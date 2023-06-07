One thing will be quite familiar for Kylee Wessel at Saturday’s Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Match.
The Humphrey St. Francis graduate will find herself on the same side of the net as fellow Flyer Hannah Baumgart one final time.
“She’s an excellent libero, so I’m excited to get to play with her one last time,” Wessel said.
However, while those two will be members of the Light team during the 2 p.m. contest at Northeast Community College, another Flyer will be across the net.
Emma Baumgart, Hannah’s twin, is a member of the Dark team.
“It’s going to be really different to have her across the net from me,” Wessel said with a laugh. “But I think we’ll still have a really good time and probably make some jokes with each other.”
While looking forward to play with and against fellow Flyers, Wessel is also thrilled to be part of the annual contest, which brings together 20 of the top recent graduates from the volleyball-rich northeast part of the state.
“It is such an honor,” Wessel said. “I am seriously so excited because I know it’s going to be a lot of fun. The teams look very evenly matched, so I know it’s going to be a good game. A lot of the girls on my team I’m pretty good friends with, so I’m very excited to get to play with them.
“This is going to be one of the last times I’m going to play with the girls from around my area, so I’m going to enjoy the experience and have a good time.”
The 5-foot-9 outside hitter produced 442 kills and 474 digs during her senior year.
Her success has come in a sport that she’s loved since even before she started playing competitively in fourth grade.
“My uncle (Joe Wessel), who is the head coach at Millard West, has had a volleyball in my hand since I could walk,” she said. “I’ve been peppering with him and my mom since I can remember.”
During her four years playing for coach Dean Korus and the Flyers, Wessel was a part of teams that finished as Class D2 runners-up twice and fourth this past November.
“Obviously, we never got a state accomplishment in volleyball, which is disappointing, but I’m happy with what we did do,” she said. “Not many people get to say they’ve been to state four years in volleyball, so that’s a huge accomplishment for me and my team.
“To be in the state championship twice, my freshman and junior years, was an amazing experience. After reflecting for some time, I’m really honored to be a part of my team and the St. Francis Flyers.”
Wessel will continue her volleyball career at Bellevue University.
“I had gone on six or seven college visits, but right when I got to Bellevue, everything clicked,” she said. “Bellevue had their volleyball players take me on the tour around campus, and their personalities matched with me very well.
“I fell in love with the campus, and I also love my coach, Trish Siedlik. She is perfect, and I’m really excited to see where things might go.”
She knows there are challenges ahead.
“It’s definitely going to be a lot more competitive and played at a much higher level in college,” Wessel said. “I’m very excited to see what I can do with that and how I can progress being taught by a college coach. It’ll definitely be a big change, especially going from (Class) D2 to college. But I’m excited to see what my coach can teach me and how I can play at a higher level.”
Wessel and the Light team will be coached by Howells-Dodge’s Taryn Janke and Elgin Public/Pope John’s Liz Selting. It will include two players from Janke’s Class D2 state championship Jaguars — Carly Bayer and Blair Fiala. Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Meredith McGregor gives the team another state champion with the Trojans winning the D1 title.
The Light team also includes Class C Elite Eight member Gracen Evans of Ponca and second-team selections Brooke Wilcox of Elkhorn Valley and Stanton’s Olivia Cunningham.
Pierce’s Zach Weber and Wakefield’s Brittany Eisenmann will serve as coaches for the Dark team.
Their roster includes Norfolk Catholic’s Channatee Robles and Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol, two players who faced off in the Class D1 championship match but will be teaming up even before they join the program at Wayne State College — along with Evans.
Weber will coach a pair of Bluejays one final time in Brielle Unseld and Morgan Moeller.
VOLLEYBALL ALL-STAR ROSTERS
LIGHT TEAM
Kylee Wessel Humphrey St. Francis
Carly Bayer Howells-Dodge
Blair Fiala Howells-Dodge
Korbee Wendt Clarkson/Leigh
Gracen Evans Ponca
Meredith McGregor Hartington Cedar Catholic
Hannah Baumgart Humphrey St. Francis
Brooke Wilcox Elkhorn Valley
Olivia Cunningham Stanton
Mya Zohner Battle Creek.
COACHES
Taryn Janke Howells-Dodge
Liz Selting Elgin Public/Pope John
DARK TEAM
Channatee Robles Norfolk Catholic
Laney Kathol Hartington Cedar Catholic
Brielle Unseld Pierce
Morgan Moeller Pierce
Alexa Cunningham Wausa
Alex Arenas Wakefield
Hadley Cheatum Summerland
Tessa Gall Norfolk
Arynn Spence Stanton
Emma Baumgart Humphrey St. Francis.
COACHES
Zach Weber Pierce
Brittany Eisenmann Wakefield