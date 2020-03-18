WEST POINT — A West Point native has returned to his old stomping grounds to serve up traditional old-country dishes at a new restaurant here.
Robert Knobbe — gourmet cook and owner of The Bohemian Duck at 135 S. Main St. in West Point — is honoring his roots by offering food based on scrumptious memories of his great-grandmother’s cooking. The establishment also offers night-life activity with casual, upscale dining.
“This is a casual, upscale restaurant, not stuffy — a good place to get great food and a good quality drink,” Knobbe said.
Knobbe is a 2003 graduate of Guardian Angels Central Catholic High School. During those years, he ate hamburgers and drank Cokes with others crowded into booths at Bud’s Tap and Grill, which once operated in what is now The Bohemian Duck. He spent a year at South Dakota State University on a baseball scholarship, and he worked part time.
“I started at the bottom, grilling hamburgers at fast-food places, bars and grills at Lincoln, Wayne, Phoenix,” he said.
At age 23, he started cooking seriously and moved up with more hands-on-the-job training. His learning experiences included ethnic foods, cooking and corporate hotel management training to top chef positions.
In August 2019, Knobbe started gutting the late-1800s building to the brick walls using local businesses. The building, located a block west of the Highway 275 stoplights in West Point, always has been a family-owned restaurant. For a time, Knobbe’s grandparents — the Roy French family — operated a café there.
Knobbe grew up enjoying good home-cooking: “I was always into reading cookbooks, but as a kid I was not a very good cook.”
He has memories of his great-grandmother Adella Kulhanek’s duck and dumpling holiday dinners. Traditionally, duck was raised in the old country. Bohemian farmsteads reserved duck for special occasions. By naming his restaurant The Bohemian Duck, he was honoring his great-grandmother, his Bohemian heritage and great food.
The Bohemian Duck will focus on evening dinners with four full-time employees and seven part-time employees. The fully renovated building can accommodate 47 diners and nine walk-in bar seats. It has a centrally located open kitchen. With the open-kitchen concept, Knobbe will be preparing food in full view.
“I want to be out with my customers and enjoy great conversations,” Knobbe said. “Today people are more interested in how it is prepared and where it comes from. With an open concept, I can keep an eye on what the customer likes.”
Plus, Knobbe said he loves to see old friends walk through the door.
In addition to duck, Knobbe’s menu focuses on local pork and beef. Seafood is flown in fresh daily.
“We have a mixologist who will mix your favorite fruits with mid- to upper-shelf liquors,” he said. “For liquors, we have craft beer on tap, sticking close to Nebraska brewed, and two domestic beers, Bud Light and Michelob.”
The Bohemian Duck is open Wednesday through Monday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is closed Tuesday. Reservations are preferred.