The Class C girls golf state tournament looks to be a competitive one in 2021 with plenty of familiar faces returning to the fierce field.
In addition to the defending state champion, Broken Bow, also returning this year will be West Point-Beemer, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Valentine. O’Neill also made it back after coming up just short the past couple of years. Those individuals from the area who also will be competing include Taylor Beierman of Boone Central, Kara Selken of Oakland-Craig, Alena Peters and Keli Shermer of Pierce, Kelsi DeCora of Winnebago, Riley Haschke of Wayne and Erica Brown of Elkhorn Valley.
These teams and individual golfers will represent the Northeast and North Central Nebraska area at the two-day Class C girls state golf meet at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.
West Point-Beemer, which won the C-3 district tournament at Norfolk's Fair Play Golf Course on Monday, is an experienced group that has had its sights set on the state tournament all season after placing third last year.
“Having four seniors this year has been absolutely huge — so we will go to Columbus and give it our best shot,” West Point-Beemer coach Keith Eriksen said.
West Point-Beemer lost one senior from last year, but this year’s team features three seniors in the lineup.
On Monday, Eriksen looks to senior Brook Diekemper to lead the way by doing what she does best, driving fairways and hitting greens, which she has been doing all season.
“I’ll definitely need to clean up the putting and chipping, but otherwise we have a solid game plan going into state,” Diekemper said.
Diekemper has been placing in the top three individually in every tournament West-Point Beemer has competed in, which is where Eriksen believes she could end up this next week.
“She’s been ultra-focused at practice, and she’s got her eye on the big prize,” Eriksen said.
Seniors Allie Boell and Shelbie Woerman are the other two returning state qualifiers, and they will be joined by Emily Oligmueller and Valerie Lierman this year.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge made its first state tournament in program history a year ago and was able to return in 2021.
In her ninth season as coach, Christina Patefield said making the state tournament was the goal when the program originally started, but now that the Bears are back, they are ready to make some noise.
“They were hungry and wanted to get back to state after getting there last year,” Patefield said. “They have worked hard all summer and all season.”
Sarah Karnes has been leading the way all season for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, including posting a 90 as she finished in second place at the C-3 district tournament.
“I’m happy I get to go back to state — I’m just ready to have fun with my teammates because I am so excited that we made it,” Karnes said.
Karnes and the rest of the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge squad — including Delaney Hall, Hope Swanson, Maddy Graham and Sidney Groene — will look to get back on the course, as they will represent their school for the second time at the state tournament next week.
“We just need to treat state like it's another meet, and we need to keep working hard,” Patefield said.
Valentine also made it back to state this year after finishing in seventh place last year. The Badgers lost only one golfer to graduation from last year’s group, but that lone golfer was Class C state champion Abbigail Brodersen. This year, the lineup for state will consist of Nicole Williams, Jaycie Cox, Kaetryn Bancroft, Mekallyn Bancroft and Becca McGinley.
O’Neill placed in the top three of the C-3 district tournament on Monday, making it back to state for the first time since 2017.
First-year coach Ashley Belmer said it was impressive and well-deserved to have made the state tournament after all of the hard work the Eagles have put in over the year.
“We are a really young team — golf is a mental game so we will be working on that mental stability in practice,” Belmer said. “This will be an adventure, and it will be fun.”
The young squad is led by sophomore Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, who has been finishing in the top 10 of various tournaments throughout the season.
Olivia Jarman, Madison Hampton, Cece Mlnarik and Claire Popkes will all be competing at the state tournament for the first time in their high school career.
Win or lose, Belmer said playing at the state tournament level can only boost the confidence of O’Neill for the future.
“It’s going to be very important. Any time you can play in a highly competitive environment, that helps you feel confident when you go into competitions,” Belmer said. “It will be huge for the following years.”