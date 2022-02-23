WEST POINT — West Point-Beemer upended Winnebago here in the C1-7 subdistrict tournament 65-55 with a second-half switch.
“We made some defensive changes at halftime to try to slow then down some,” Cadet coach Jahn Kile said. “We had some guys step up off the bench, and our starters were solid all night.”
The Indians led by four at the half, but the halftime adjustments turned the tide for West Point-Beemer in the final 16 minutes.
Midway through the third, the Cadets tied it up and the game remained deadlocked heading into the final stanza.
“We got some separation early in the fourth and they had to start fouling,” Kile said. “We made our free throws down the stretch.”
The Cadets made six consecutive charity tosses in the closing few minutes and 10 of 13 in the final quarter.
“This was a team win all the way up and down our lineup,” Kile said. “It’s the post-season and this is the way you are supposed to play — we need to be playing our best.”
Miguel Perez paced West Point-Beemer with 23 points, leading three Cadets in double-figures.
Grayson Meyer tacked on 13 and Keegan Doggett chipped in 10.
Winnebago had come into the contest on an eight-game winning streak, including the championship of the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament, but this night belonged to the Cadets.
IN THE OPENER, a big second half pushed Wayne past Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast.
“BRLD really improved throughout the season,” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland. “Things just kind of snow-balled in the second half — we turned up the pressure and started making some shots.”
In that first quarter, Wayne broke away from a 4-4 tie with a basket from Tanner Walling inside after an offensive rebound and a shot by Daniel Judd inside at the buzzer.
“We told our guys at halftime we really needed to dial up the pressure,” Sweetland said. “I felt like we did just that.”
That pressure resulted in BRLD accounting for only nine points the entire second half.
After the Wolverines managed only a pair of free throws in the third, the Blue Devils stacked on 21 points in the fourth to close out the 61-23 final.
The Blue Devils and Cadets are set to tip off the C1-7 finals Thursday at 7 p.m. back here in West Point.
The teams played back on Jan. 27 in West Point with the Blue Devils coming away with a 53-38 victory.
Class C1-7 subdistrict
WP-B 8 13 20 24 — 65
Winnebago 10 15 16 14 — 55
WEST POINT-BEEMER (12-13): Treven Weddle 3 0-0 8; Riley Penrose 0 1-2 1; Keegan Doggett 2 5-8 10; Miguel Perez 9 5-5 23; Grayson Meyer 4 3-4 13; Noah Ernesti 2 0-0 4; Jaylen Kile 2 0-0 6.
WINNEBAGO (15-9): Zaiden Bernie 3 4-5 11; Javon Price 3 1-2 10; Cordell Funmaker 4 1-4 9; Dyami Berridge 7 2-2 18; Kevin Tebo, Jr. 2 0-0 5; Timothy LaPointe 1 0-0 2.
BRLD 4 10 2 7 — 23
Wayne 8 13 19 21 — 61
BANCROFT-ROSALIE-LYONS-DECATUR-NORTHEAST (6-16): Caden Hansen 0 3-4 3; Braden Hardin 1 0-0 2; Mason Dolezal 3 0-0 6; Elliott Nottleman 1 3-6 5; Samuel Dick 3 0-2 7.
WAYNE (22-3): Alex Phelps 3 0-0 7; Carter Junck 3 0-0 6; Yair Alcantara 1 0-0 3; Colson Nelsen 5 1-1 13; Brandon Bartos 6 0-0 14; Tanner Walling 1 0-0 2; Sedjro Agoumba 3 0-2 6; Daniel Judd 5 0-0 10.