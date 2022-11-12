While winners for the national Blue Ribbon award were announced in September, Westside Elementary School in Norfolk had the opportunity to celebrate its honor this week as one of five statewide winners.
The Blue Ribbon is an award given by the U.S. Department of Education that honors schools across the country that are considered to be “Exemplary High Performing” by national standards. Four other Norfolk Public Schools have received this award in the past: Norfolk High in 1985, Jefferson Elementary in 2005, Washington Elementary in 2015 and Lincoln Montessori in 2019.
On Thursday, Westside Elementary organized an afternoon award ceremony at the school’s gym. Several local and state leaders were in attendance, including Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and newly elected U.S. Rep. Mike Flood. Approximately 100 additional Westside students and staff, city staff, Norfolk board of education leaders and other members of the public were also in attendance.
Foley, who spoke first, talked of how students, like those at Westside, are clear evidence of a bright, hopeful future.
“This morning, 100,000 Nebraskans went to work in high-tech manufacturing building agricultural equipment and businesses. ... Looking at the future, we need a lot of those smart, young people to take over those businesses and help feed the world,” Foley said.
A video titled “Words of Wisdom" then was shown. It included students holding up encouragement signs that read “Be a Friend” or “Love Yourself.” Students cheered as they saw their classmates on screen.
Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson congratulated students and staff members for reaching the “Exemplary High Performing” standards set by the U.S. Department of Education.
“The definition of exemplary is the best of its kind, deserving of imitation or worthy of copying. In other words, Westside Elementary is being recognized as one of the best schools in the entire United States of America,” Thompson said. “The U.S. Department of Education looked at the achievement scores of our students at Westside Elementary as some of the best, year after year. I am so very proud of you all for your outstanding hard work that you do every single day.”
During Thompson’s nine-year tenure, three schools have received the Blue Ribbon award.
After Thompson's words of congratulations, the school's Panther Pride leaders performed a three-minute routine that danced to a song about empowering students.
Westside Elementary Principal Tracy Lichty concluded the ceremony by recognizing the work that students, staff members and families had put in toward receiving the award.
"When we talk about success at schools, we certainly have to talk about our students. These guys work hard. ... Our staff also works hard. We're also incredibly blessed to have the families of these students support them and do what we ask out of them," Lichty said.
Westside Elementary was one of 297 schools nationwide to receive the award.