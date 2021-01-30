YORK — Five years ago, Pierce girls wrestling coach Les Painter could not have imagined what transpired Friday evening at York High School.
With a 70% increase in the number of girls competing in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Girls State Tournament from a year ago, Painter was happy to see the talent that was showcased on the first day of the two-day tournament.
"It's amazing every year how much better girls wrestling has gotten," he said with a smile. "When Norm (Manstedt, NSWCA CEO) and I started down this path five years ago, we were just very average, and now you can tell the summer work these girls are putting in and they go out and compete."
West Point-Beemer and Painter's Bluejays are both in the top 10 after the first day of the all-class tournament that has drawn wrestlers from more than 60 schools across the state.
The Cadets, the defending state champions from last year, have three wrestlers competing in Saturday morning's semifinals and are still within reach of first-day leader South Sioux City.
"We're kind of where I figured we'd be," coach Ray Maxwell said. "We lost our 103-pounder this week, and that was 20-30 points we'd be expecting, so sitting third in this field is good."
The Cadets have Brisa Figueroa (109), Saige Miserez (142) and Claire Paasch (190) one win away from the finals, and they still have wrestlers battling in the consolations of the other six brackets, so they'll need a strong effort on the second day to push the Cardinals and second-place Schuyler in the team race.
"We were flat in a couple of areas, but we wrestled where we should be for the most part," Maxwell said. "We need those girls in the consolations to come back and wrestle strong tomorrow and get them to come through. It all depends on whether they can stay focused."
Pierce is the only other area team in the top 10 after the first day, sitting a solid seventh with 117-pounder Callie Arnold the lone semifinalist.
"We lost a few matches that I thought we should win, but at the same point we had some good things happen and won two or three that we probably weren't supposed to win," Painter said. "I'm just proud to see the girls competing. We started with seven and we have five going tomorrow, so we'll see what happens."
A number of state-rated girls from the area are in the final four of their respective brackets.
At 103 pounds, second-ranked Afftyn Stusse of Battle Creek is on a collision course with defending state champion and top-ranked Flavia Nagatini of Kearney. Stusse was to face Riley Hohn of Weeping Water in the second semifinal of the day Saturday morning.
Figueroa and Stanton's Corah Linnaus will face off in a matchup of the fourth- and second-rated wrestlers at 109 pounds, while Arnold — ranked sixth at 117 — faces unranked Korah Ellis of Lexington.
Second-ranked Kristen Schellenberg of Scribner-Snyder is in the semifinals at 124 pounds, and eighth-ranked Mila Pozehl of Ainsworth is in the final four at 142 pounds.
Other area wrestlers competing in the semifinals include Haylee Miller of Wisner-Pilger at 154 (ranked fourth), and third-ranked Claire Paasch of West Point-Beemer and fifth-ranked Darian Earth of Winnebago would meet in the finals if both win their semifinal matches. Top-ranked Zeriah George of Winnebago is in the semifinals at 240 pounds.
Girls state wrestling tournament
Day one team standings
South Sioux City 79.5, Schuyler 69, West Point-Beemer 51, Amherst 47, Platteview 44, Weeping Water 40, Pierce 29, Lexington 26, Fremont 22, Nebraska City 22, Battle Creek 21, Ainsworth 19, Wahoo 19, Winnebago 18, Papillion-LaVista 16, Wisner-Pilger 16, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 15.5, Scribner-Snyder 15, Creighton 14, Elgin/Pope John 14, Fairbury 13, Gordon-Rushville 13, Kearney 13, Omaha Westside 13, Ord 13, Stanton 12, Axtell 11, Bellevue West 11, B-R/L-D 11, Hemingford 11, Ogallala 11, Johnson County Central 10, Mitchell 10, Norfolk 10, Valentine 10, Wauneta-Palisade 8, Omaha Skutt 7, Beatrice 6, Bellevue East 6, Centura 6, Crofton/Bloomfield 6, Gothenburg 6, Bayard 4, Chadron 4, Chase County 4, High Plains 4, Papillion-LaVista South 4, South Loup 4, Twin Loup 4, West Holt 4, Palmyra 3, Paxton 3, Dundy County-Stratton 2. Eleven teams have 0 points.
Semifinal matchups
103: Flavia Nagatini, Kearney vs. Gina Gonzalez, SSC; Riley Hohn, Weeping Water vs. Afftyn Stusse, Battle Creek
109: Corah Linnaus, Stanton vs. Brisa Figueroa, West Point-Beemer; Michaela Bivanis, Amherst vs. Raelyn Wilson, Weeping Water
117: Maddy Pineda, Schuyler vs. Taleah Thomas, Amherst; Callie Arnold, Pierce vs. Korah Ellis, Lexington
124: Kristen Schellenberg, Scribner-Snyder vs. Josephine Redmin, Gordon-Rushville; Selena Zamora, SSC vs. Regan Rosseter, Omaha Westside
132: Reagan Gallaway, Amherst vs. Carly Wemhoff, Schuyler; Alekxa Olvera, Schuyler vs. Phoenix Jensen, Platteview
142: Maria Barnes, Ogallala vs. Mila Pozehl, Ainsworth; Koryn Klein, Ord vs. Saige Miserez, West Point-Beemer
154: Evelyn Guzman, Schuyler vs. Jacquelyn Zamora, South Sioux City; Tiffany Senff, Axtell vs. Haylee Miller, Wisner-Pilger
170: Aridiana Zamora, SSC vs. GiaVonni Blanks, Bellevue West; Makena Schramm, Fairbury vs. Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo
190: Emma Gomez, Hemingford vs. Darian Earth, Winnebago; Melissa DeLaTorre, SSC vs. Claire Paasch, West Point-Beemer
240: Zeriah George, Winnebago vs. Yadira Morales, Schuyler; Marcella Limon, SSC vs. Madison Martinez, Fremont