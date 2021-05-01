LYONS - West Point-Beemer's boys and North Bend Central's girls proved to be the East Husker Conference's best on a windy Saturday at Lyons-Decatur Northeast High School.
In the girls competition, North Bend used its depth to pull away from runner-up Wisner-Pilger 129-93. Clarkson/Leigh was third with 84.
The Tigers won four of the 17 events but built their point total on the back of numerous seconds and thirds.
North Bend's Hannah Williams took top honors in the 3,200-meter run while teammate Anna Halladay won the discus. Her winning toss of 133 feet, even, was the second-best in Northeast Nebraska this season.
The Tigers also took two of the three relays with the team of Ally Pojar, Williams, Cierra Kluthe and Sydney Emanuel winning the 4x400, and Williams, Aleya Bourek, Dani Richardson and Sydney Emanuel claiming the 4x800.
Another Emanuel, Kaitlyn, looked to be in contention for four gold medals on Saturday but had to settle for three silvers and a bronze because of a pair of Wisner-Pilger Gators.
Emanuel finished second to the Gators' Lindsey Kneifl in both the long and triple jumps. Kneifl's winning leap of 17-8 in the long jump is third best in the area this year and broke a 30-year-old record in her own family.
"I broke my mom's school record," Kneifl said with a grin. "Kneifl's mother, the former Heather Howey, still holds Hartington Cedar Catholic's school record of 17-7.
Kneifl's teammate, Kayla Svoboda won the other two events in which Emanuel was entered: the 100-meter high and 300-meter low hurdles.
Svoboda said the she got a boost from the wind in the 100-meter race. "It was really close through the whole race, I could see (Emanuel and Chloe Hanel of Clarkson/Leigh) out of the corner of my eye the whole way."
Svoboda also won the conference pole vault crown by clearing 10 feet - two feet better than second-place Liceiny Garcia of Madison.
Clarkson/Leigh's Hanel, who won the 100-meter hurdles at Thursday's Norfolk Classic, finished third in that event on Saturday. The freshman also won the high jump and finished second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Elsewhere on the track, Oakland-Craig's Chaney Nelson was a double winner, taking both the 800 and 1,600-meter runs.
The 800 was particularly exciting as Nelson, Sydney Emanuel of North Bend Central, Sidney Swanson of West Point-Beemer and Madison McKie of Stanton ran in a pack, stride for stride in the first 650 meters.
Then, on the final curve, Nelson made her move.
"I kind of felt (Emanuel) trying to trap me behind those two, so I figured I'd rather kick now than having to go around them and having to kick the last 100," Nelson said.
Nelson, later set the pace in the 1,600. North Bend's Bourek ran with her for three laps, but fell off the pace in the back stretch of the fourth and final lap.
The Clarkson/Leigh sprinters flexed their collective muscle on Saturday. Senior Emily Loseke, had the fifth-fastest qualifying time in the 100-meter dash and second-best in the 200, but won the finals of both.
"It was great day, great competition," Loseke said. "Our conference is really hard, so it was a lot of fun and I got to push myself, get some personal records, so it was really great."
Loseke then teamed with Hanel, McKenna Stodola and Tanyn Larson to win the 4x100 in dominating fashion, more than 1.6 seconds ahead of second-place Pender.
Hanel won a second gold medal in the high jump with a leap of 5-2.
Pender's Ashley Ostrand finished second behind Loseke in both the 100 and 200 but earned her gold medal in the 400 ahead of second-place Kneifl. And Clair Paasch of West Point-Beemer took first place in the shot put.
ON THE BOYS side of the meet, West Point-Beemer's Jesus Barragan and Edgar Rodriguez carried the load in leading the Cadets to the team title, 113-102 over second-place Twin River. Oakland-Craig finished third with 84 1/2.
Barragan won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 3/4 inch then won the 100-meter final defeating Rodriguez by one hundredth of a second.
"It was a great race; it was nice to beat Edgar," Barragan said. "He's the reason I'm so good. We race against each other in practice so I'm always going up against the best."
Rodriguez turned the tables on his friend and teammate in the 200.
"Mentally, I was prepared. I knew I could run some good times in this weather, just gave me more confidence," Rodriguez said.
Barragan, Rodriguez, Alejandro Edeza and Bennett Meyer also took first place in the 4x100-meter relay and Rodriguez picked up a second silver medal in the 400 behind Stanton's Sutton Pohlman.
Meanwhile, another Cadet, Brandon Mitzel, struck gold in the 3,200 meters.
Besides Pohlman, two other Stanton athletes won golds on Saturday. Kamden Dusatko took first in the shot put and Kolter Van Pelt gutted out a win in the 1,600.
Dusatko was pleased with his winning put of 49 feet, 7 1/2 inches. "Every time I go to a track meet, my goal is to throw 50 feet," he said. "I didn't quite get there but I'll take the first place."
Van Pelt spent the first three-plus laps of the 1,600 about a stride behind Twin River's Jackson Strain, then made his move on the final back stretch, passing the Titan distance ace with about 250 meters to go.
Van Pelt said he didn't know he had it won until her crossed the finish line. "I just go until my feet come out from under me or he passes me," he said.
Oakland-Craig's Jack Pille proved to be the East Husker hurdle king, winning both the 110- and 300-meter events.
Pille and Wisner-Pilger's Beau Ruskamp ran stride-for-stride for much of the 300 race. "I heard he ran a pretty fast time at the Norfolk Classic, so I knew I had to keep my eye on him and chase him down," Pille said.
Pille picked up a third gold while teaming with Coulter Thiele, Gavin Enstrom and Aiden Jorgensen to win the 4x400-meter relay. Enstrom, Thiele, Jorgensen and Gray Gatewood also won the 4x800 baton race.
Other event winners on Saturday were Tate Koziol of Twin River in the 800, Elliott Nottlemann of BRLD in the high jump, Trey Deener of Oakland-Craig in the pole vault, Clarkson/Leigh's Eli Hays in the triple jump and his teammate Carter Hanel in the discus.
EAST HUSKER AT LYONS
Girls: North Bend Central 129; Wisner-Pilger 93; Clarkson/Leigh 84; Oakland-Craig 70; Pender 63; West Point-Beemer 56; Stanton 42 1/2; Howells-Dodge 42; Tekamah-Herman 31; BRLD 25 1/2; Madison 8; Scribner-Snyder 8; Twin River 7; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 1.
Top two in each event: 100: 1. Emily Loseke, C/L, 12.46; 2. Ashley Ostrand, PEN, 12.49; 200: 1. Loseke, C/L, 25.72; 2. Ostrand, PEN, 26.30 10; 400: 1. Ostrand, PEN, 1:01.43; 2. Lindsey Kneifl, W-P, 1:02.63; 800: 1. Chaney Nelson, O-C, 2:31.65; 2. Sydney Emanuel, NBC, 2:34.60; 1,600: 1. Nelson, O-C, 5:57.37; 2. Aleya Bourek, NBC, 5:58.98; 3,200: 1. Hannah Williams, NBC, 13:47.05; 2. Alea Rasmussen, W-P, 14:06.88; 100 hurdles: 1. Kayla Svoboda, W-P, 15.22; 2. Kaitlyn Emanuel, NBC, 15.41; 300 hurdles: 1. Svoboda, W-P, 47.41; 2. Chloe Hanel, C/L, 49.05; 4x100: 1. Clarkson/Leigh (McKenna Stodola, Hanel, Tanyn Larson, Loseke), 51.28; 2. Pender, 53.93; 4x400: 1. North Bend Central (Ally Pojar, Williams, Cierra Kluthe, S. Emanuel), 4:28.28; 4x800: 1. North Bend Central (Williams, Aleya Bourek, Dani Richardson, S. Emanuel), 10:47.48; 2. Oakland-Craig, 11:29.41; High jump: 1. Hanel, C/L, 5-2; 2. Halle Olsen, T-H, 5-2; Pole vault: 1. Svoboda, W-P, 10-0; 2. Liceiny Garcia, MAD, 8-0; Long jump: 1. Kneifl, W-P, 17-8; 2. K. Emanuel, NBC, 17-2; Triple jump: 1. Kneifl, W-P, 35-1 1/2; 2. K. Emanuel, NBC, 34-3; Shot put: 1. Claire Paasch, WP-B, 36-6; 2. Sasha Perrin, H-D, 36-1; Discus: 1. Anna Halladay, NBC, 133-0; 2. Cailey Stout, S-S, 119-2.
Boys: West Point Beemer 113; Twin River 102; Oakland-Craig 84 1/2; BRLD 68 1/2; North Bend Central 67; Stanton 64; Howells-Dodge 54; Clarkson/Leigh 41; Wisner-Pilger 29; Madison 11; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 10; Pender 10; Tekamah-Herman 7.
Top two in each event: 100: 1. Jesus Barragan, WP-B, 10.99' 2. Edgar Rodriguez, WP-B, 11.00; 200: 1. Rodriguez, WP-B, 22.56; 2. Tony Jarecki, TR, 22.96; 400: 1. Sutton Pohlman, STA, 52.22; 2. Rodriguez, WP-B, 52.89; 800: 1. Tate Koziol, TR, 2:11.03; 2. August Scholting, W-P, 2:11.84; 1,600: 1. Kolter Van Pelt, STA, 4:55.86; 2. Jackson Strain, TR, 5:00.00; 3,200: 1. Brandon Mitzel, WP-B, 10:48.43; 2. Strain, TR, 10:59.50; 110 hurdles: 1. Jack Pille, O-C, 15.93; 2. Lance Brester, H-D, 16.48; 300 hurdles: 1. Pille, O-C, 42.07; 2. Beau Ruskamp, W-P, 42.48; 4x100: 1. West Point-Beemer (Barragan, Rodriguez, Alejandro Edeza, Bennett Meyer), 45.93; 2. Twin River, 46.56; 4x400: 1. Oakland-Craig (Pille, Coulter Thiele, Gavin Enstrom, Aiden Jorgensen), 3:39.26; 2. BRLD, 3:44.27; 4x800: 1. Oakland-Craig (Enstrom, Thiele, Grady Gatewood, Jorgensen), 8:59.72; 2. BRLD, 9:11.65; High jump; 1. Elliott Nottlemann, BRLD, 5-10; 2. Brester, H-D, 5-10; Pole vault: 1. Trey Deemer, O-C, 12-6; 2. Jax Jacobsen, WP-B, 12-0; Long jump: 1. Barragan, WP-B, 21-0 3/4; 2. Dylan Vogt, PEN, 19-11; Triple jump: 1. Eli Hays, C/L, 40-6 1/4; 2. Kadren Miller, TR, 40-3 1/4; Shot put: 1. Kamden Dusatko, STA, 49-7 1/2; 2. Ethan Engstrom, TR, 47-9; Discus: 1. Carter Hanel, C/L, 147-3; 2. Rusty Hardeman, BRLD, 139-10.