather predictions is The Old Farmer’s Almanac of 2022. I got one of the magazines which is their 230th edition so they must know what they’re doing. They were actually spot on with their winter weather forecast as they said it would be cold and dry. As for summer, they are predicting most of the midsection of the country, including Nebraska, to have hot and rainy conditions this summer. We like that but there are other authorities on the weather who don’t get their data from sunspots and moon phases.
A few farm magazines are referring to a La Nina effect which will cause near normal precipitation in the Northern Plains and dryer to the south which leaves us in the middle not knowing what kind of summer to expect.
I then turned to the National Interagency Fire Center which said the temperatures for this summer are leaning towards higher than normal. The precipitation for central Nebraska this summer is predicted to be below normal but eastern Nebraska has an equal chance of having above normal precipitation and below normal. We’ll take it.
The National Weather Service is not so optimistic. They are predicting above normal temperatures for Nebraska for the summer and below normal precipitation. We didn’t want to hear that.
Instead, I found a weather site that gives you daily weather predictions for the coming months. They claim to have a whole new way of predicting weather that allows people to pick wedding, vacation and other important event dates months in advance using their predictions. I don’t know where they are getting their data (wooly caterpillar colors?) but their predictions are more encouraging.
For instance, they are predicting 79% chance of rain on June 11. Isn’t that great? And you may want to adjust your plans for July 4 because they posted there is an 80% chance of rain over the Fourth of July weekend. According to this site, there will be 17 days in August where the rain chances are over 60%. Now this is a weather site that has a lot of confidence in what they predict. I’ll let you know how accurate they are.
It’s not like we can do anything about the weather but talk about it and hope the skies let some rain loose very soon.