The Class C girls golf tournament looks to be a beauty in 2020 with an evened out field.
In addition to defending state champion Lincoln Lutheran, West Point-Beemer and Battle Creek return along with Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, which qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history.
Those individuals from the area who will also be competing include Kaylin Gaughenbaugh of O’Neill, Reghan Kerkman of West Holt, Alena Peters of Pierce and Carly Thramer of Norfolk Catholic.
These teams and individual golfers will represent the Northeast and North Central Nebraska area at the two-day Class C girls state golf meet at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.
West Point-Beemer, which won the C-3 district tournament at Norfolk’s Fair Play Golf Course on Monday, has had its sights set on the state tournament all season.
“Our expectations are high. Our school has never won a state title in any sport, and our motto this year is ‘why not us,’ “ West Point-Beemer coach Keith Eriksen said. “We want to be in position for a state title, and that’s our goal.”
West Point-Beemer took eighth place last year in the state tournament with zero seniors in the lineup.
On Monday, Eriksen looks to senior Brook Diekemper to lead the way by doing what she does best, driving fairways and hitting greens.
“It’s great. I’m glad we are going to state as a team,” Diekemper said.
Diekemper has been averaging a score of 85 throughout the season, but she has been shooting below her average as she carded an 80 at the district tournament on Monday and shot a 75 last weekend. Diekemper also finished in fifth place at the state tournament last year.
“Things are heading in the right direction,” Eriksen said.
Junior Kailey Johnson is the other returning state qualifier who has been averaging an 89 this season. Diekemper and Johnson will be joined next week by teammates Shelbie Woerman, Allie Boell and Almarosa Urquidez.
“I feel like we are ready and we can definitely win this year, but we are going to have to work for it and play hard,” Diekemper said. “We will need to work on our attitudes and mental game because it can be nerve-racking.”
Battle Creek has made the state tournament five out of the past seven years, but this year coach Kyle Finke said his district runner-up team could make some noise.
“We need to work around the greens. We get around the green or around the collar and we either blade it over or hit a fat shot. Hopefully we can gain some confidence this week and hopefully we can lower our score next week,” Finke said.
Battle Creek brought back some experience — including senior Megan Lutt, who came in 31st place last year at the state tournament.
“She’s been pretty steady and hasn’t gotten herself in trouble lately,” Finke said.
Lutt has been averaging a 90 throughout the season and shot an 87 last Monday at the C-3 district tournament. Qualifying again for the state tournament alongside her teammates has been on her mind throughout the season.
“Qualifying for state was our ultimate goal,” Lutt said. “It will be fun to see what we can do next week.”
Emma Wilkinson, who had her career low at the state tournament, and junior Joslyn Hrabanek return with state tournament experience.
“It’s easier to play golf when you are relaxed and comfortable so having that experience really helps,” Lutt said.
Battle Creek tied for sixth place with Norfolk Catholic a year ago, but Lutt, Wilkinson, Hrabanek, Molly Heimes and Raina Lade aim for a top five finish.
“Hopefully this year we can pull from the past experiences we have,” Finke said.
Joining West Point-Beemer and Battle Creek next week at the state tournament for the first time in program history is Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
In her eighth season as coach, Christina Patefield said making the state tournament was the goal when the program originally started.
“It’s an amazing feeling — it’s what the team has been working for,” Patefield said.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Sarah Kames has been putting up an average score of 98 all season but last Monday she finished in third place with a career-best 92 at the C-3 district tournament.
“I didn’t even think about making it to state, I was trying to do well for the team. I thought my putting was doing pretty well, my drives were going straight and my chipping has been pretty good at the moment,” Sarah Kames said.
Everyone in the program has worked hard this year and has done their best, Kames said.
“It’s a really big deal, and it’s very gratifying,” Kames said. “We are celebrating as a team, but we just need to keep a positive attitude and keep working on the little things.”
Kames and teammate senior Jadyn Johnson should provide very low scores next week for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge as Johnson has been averaging a 90 all season.
Kames, Jadyn Kinkaid and the rest of the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge squad — including Sidney Groene, Hope Swanson and Delaney Hall — will look to get back on the course as they will represent their school for the first time at the state tournament next week.
“We’re going to try to treat it’s like any other tournament and we’re going to practice like we always practice,” Patefield said.