WAKEFIELD - The West Point Post 70 Junior American Legion baseball team literally outlasted the Hartington Post 4 Juniors 5-4 to take the title in the Ralph Bishop League Tournament finals played here at Eaton Field on July 1
Brooks Kneifl paced the Wayne Senior Post 43 American Legion squad to a 12-0 win over Oakland-Craig in the Senior's final by striking out 11 O-C batters while allowing only three hits and one walk - oh and he went 1-for-1 at the plate with a double and two RBI's.
In the Junior's game, Hartington posted a run in the top of the sixth to even the score at 2-2, but West Point had an answer in the bottom half of the frame to push the advantage up to 4-2.
"These kids have responded all summer," said long-time West Point coach, Bruce Schlecht. "They listen and they know what needs to be done this time of year - these kids get 'it'.
Post 4 added a run in its half of the sixth, but a throw out at third base on an attempted steal ended the threat and the game by the 4-3 final score.
"Hey, we were right there, hats off to them, they got the job done when they needed to," Hartington coach Don Whitmire said. "We knew this was going to be a close, great game and it was - we just need to keep learning and move forward."
It was only the second loss for the entire summer for the Post 4 Juniors as they will head to Area action with a 14-2 record.
"Our kids have worked hard and played a lot of good baseball, we ran into a team tonight that made the plays when they needed to," Whitmire said. "Again, we'll use this loss to get better."
West Point scored in the first inning after Isaac Guenther, who would eventually get the win on the mound, was plunked by a pitch.
Colten Haber sent a ground ball back up the middle for a single to send Guenther to second base.
Trey Schecht laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to leave runners at second and third with one out.
Starting Post 4 pitcher, Breiton Whitmire then issued a walk to load the bases before Myles Dinslage singled past third base to chase Guenther home.
Hartington made a play at third base after third baseman Koby Detlefson tagged Haber out to try to halt a big inning.
Elliot Reeson slapped a single for Post 70, but Whitmire struck out the next West Point batter to end the inning with West Point up 1-0.
Post 70 added a run in the third before Hartington got on the board in the fourth with a run.
Whitmire opened the top of the fourth with a single with a line drive to center field then stole his way to third base.
Brady Hochstein drew a walk and after a ground out, Detlefson lifted a sacrifice fly to right field scoring Whitmire. A ground out ended the Post 4 half of the inning.
Whitmire scored again in the sixth after singling to open the inning then scoring on a Dylan Taylor fly ball to center field for another sacrifice fly, and the score was knotted at 2-2.
Reeson grabbed a walk to open the West Point sixth then Cody Hass got on board with a bunt and eventually ended up at third on an errant throw to first.
Reeson scored on the play to retake the lead for Post 70, 3-2.
A couple of outs and a couple of walks later, Schlecht is hit by a pitch and forced Haas home for the fourth run of the contest.
Braeden Reifenrath opened the Hartington seventh with a single before Cole Rosener singled after a stikeout.
Keyton Arens slapped a single to score Reifenrath, but it was all Hartington could manage in the inning and West Point claimed the game and the title.
"I'm proud of our guys," Bruce Schlecht said. "We did what needed to be done when it needed to be done."
Oakland-Craig came into the Seniors' game as the No. 4-seed in the south division of the Ralph Bishop League and on a bit of borrowed time.
Kneifl stopped the clock and left little doubt why he recently signed to play baseball for the Huskers next year.
Kneifl and Oakland-Craig starting pitcher, Chance Foust were cruising along in a pitcher's duel through the first two innings before Wayne erupted with six runs in the third, the the second time Foust went through the Post 43 line up.
A couple of walks opened the inning, then the bats, along with some O-C errors made way for the crooked number in the scoring column.
Devin Anderson, Calvin Starzl, Gavin Redden, Wyatt Heikes, Kaden Keller and Aiden Liston all scored with a two-run double by Kneifl being the big blow.
H 000 101 1 - 3 5 0
WP 101 002 - 4 6 0
WP: Isaac Guenther LP: Brady Hochstein.
W 006 42X X 12 5 0
O-C 000 00X X 0 3 3
WP: Brooks Kneifl LP: Chance Foust.
2B: Wyatt Heikes, Aiden Liston, B. Kneifl (W); 3B: Heikes (W).