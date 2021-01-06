WEST POINT — A West Point businessman and landlord originally charged with three misdemeanors related to a dispute with a tenant last September had one of the charges dismissed Tuesday and was found not guilty of the other two in a Cuming County jury trial.
Ervin C. Eisenmenger, 75, West Point, originally had been charged with assault, trespass-second-degree and disturbing the peace. The trespass charge was moved for dismissal and accepted by Cuming County Judge Michael Long during witness testimony on Tuesday.
Two Nebraska State Patrol troopers were called by the alleged victim on Sept. 17, 2020. The Cuming County Attorney’s Office declared a conflict of interest, so attorney Stuart Mills of Pender was assigned to prosecute on behalf of the state.
The jury of three men and three women and one alternate was selected Tuesday morning at the Nielsen Community Center, with testimony beginning about 11:45 a.m. in the Cuming County Courtroom in the courthouse.
There were eight witnesses who testified, including Eisenmenger. The jury began deliberations at 4 p.m. and returned the not guilty verdicts shortly before 5 p.m.
The alleged victim owned a mobile home in a trailer court south of West Point. Eisenmenger owns the trailer court and charges a fee per lot and utilities.
At two points in the trial, it was stated that the alleged victim owed Eisenmenger thousands of dollars, but an attorney and the judge said that should not factor in the case.
The 45-year-old woman testified that around sunset on Sept. 17, Eisenmenger came to her mobile home.
“He was yelling at me, waving his arms wildly,” she said.
The alleged victim and several of her relatives testified that Eisenmenger struck her under the chin with a closed fist. Several of the witnesses used the term “uppercut” to describe it, with some saying Eisenmenger was using profanity. The alleged victim called 911 and the Nebraska State Patrol responded.
Summer Linke, who manages the trailer park, said she did not see Eisenmenger strike the woman.
Linke said the woman was using profanity toward Eisenmenger, and he reached out, describing it “kind of like a father would quiet his daughter” when she is using profanity. Eisenmenger “nicked” her chin, Linke said.
Mills, the prosecuting attorney, said there is no doubt that some type of physical contact took place.
“She wasn’t seriously injured, thank goodness,” Mills said. “She wasn’t hospitalized, thank goodness.”
Logan Hoyt of West Point, an attorney representing Eisenmenger, said facts in the case were in dispute.
For there to be an assault, Eisenmenger would have intentionally, knowingly or recklessly tried to cause bodily injury, Hoyt said.
“There was no bodily injury as a result of what occurred,” he said.
Hoyt said much of the witness testimony appeared to be “rehearsed.” Even if the jury finds some of the witnesses’ testimony to be credible, the evidence “must be beyond a reasonable doubt.”
If neither side is more credible than the other, “that is not beyond a reasonable doubt,” Hoyt said.