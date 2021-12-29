WINNEBAGO — With all the firepower competing on the three-mat setup at Winnebago High School, Tuesday's Winnebago Invitational had a state tournament kind of vibe as a number of the top girls wrestlers in the state battled throughout a long day of action.
In the end, West Point-Beemer established itself as the team to beat among Nebraska's fledgling girls programs, as the Cadets pulled away to claim the 41-team, 200-wrestler bonanza that could very well serve as a precursor for the first-ever NSAA-sanctioned girls state tournament coming up in seven weeks.
The NSWCA top-ranked Cadets scored 123 points to outlast runner-up Norfolk, which came into the meet as the No. 9-ranked team but was able to outlast defending champion and No. 2-rated South Sioux City among a host of ranked foes that competed, including No. 3 Schuyler, No. 5 Amherst, No. 6 Wahoo and No. 10 Yutan.
Being the team to beat is a challenge West Point-Beemer coach Ray Maxwell said his team is ready to take on.
"It puts a target on us, but it's something we're ready for," he said after the tournament. "Everybody is going to be gunning for us now. We had to bump some people up today, which says a lot about how the girls wrestled today. Everybody scored points today, and that's huge for a tournament of this size."
West Point-Beemer put two wrestlers in the championship finals and came away with one winner in heavyweight Claire Paasch, who was simply dominating in all five of her matches, finishing the day with a 34-second pin over second-ranked Janiyah Earth of Winnebago.
"She didn't get out of the first period today, and it's been like that all season for her," Maxwell said. "She just dominated everybody she wrestled today. She saw some tough competition, and she's doing really well."
Diana Cervantes, ranked No. 2 at 120 pounds, moved up to 126 pounds and came away with a runner-up finish against nationally ranked Regan Rosseter of Omaha Westside.
"Diana was one of three girls who moved up a weight class and did really well for us," Maxwell said. "To take on a nationally ranked wrestler and compete the way she did was great to see."
The Cadets finished the day with four top-four medalists, including third-place marks from No. 2-ranked Brisa Figueroa at 114 and a third for Saige Miserez at 152.
The Norfolk Panthers fared quite well and finished with four top-four medalists to highlight their runner-up finish.
"We beat some girls who beat us earlier in the year, and that was really big for our girls today," coach Jeremy Eusterwiemann said. "Coming into the season, we had high expectations and we're getting settled into our weight classes and getting healthy, and these girls just keep showing up and working hard."
Leading the charge was the team's lone senior, Rylee Hoppe, who reached the finals with a win over Morgan Mensch of Conestoga and took the title when teammate Lesly Rodriguez took an injury default at 132 pounds.
No. 4-rated Tiearra Pollard earned runner-up honors at 120 pounds, falling to top-ranked Alexis Pehrson of Yutan on a second-period pin. Victoria Maxey battled hard in a losing effort against Rosseter in the semifinals but came back to earn a third-place finish.
"Our girls are improving every time they step on the mat, and we have some freshmen like Lesley and Tiearra who really clicked today, so we're really excited about where this team is at," Eusterwiemann said.
A total of 23 ranked wrestlers earned top-four finishes in Tuesday's battle. Area ranked wrestlers finishing in the top two were top-ranked Ichell Rivas of Wayne (second, 100), No. 3 Jolyn Pozehl of Ainsworth (second, 114), Emma Richards of Valentine (second, 138), and No. 3 Darian Earth of Winnebago (second, 185).
Winnebago Invitational
Team standings
West Point-Beemer 123, Norfolk 87, South Sioux City 71, Wahoo 71, Weeping Water 64.5, Papillion-LaVista 58, Millard South 57.5, Yutan 56, Winnebago 49, Harrisburg 46.5, Fremont 45.5, Omaha Westside 45, Platteview 43, Schuyler 42.5, Amherst 42, Bennington 40, Valentine 37.5, Omaha Burke 35, Omaha Northwest 34.5, Johnson County Central 34, Fairbury 33, Viborg-Hurley (S.D.) 31, Wayne 29, Ainsworth 27, Conestoga 26.5, Lennox (S.D.) 26.5, Louisville 26, Hemingford 23, Wisner-Pilger 22, Crete 21.5, Stanton 19.5, B-R/L-D 19, Scribner-Snyder 17, Omaha Skutt 16, Beatrice 15, Summerland 13, Columbus 11, Battle Creek 9, Omaha Bryan 8.5, High Plains 3, Cedar Bluffs 0.
Championship results
100: Riley Hohn, Weeping Water, dec. Ichell Rivas, Wayne, 10-3. 107: Maycee Peacher, Bennington, pinned Raelyn Wilson, Weeping Water, 2:31. 114: Aubrie Pehrson, Yutan, dec. Jolyn Pozehl, Ainsworth, 4-1. 120: Alexis Pehrson, Yutan, pinned Tiearra Pollard, Norfolk, 2:27. 126: Regan Rosseter, Westside, pinned Diana Cervantes, WP-B, 1:58. 132: Rylee Hoppe, Norfolk, def. Lesly Rodriguez, Norfolk, forfeit. 138: Reagan Gallaway, Amherst, pinned Emma Richards, Valentine, :42. 145: Emma Stice, Papillion-LV, pinned Alexis Fischer, Lennox, 2:22. 152: Yohaly Quinones, SSC, pinned Daysha Jones, Louisville 2:25. 165: Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, pinned Rowyn Wiltgen, Millard South, 4:22. 185: Makena Schramm, Fairbury, pinned Darian Earth, Winnebago, 4:10. 235: Claire Paasch, WP-B, pinned Janiyah Earth, Winnebago, :34.
Consolation results
100: Narttie Hull, Scribner-Snyder, pinned Sofia Blanco, Fremont, 3:33. 107: Jocelyn Prado, Johnson County, pinned Destinee Wagner, Harrisburg, 2:02. 114: Brisa Figueroa, WP-B, pinned Norah Linnaeus, Stanton, :44. 120: Regina Stoeser, Harrisburg, pinned Jameiah Taylor, Papillion-LV, 1:30. 126: Victoria Maxey, Norfolk pinned Megan Robinson, Wahoo, 2:41. 132: Morgan Mensch, Conestoga, def. Selena Zamora, SSC, medical forfeit. 138: Karina Raney, Wahoo, dec. Korilynn Christians, Omaha Northwest, 10-4. 145: Rita Ceballos, JCC, pinned JJ Ywa Lar Kpaw, Omaha Northwest, 1:25. 152: Saige Miserez, WP-B, pinned Haylee Miller, W-P, 1:33. 165: Piper Zatechka, Westside, pinned Angela Velasquez, Schuyler, 3:10. 185: Zeena Villanueva, B-R/L-D, pinned McKenna Slonecker, W-P, 4:27. 235: Hope Orr, Viborg-Hurley, pinned Caitlyn Sohm, SSC, 1:40.