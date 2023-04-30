West Holt rolls to NVC title repeats

ATKINSON – Wind gusts of up to 46 miles per hour made Saturday a less than ideal day to try to set personal records – let alone meet records – at the Niobrara Valley Conference meet at West Holt High School.
But Makenna Schaaf was the exception to that rule.
The West Holt sophomore was part of record-setting performances in the 300-meter hurdles and 4x100 relay to help the Huskies repeat as NVC champions in dominating fashion by 100 points over runner-up O’Neill St. Mary’s.
The Huskies also defended their boys title by 51.5 points ahead of Elkhorn Valley.
Schaaf provided one of the biggest highlights on the big day for the West Holt girls, who won 11 out of the 17 events.
She won the 300 hurdles in 46.46 seconds, beating out last year’s conference champion and Class C state runner-up Hadley Cheatum of Summerland by 0.09 seconds.
“It was really exciting,” Schaaf said. “I’ve worked really hard for it all season, so it was exciting to finally get (the school record).”
Schaaf shaved nearly two seconds off her personal record.
“I just really wanted to win,” she said. “I just really wanted to beat the state runner-up. It gives me a lot of confidence. I’m really excited for districts and state.”
West Holt coach Jeff Kraus wasn’t surprised to see Schaaf perform at that level.
“First of all, Makenna is a really good athlete,” he said. “But she’s one of those kids that is kind of in a bit of a shell, and she’s starting to break out of her shell a little bit and start to really show what she’s capable of doing as an athlete.
“She ran 48.2 at the (Norfolk) Classic the other night and was disappointed with that. We thought she could run in the 47s, and today she was motivated.”
And Kraus said racing against Cheatum was a positive for Schaaf.
“Hadley has really been the leader around here the last few years in the 300 hurdles and 800-meter run,” he said. “That’s motivated Makenna. I credit Hadley for a lot of it. That motivation knowing you’re going against someone with that level of talent, you’ve got to perform to your best. It really pushed her today.”
But Schaaf wasn’t done with the records as part of her four gold medal day.
She teamed with Katelynn Kratz, Abbygail Davis and Ainsley Galyen to break the NVC record in the 4x100 by finishing in 51.42.
Schaaf also won the triple jump and the 4x400 with Taylor Walnofer, Pavan Larson and Galyen.
Galyen also claimed four golds by winning the 200 and 400.
Abbygail Davis won the 100 while Maddie Davis swept the 1,600 and 3,200 on a challenging day.
“I felt pretty good,” Maddie Davis said. “I went into it with a lot of pressure, and I was a little nervous about it. I don’t focus as much on the mile race as I do the two-mile, and the mile was a lot more competitive race today, so I was nervous about that. But it ended up all right.”
She said she didn’t run her best in the 1,600, going too slow on her second lap and then starting her kick too soon with 500 meters to go. She said her legs were shot with 100 meters left, but she still won by over eight seconds.
“I was glad it was done,” she said with a laugh.
North Central’s Karlene Kepler swept the throws.
WEST HOLT’S boys used a sweep of the sprints and relays to roll to their team championship.
Luke Klabenes claimed the 100 and 200 while Asher McCart took the 400.
McCart, Lincoln Konrad, Grant Osborne and Klabenes won the 4x100 in a meet record time of 44.67.
Drake Nemetz, Andrew Rentschler, Konrad and McCart finished first in the 4x400 while Tyler Jelinek, Nathaniel Nelson, Drew Martin and Nemetz won the 4x800.
Kraus said both the boys and girls teams appear to be peaking at the right time.
“We’ve been really stressing all year long just take it week by week and try to get better every week,” he said. “That’s the ultimate goal, and this time of year is when you want to be at the top of your game. I think it looks like we’re headed in the right direction.”
North Central’s Mason Hagan won the 800 and 1,600.
Elkhorn Valley’s Carter Werner was the big individual winner on the boys side, claiming gold in both hurdles events and the high jump as well and being a member of the second-place 4x400 relay team. He repeated as conference champion in all three of his winning events.
“It’s been a good day,” he said. “I came really close to jumping 6-5 (in the high jump). I was happy with my 110 hurdle time and was really close to a PR. Same with the 300s. I was really close to a PR.”
Werner said it meant a lot to repeat as conference champion in the events that he’s participated in since starting track and field in seventh grade.
“It’s been awesome,” he said. “I did something similar last year, so I was hoping to do that again this year.
“It’s been an amazing season for my last one, especially with my teammates on the 4x400. It’s been a lot of fun, and I don’t really want it to come to an end, but that’s coming up.”
GIRLS
Team scoring: West Holt 191, O’Neill St. Mary’s 91, Summerland 76, Elkhorn Valley 76, Niobrara/Verdigre 57, North Central 55, Boyd County 37, Elgin Public/Pope John 25, Chambers/Wheeler Central 20, Stuart 18, Neligh-Oakland 12.
(Top six finishers)
100: 1. Abbygail Davis, WH, 13.10; 2. Annabelle Barlow, OSM, 13.20; 3. Katelynn Kratz, WH, 13.25; 4. Taylor Walnofer, WH, 13.71; 5. Lacey Paxton, STU, 13.80; 6. Makenzi Mutum, EV, 13.81.
200: 1. Ainsley Galyen, WH, 26.43; 2. Davis, WH, 26.44; 3. Barlow, OSM, 28.06; 4. Summer Vesely, N/V, 28.31; 5. Ashlynne Charf, EPPJ, 28.52; 6. Hadley Cheatum, SUM, 28.60.
400: 1. Galyen, WH, 1:01.30; 2. Pavan Larson, WH, 1:02.16; 3. Cheatum, SUM, 1:02.19; 4. Morgan Lewis, NC, 1:05.95; 5. Taylen Stark, N/V, 1:06.02; 6. Hope Williamson, OSM, 1:06.81.
800: 1. Paige Drueke, BC, 2:30.14; 2. Larson, WH, 2:30.63; 3. Lorissa Reiman, OSM, 2:33.70; 4. Mya Hedstrom, OSM, 2:36.59; 5. Angela Frick, NC, 2:37.27; 6. Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, OSM, 2:38.60.
1,600: 1. Maddie Davis, WH, 5:49.85; 2. Angela Frick, NC, 5:58.32; 3. Lacey Paxton, STU, 6:21.76; 4. Kayton Zwingman, EPPJ, 6:22.43; 5. Marissa Bennett, EV, 6:32.30; 6. Elle Hoffman, OSM, 6:34.49.
3,200: 1. M. Davis, WH, 13:45.42; 2. Joslynn Larson, EV, 13:54.45; 3. Ava Hoffman, WH, 14:01.34; 4. Bennett, EV, 14:05.46; 5. Luci Koinzan, N-O, 14:17.07; 6. Natasha Zeisler, BC, 14:23.02.
100H: 1. Cheatum, SUM, 16.54; 2. Allison Sucha, N/V, 17.04; 3. Morgan Lewis, NC, 17.72; 4. Makinley Cadwallader, WH, 18.07; 5. Maci Nemetz, WH, 18.35; 6. Presley Robertson, SUM, 18.39.
300H: 1. Makenna Schaaf, WH, 46.46; 2. Cheatum, SUM, 46.57; 3. Lewis, NC, 50.70; 4. Sucha, N/V, 51.84; 5. Sydney Estill, STU, 52.30; 6. Emerson Mlnarik, OSM, 53.02.
4x100: 1. West Holt (Kratz, Schaaf, A. Davis, Galyen), 51.42; 2. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 53.64; 3. Niobrara/Verdigre, 55.32; 4. Chambers/Wheeler Central, 55.60; 5. Elkhorn Valley, 55.96; 6. Elgin Public/Pope John, 56.43.
4x400: 1. West Holt (Walnofer, Larson, Schaaf, Galyen), 4:16.18; 2. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 4:24.49; 3. Niobara/Verdigre, 4:39.18; 4. Elkhorn Valley, 4:38.65; 5. Elgin Public/Pope John, 4:45.35; 6. Neligh-Oakdale, 5:16.23.
4x800: 1. O’Neill St. Mary’s (Brabec, Gaughenbaugh, Reiman, Williamson), 11:12.52; 2. Elkhorn Valley, 11:14.80; 3. West Holt, 11:51.45; 4. Elgin Public/Pope John, 12:36.02; 5. Summerland, 12:38.12; 6. Niobrara/Verdigre, 13:10.98.
HJ: 1. Katelynn Kratz, WH, 5-0; 2. Caydence Schumacher, SUM, 4-10; 3T. Lydia Robertson, SUM, 4-10; 3T. Bailey Ahlers, SUM, 4-10; 5. Estill, STU, 4-10; 6. Mutum, EV, 4-8.
PV: 1. Cadwallader, WH, 9-0; 2. Anneka Furstenau, EV, 8-6; 3. Emma Otte, OSM, 8-6; 4T. Ashley Pischel, SUM, 7-6; 4T. Barlow, OSM, 7-6; 4T. Teegan Hasebroock, EV, 7-6.
LJ: 1. Mya Hedstrom, OSM, 16-0; 2. Sucha, N/V, 15-5; 3. Ella Moses, CWC, 15-0; 4. Lizzie Gartner, CWC, 14-9; 5. Karlee Broberg, EV, 14-5; 6. Adisyn Anderson, NC, 14-4.
TJ: 1. Schaaf, WH, 32-7.5; 2. Lenora Kester, SUM, 32-2.5; 3. Billie Pritchett, N/V, 31-10.25; 4. Caydence Schumacher, SUM, 31-4.5; 5. Robertson, SUM, 31-1.25; 6. Mutum, EV, 30-5.5.
DIS: 1. Karlene Kepler, NC, 117-10; 2. Amelia Hoffman, BC, 115-5; 3. McKenzie Snyder, BC, 112-9; 4. Mackenzie Kaup, WH, 110-2; 5. Avery Nemetz, WH, 108-3; 6. Abby Kerkman, N-O, 102-2.
SP: 1. Kepler, NC, 36-0.5; 2. Hoffman, BC, 34-3.5; 3. Lilian Hagemann, EV, 33-8; 4. Lana Hooey, WH, 33-5.25; 5. Taylor Pavlik, N/V, 33-3.25; 6. Carissa Gale, EV, 32-11.25.
BOYS
Team scoring: West Holt 192, Elkhorn Valley 141.5, Summerland 88, North Central 66, Stuart 49, Elgin Public/Pope John 45.5, Boyd County 45, Chambers/Wheeler Central 11, Niobrara/Verdigre 10, O’Neill St. Mary’s 10, Neligh-Oakdale 2
(Top six finishers)
100: 1. Luke Klabenes, WH, 11.13; 2. Trevor Thomson, SUM, 11.24; 3. Asher McCart, WH, 11.43; 4. Hudson Hoffman, BC, 11.62; 5. Jameson Painter, NC, 11.63; 6. Camryn Pelster, EPPJ, 11.84.
200: 1. Klabenes, WH, 22.73; 2. Hoffman, BC, 23.18; 3. Painter, NC, 23.20; 4. Lincoln Konrad, WH, 23.64; 5. Andrew Rentschler, WH, 23.64; 6. Carson Anderson, NC, 23.80.
400: 1. McCart. WH, 54.26; 2. Konrad, WH, 54.27; 3. Brendyn Ollendick, EV, 55.25; 4. Maverick Hagemann, EV, 56.07; 5. Hoffman, BC, 56.43; 6. Ben Paxton, STU, 57.73.
800: 1. Mason Hagan, NC, 2:05.78; 2. Ollendick, EV, 2:07.04; 3. Nathaniel Nelson, WH, 2:11.93; 4. Will Nelson, BC, 2:13.38; 5. Waylon Warneke, EV, 2:14.11; 6. Issac Jensen, BC, 2:18.77.
1,600: 1. Hagan, NC, 5:10.22; 2. Drew Martin, WH, 5:10.32; 3. Tyler Jelinek, WH, 5:17.89; 4. Ladyn Veik, EPPJ, 5:24.41; 5. Luke Ludwig, STU, 5:26.02; 6. Isaac Eckert, EV, 5:28.65.
3,200: 1. Raden Orton, NC, 10:51.80; 2. Martin, WH, 10:54.94; 3. Ludwig, STU, 11:28.01; 4. Ethan Zeisler, BC, 11:37.05; 5. Eckert, EV, 11:49.45; 6. Brook Strom, BC, 11:51.06.
110H: 1. Carter Werner, EV, 15.92; 2. Trey Anthony, NC, 16.01; 3. Caleb Davis, WH, 16.33; 4. Alec Schindler, SUM, 17.28; 5. Corbin Kinney, EPPJ, 17.57; 6. Michael Koenig, SUM, 17.73.
300H: 1. Werner, EV, 41.17; 2. Davis, WH, 44.20; 3. Drake Nemetz, WH, 44.61; 4. Schindler, SUM, 44.95; 5. Parker Napier, SUM, 46.16; 6. Ollendick, EV, 46.26.
4x100: 1. West Holt (McCart, Konrad, Osborne, Klabenes), 44.67; 2. Summerland, 45.73; 3. Elgin Public/Pope John, 46.49; 4. Stuart, 48.40; 5. Elkhorn Valley, 49.46; 6. Niobrara/Verdigre, 50.98.
4x400: 1. West Holt (Nemetz, Rentschler, Konrad, McCart), 3:35.00; 2. Elkhorn Valley, 3:37.74; 3. North Central, 3:50.80; 4. Stuart, 3:53.77; 5. Chambers/Wheeler Central, 3:54.50; 6. Summerland, 4:02.59.
4x800: 1. West Holt (Jelinek, Nelson, Martin, Nemetz), 9:21.79; 2. Elkhorn Valley, 9:32.46; 3. Boyd County, 9:32.96; 4. Elgin Public/Pope John, 10:03.03; 5. Niobrara/Verdigre, 10:30.99; 6. Chambers/Wheeler Central, 11:05.90.
HJ: 1. 1. Werner, EV, 6-0; 2. Keegan Petersen, EV, 5-10; 3. Ruger Switzer, SUM, 5-10; 4. Ryan Rifer, SUM, 5-10; 5. Drew Martin, WH, 5-8; 6. Ollendick, EV, 5-6.
PV: 1. Hagemann, EV, 11-0; 2. Carter Gotschall, WH, 10-6; 3. Isaac Eckert, EV, 10-6; 4. Andrew Rentschler, WH, 10-0; 5. Ethan Kester, SUM, 10-0; 6. Parker Napier, SUM, 9-6.
LJ: 1. Nate Decker, EV, 20-1.5; 2. Tyler Jelinek, WH, 19-11; 3. Carson Anderson, NC, 19-10.25; 4. Myles Kittelson, EPPJ, 19-9; 5. Jace Rosenkrans, OSM, 19-4.25; 5. Trey Anthony, N< 19-3.5.
TJ: 1. Schindler, SUM, 40-6.5; 2. Kayde Ramm, STU, 40-4; 3. Jelinek, WH, 39-9; 4. Abe Rautenberg, EV, 39-6; 5. Vinny Blacckford, WH, 39-5; 6. Keegan Petersen, EV. 39-2.5.
DIS: 1. Levi Curtis, WH, 128-7; 2. Korbin Werner, EV., 126-6; 3. Everitt, OSM, 121-4; 4. Marek Dvorak, WH, 117-11; 5. Jarek Erickson, EPPJ, 117-10; 6. Levi Cronk, SUM, 117-7.
SP: 1. Joe Ahlers, SUM, 43-6; 2. Blake Henn, EPPJ, 43-5.25; 3. Grant Osborne, WH, 43-2.25; 4. Gavin Whiting, SUM, 43-3.5; 5. Derek Jensen, BC, 41-1; 6. Paxton, STU, 40-4.5.