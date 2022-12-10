The focus is misplaced. That’s my assessment of the news reports about ChatGPT, a language-using software program that is almost as smart as — and undoubtedly smarter than — some humans.
Available to the public but still in a testing phase of sorts, ChatGPT has apparently wowed the nation with its ability to use language in a human way — but, at the same time, has generated alarm about the negative effects of this technology.
A sampling of news headlines about the software: “Does ChatGPT Mean Robots Are Coming for the Skilled Jobs?” (New York Times), “ChatGPT, Open AI’s Chatbot, Is Spitting Out Biased, Sexist Results” (Bloomberg) and “Will ChatGPT Kill the Student Essay?” (Atlantic).
I have no idea whether to call these headlines alarmist or not. Undoubtedly, there is at least some measure of accuracy to them. All new technology creates rippling effects.
And it certainly is frightening to think that a computer program will cause numerous jobs to cease to exist in the future (including, potentially, mine), will create even more dissension in our society by inculcating biased and sexist thoughts in the nation’s psyche and will change the world of academia in terms of the focus on the written word. All of these are valid concerns.
But the greatest concern of all is one that is seemingly ignored by the media. Where is the focus on the likelihood that ChatGPT and its successors will squelch humans’ ability to think?
Every time new technology comes along, it brings with it the bad along with the good. In particular, new technology has, bit by bit, negatively affected humans’ ability to think. For example, new automotive technology such as lane-change assists has kept drivers safer but also has put us on the quick road to losing our ability to use rear-view and side-view mirrors and to be aware of our surroundings — in short, to pay attention and think while driving.
Cellphones have brought connectivity to the world, but they also have dialed in a world in which no one is able to memorize phone numbers anymore, no one knows how to read a road map, many people don’t know how to use a keypad anymore if they use voice-enabled messaging, people don’t know how to look others in the eye when speaking in person — and, overall, no one knows what to do in an emergency when the phone dies.
Robo-vacuums, automatic coffee makers, bread machines — all of these and more make humans stupid in the domestic department. If our machines lost their ability to cater to us, we would be unable to figure out how to clean and cook.
Spell-check has made us unable to spell or even use a dictionary, and cameras on our devices have made the ability to think about shutter speeds and apertures a nonevent.
I am not suggesting going back to the days of washing clothes with a washboard and writing with a quill pen (or a stick in the sand). I don’t love technology, but, perversely, I know, I love to use it —at least some of it.
I just don’t want to ever stop being able to think. All of us should be concerned about the future of thinking. We have always evolved to our society, so how will our minds evolve to programs like ChatGPT if they become pervasive?
Our brains are already shrinking in size. Perhaps they will disappear altogether.
Think that’s an exaggeration? Think again. Please do — think, that is. Just think.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.