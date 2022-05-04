ATKINSON — Tuesday’s Niobrara Valley Conference track and field meet marked the 50th anniversary of the event’s longest standing records being established.
Those marks won’t make it to their 51st.
West Holt senior Caid McCart took possession of the NVC sprint records by exceeding times in the 100- and 200-meter dashes that had stood since 1972.
That helped the Huskies achieve a boys/girls team title sweep at home at the Roger Brink Track and Field Complex.
McCart wasn’t surprised that he ran a record-breaking 11.05 seconds in the 100.
But he was surprised to find out that the record was first established 50 years ago after guessing that it was set around 1984.
“Oh, jeez. That’s awesome actually,” McCart said. “I didn’t know I broke the 200 at all until my coach looked at the sheet. I knew going into today that I was going to beat the 100 (record). That was my goal. The 200 was just gravy on top.”
The NVC record in the 100 of 11.24 was set by Keya Paha’s Don Maryott in ’72. It was matched by O’Neill St. Mary’s John Kersenbrock in 2009.
West Holt’s Scott Hagen’s 200 record of 22.84 stood for 50 years until McCart crossed the finish line in 22.75.
And he almost was part of a third meet record.
West Holt’s 4x100 relay finished in 45.03, which was better than last year’s record-setting performance of 45.14 by the Huskies, including McCart.
But that was only the second-best time on this day. North Central’s Carson Anderson, Troy Reynolds, Dolan Pospichal and Dawson Prewitt took possession of the record in 44.82.
West Holt lost Lincoln Konrad off the 4x100 and 4x400 relays after he suffered an injury in the high jump.
McCart said the 4x100 relay will work hard toward a rematch with North Central in next week’s district meet on the same track.
“We’re going to work our tails off on handoffs,” he said. “I don’t know if something happened on handoffs, but we’re going to do everything that we can to beat them at districts.”
McCart stepped up and filled in for Konrad in the 4x400 and ran a 55-second leadoff leg to keep the Huskies in a close third.
Drake Nemetz, Mason Crumrine and Asher McCart then moved West Holt into first place for a win over North Central.
West Holt coach Jeff Kraus said it was an impressive day for Caid McCart.
“First of all, Caid has put his heart and soul into being a good sprinter,” he said. “He comes to practice every day, works hard and pushes his teammates to get better.
“Then to come out here and break two conference records on the same day, anchor our 4x1 that got second and leads off our 4x4 that wins, I’m just so proud of him. No one deserves it more than him.”
The strong relay wins helped West Holt pull away from what was a three-team race into a 15.5-point victory over runner-up Elkhorn Valley.
“It means a lot because these kids have worked pretty hard this year,” Kraus said. “We’ve faced a lot of adversity. We had two kids go down today on the boys side. We knew it was going to be a tight boys race. The weather hasn’t been beneficial. It’s been a tough uphill battle all year so far.”
Neligh-Oakdale’s Talon Krebs also claimed an NVC record. For his second consecutive meet, he broke the school mark in the pole vault, this time clearing 13 feet, 8 inches.
The previous conference record was 13-0 set in 2017 by CWC’s Connor Croxen and tied last year by Neligh-Oakdale’s Aiden Kuester.
“I think we’re finally getting some nice days to practice,” Krebs said. “We’re finally being able to put together some things we’ve been wanting to do all season.”
It’s been a season of drastic improvement by Krebs. Last year as a junior, he started the season at 10-6 and PR’d by a foot at districts at 12-5. Now he has his sights set on 14-0 after exceeding a longtime goal.
“A couple weeks ago, I found a notebook when I was cleaning stuff out getting ready for graduation,” he said. “I saw that I wrote in there my goals for high school, and one of them was to get top five in school history. I wrote that back when I was a freshman.”
WEST HOLT’S GIRLS ran away with their championship by 72.67 points over North Central.
Kraus said there were numerous highlights for the Huskies. Ainsley Galyen returned from injury and placed second in the 200 and 400 and was part of the winning 4x100.
Also a member of that relay, Katelynn Kratz won the 100, was second with a PR in the high jump and took fourth in the 200. Maddie Davis had a long day while winning the 3,200, getting second in the 1,600 and helping the 4x800 relay make up ground to get fifth.
“We put a lot of emphasis on doing well in the conference meet and trying to go for championships,” Kraus said. “This is the one meet of the year we’re focusing on the team side of things. The kids did an amazing job today.”
Summerland’s Hadley Cheatum came away with four individual golds by sweeping the 400, 800, 100 high hurdles and 300 low hurdles.
“I was hoping for a little better time in the 800, but I still have one more week before districts to get there,” Cheatum said. “I’ll keep working on that.
“It means a lot to win four events. I just picked up hurdles this year, so I was really trying in crunch time to get my form down and get my steps in. I’m really happy that I’m able to come away with that today.”
Niobrara/Verdigre’s Andrea Sucha got off to a great start to the day despite temperatures starting in the low 40s as the meet began. She won the triple jump and high jump and finished second on the long jump competing for the first time in that event since she was a freshman three years ago.
Sucha also was the runner-up to Cheatum in the 100 hurdles.
“I felt like it went really well,” she said. “I made sure I was stretched out real well since it was cold starting early in the day. After that, I was ready to go. My teammates were there cheering me on. So was my mom, who is a big supporter. I just felt like today was a pretty good day.”
NIOBRARA VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boys team results:
West Holt 151.5, Elkhorn Valley 136, North Central 120, Elgin Public/Pope John 52, Summerland 51, O’Neill St. Mary’s 48, Niobrara/Verdigre, 30, CWC 28, Neligh-Oakdale 21.5, Stuart 14.
Top six placers
100: 1. Caid McCart, WH, 11.05; 2. Trevor Thomson, SUM, 11.21; 3. Reed Bennett, EV, 11.64; 4. Asher McCart, WH, 11.66; 5. Dolan Pospichal, NC, 11.99; 6. Luke Klabenes, WH, 11.83.
200: 1. C. McCart, WH, 22.75; 2. Thomson, SUM, 22.90; 3. Bennett, EV, 22.93; 4. Klabenes, WH, 23.92; 5. Wyatt Prewitt, NC, 24.01; 6. Pospichal, NC, 24.02.
400: 1. Jackson Waldo, CWC, 52.81; 2. A. McCart, WH, 53.41; 3. Dawson Hansen, EV, 54.07; 4. Mason Hagan, NC, 54.25; 5. Hudson Hoffman, BC, 54.86; 6. Myles Kittelson, EPPJ, 55.32.
800: 1. Hagan, NC, 2:06.23; 2. Will Schmitz, OSM, 2:06.74; 3. Ethan Moses, CWC, 2:07.12; 4. Hansen, EV, 2:10.36; 5. Coltin Vargas, NV, 2:12.52; 6. Waldo, CWC, 2:12.89.
1,600: 1. Raden Orton, NC, 4:55.84; 2. Hagan, NC, 4:59.82; 3. Drew Martin, WH, 5:09.91; 4. Wylon Warneke, EV, 5:15.52; 5. Gage Thiessen, EPPJ, 5:15.65; 6. Isaiah Eckert, EV, 5:20.15.
3,200: 1. Orton, NC, 10:50.24; 2. Warneke, EV, 10:57.41; 3. Tyler Jelinek, WH, 11:17.19; 4. Isaac Eckert, EV, 11:17.78; 5. Luke Ludwig, STU, 11:31.87; 6. Isaiah Eckert, EV, 11:33.21.
110 hurdles: 1. Carter Werner, EV, 16.26; 2. Levi Lewis, NC, 16.67; 3. Caleb Davis, WH, 16.94; 4. Corbin Kinney, EPPJ, 17.67; 5. AJ Olson, WH, 18.99; 6. Tripp Uecker, WH, 19.06.
300 hurdles: 1. Werner, EV, 43.07; 2. Lewis, NC, 44.33; 3. Alec Schindler, SUM, 44.92; 4. Davis, WH, 45.21; 5. Tyler Jelinek, WH, 46.44; 6. Uecker, WH, 48.42.
4x100: 1. North Central (Carson Anderson, Troy Reynolds, Pospichal, Prewitt), 44.82; 2. West Holt, 45.03; 3. Elgin Public/Pope John, 46.73; 4. Neligh-Oakdale, 46.78; 5. Stuart, 50.94; 6. Niobrara/Verdigre, 52.95.
4x400: 1. West Holt (Drake Nemetz, Mason Crumrine, A. McCart, C. McCart), 3:40.63; 2. North Central, 3:43.01; 3. Elkhorn Valley, 3:43.13; 4. Elgin Public/Pope John, 3:44.70; 5. Summerland, 3:53.76; 6. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 3:54.82.
4x800: 1. North Central (Orton, Hagan, Carson Anderson, Payton Ebert), 8:50.26; 2. Elkhorn Valley, 9:20.63; 3. West Holt, 9:27.66; 4. Stuart, 9:30.89; 5. Elgin Public/Pope John, 9:31.62; 6. CWC, 9:46.16.
Long jump: 1. Nate Decker, EV, 20-3.5; 2. Jelinek, WH, 19-7.5; 3. Waldo, CWC, 19-6.5; 4. Chase Pritchett, NV, 18-7.5; 5. Anderson, NC, 18-4.5; 6. Thomas Johnson, NO, 18-3.
Triple jump: 1. Jelinek, WH, 38-11.75; 2. Schindler, SUM, 38-8.25; 3. Hansen, EV, 38-2.5; 4. Isaac Everitt, OSM, 37-5; 5. Nate Wallinger, WH, 37-3.5; 6. Pritchett, NV, 37-1.25.
High jump: 1. Werner, EV, 5-10; 2. Vargas, NV, 5-8; 3. Carter Bergman, SUM, 5-4; 4. Keegan Petersen, EV, 5-4; 5. Tate Thompson, OSM, 5-4; 6. Ruger Switzer, SUM, 5-2.
Pole vault: 1. Talon Krebs, NO, 13-8; 2. Reynolds, NC, 11-6; 3. Mavrick Hagemann, EV, 11-6; 4. Isaac Eckert, EV, 10-6; 5. Thompson, OSM, 10-6; 6. Carter Gotschall, WH, 10-0.
Discus: 1. Adam Everitt, OSM, 134-8; 2. Nate Wallinger, WH, 133-6; 3. Colton Wright, EPPJ, 130-9; 4. Trey Quick, NV, 120-9; 5. Charlie Barlow, OSM, 111-9; 6. Dylon Dueking, EPPJ, 111-6.
Shot put: 1. Blake Henn, EPPJ, 43-9; 2. A. Everitt, OSM, 41-9; 3. Allen Cole, WH, 38-5.5; 4. Ryan Painter, NC, 38-1; 5. David Durre, EPPJ, 37-11; 6. Grant Osborne, WH, 37-8.
Girls team results:
West Holt 168.67, North Central 96, O’Neill St. Mary’s 80.33, Elkhorn Valley 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 73, Summerland 60, Stuart 34, Elgin Public/Pope John 29, Boyd County 27, CWC 20, Neligh-Oakdale 1.
Top six placers
100: 1. Katelynn Kratz, WH, 13.41; 2. Brooklyn Buell, NC, 13.42; 3. Abbygail Davis, WH, 13.48; 4. Ashlynne Charf, EPPJ, 13.65; 5. Makenzi Mutum, EV, 13.58; 6. Alissa Brabec, OSM, 13.78.
200: 1. Davis, WH, 27.41; 2. Ainsley Galyen, WH, 27.41; 3. Buell, NC, 27.70; 4. Kratz, WH, 28.26; 5. Charf, EPPJ, 28.50; 6. Mutum, EV, 28.59.
400: 1. Hadley Cheatum, SUM, 1:00.66; 2. Galyen, WH, 1:01.45; 3. Josilyn Miller, NV, 1:05.45; 4. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, OSM, 1:05.64; 5. Brittany Beckwith, WH, 1:06.07; 6. Lacey Paxton, STU, 1:06.58.
800: 1. Cheatum, SUM, 2:29.81; 2. Kenzie Mosel, EV, 2:31.87; 3. Paige Drueke, BC, 2:31.91; 4. Daisy Frick, NC, 2:39.72; 5. Gaughenbaugh, OSM, 2:41.24; 6. Alissa Brabec, OSM, 2:43.16.
1,600: 1. Mosel, EV, 5:48.22; 2. Maddie Davis, WH, 5:54.66; 3. Frick, NC, 6:04.68; 4. Bailee Palmer, NC, 6:05.15; 5. Michaela Ravenkamp, NV, 6:07.11; 6. Marissa Bennett, EV, 6:09.57.
3,200: 1. M. Davis, WH, 13:04.09; 2. Bennett, EV, 13:11.80; 3. Keira Taylor, NC, 13:14.54; 4. Ravenkamp, NV, 13:18.59; 5. Natasha Zeisler, BC, 13:25.13; 6. Joslynn Larson, EV, 13:31.59.
100 hurdles: 1. Cheatum, SUM, 16.62; 2. Andrea Sucha, NV, 17.30; 3. Maci Nemetz, WH, 18.20; 4. Morgan Lewis, NC, 18.30; 5. Kimberly Wettlaufer, WH, 18.35; 6. Bridget Lewis, NC, 18.80.
300 hurdles: 1. Cheatum, SUM, 47.88; 2. Lewis, NC, 51.10; 3. Makenna Schaaf, WH, 51.69; 4. Carney Black, EV, 52.66; 5. Nemetz, WH, 52.86; 6. Wettlaufer, WH, 54.32.
4x100: 1. West Holt (Kratz, A. Davis, Schaaf, Galyen), 52.33; 2. Niobrara/Verdigre, 54.01; 3. North Central, 54.65; 4. Stuart, 54.66; 5. O’Neill St. Mary’s 55.51; 6. Elgin Public/Pope John, 56.27.
4x400: 1. O’Neill St. Mary’s (Gaughenbaugh, Loretta Scofield, Brabec, Mya Hedstrom), 4:223.47; 2. West Holt, 4:24.35; 3. North Central, 4:25.19; 4. Niobrara/Verdigre, 4:29.54; 5. Elkhorn Valley, 4:37.62; 6. Elgin Public/Pope John, 4:40.15.
4x800: 1. O’Neill St. Mary’s (Brabec, Gaughenbaugh, Reiman, Hedstrom), 10:33.37; 2. Elkhorn Valley, 10:38.55; 3. North Central, 10:49.03; 4. Niobrara/Verdigre, 11:47.67; 5. West Holt, 11:54.35; 6. Elgin Public/Pope John, 11:54.95.
Long jump: Lizzie Gartner, CWC, 16-0; 2. Sucha, NV, 15-11.75; 3. Schaaf, WH, 15-10; 4. Hedstrom, OSM, 15-9.5; 5. Cheyenne Pokorny, CWC, 15-4.5; 6. Delaney Wohlert, OSM, 14-6.
Triple jump: 1. Sucha, NV, 34-2; 2. Skyler Meis, EPPJ, 31-9; 3. Drueke, BC, 31-6.25; 4. Emily Nordby, SUM, 30-8; 5. Tatelyn Smith, NC, 30-7.25; 6. Nemetz, WH, 30-3.25.
High jump: 1. Sucha, NV, 5-4; 2. Kratz, WH, 5-2; 3. Bailey Ahlers, SUM, 5-0; 4. Mutum, EV, 5-0; 5. EmiLee Walnofer, WH, 4-8; 6. Wettlaufer, WH, 4-8.
Pole vault: 1. Buell, NC, 9-6; 2T. Annabelle Barlow, OSM, 8-0; 2T. Landyn Mlady, WH, 8-0; 2T. Makinley Cadwallader, WH, 8-0; 5. Anneka Furstenau, EV, 8-0; 6. Bridget Lewis, NC, 8-0.
Discus: 1. Cadence Kramer, STU, 110-3; 2. MacKenzie Kaup, WH, 104-9; 3. Alyssa Fehringer, OSM, 103-8; 4. Josilyn Eby, OSM, 101-7; 5. Amelia Hoffman, BC, 100-4; 6. Anna Rudloff, NV, 99-9.
Shot put: 1. Lexi Schroder, STU, 36-6; 2. Fehringer, OSM, 35-5; 3. Mackinzie Arnholt, NC, 33-10.5; 4. Lana Hooey, WH, 32-8.5; 5. Eby, OSM, 32-5; 6. Hoffman, BC, 32-0.25.