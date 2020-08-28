'We're a small town too tough to die'

NIOBRARA — This small town on the banks of the Missouri River, although it has never eclipsed more than 1,000 residents, has a lot of history. And a small group of Niobrarans is dedicated to preserving it.
The Niobrara Historical Society and its museum near the center of Niobrara on Highway 12 have been dedicated to preserving the memories of Niobrara, both old and new.
“We say we’re a town that’s too strong to die off,” said Barb Farrar, president of the historical society. “We’re trying to keep it alive and get new ideas, too.”
The museum has hundreds of items and documents that cover the town’s more than 160-year history, including the time from the “old Niobrara.”
The town has moved twice since its founding in 1856, most recently in the 1970s, due to troubles with the town’s proximity to the river. The previous location of the town is now home to a golf course.
But there’s more to it than just the river and a now-abandoned former town.
There are legends of Jesse James, the famous frontier outlaw, who is purported to have passed through the area and left a stolen saddle to an area farmer.
There’s also real, documented stories of tragedy, like that of the Sage brothers, a trio of Niobrara brothers who died in a naval accident on the USS Frank E. Evans on June 3, 1969. There are also stories of triumph, like the adventures of Danny and Arlene Liska, Niobrara natives who traveled extreme distances with a motorcycle, traversing from the Arctic to the southern tip of South America and from Norway to the tip of South Africa in the 1950s.
There are many old objects, including kitchen supplies, telephones, music players, clothes and farm equipment. There are generations of trophies, desks, books and apparel from Niobrara’s school. There are even fossilized skulls of ancient buffalo, believed to be thousands of years old.
The Niobrara Historical Society has occasionally worked on larger projects, like a comprehensive Niobrara history book in 2006, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the original town’s founding.
Right now, the historical society is working to keep track of and researching family histories among its day-to-day operation of the museum.
The museum mainly caters to tourists who come for the state park and activities on the Missouri River.
“We get a lot of people from the park, that’s been a help,” said Jayne Tschirren, a member of the historical society. “The locals tend to think that when they’ve been here once, they have no reason to come in again.”
The historical society is trying to get more locals to realize that’s not the case. The museum is continually adding new items, mainly through donations and loans, including a full-sized horse-drawn buggy added just this year.
The museum gets many donations, and that has caused some areas of the museum to become cramped, so they try to limit what they will take in.
“We’ll only take items specifically about the history of Niobrara,” Tschirren said. “But sometimes saying no doesn’t work and we take something anyway.”
The historical society, like many small-town organizations, is trying to recruit new members and keep the passion for Niobrara history alive.
Farrar and Tschirren said they participate in the group because of their passion for history and teaching; both are former teachers. Farrar said she also got into it for a more simple reason: to stave off boredom. Farrar, a Niobrara native, lived in Norfolk for nearly 40 years but moved back upon retirement.
“I think there’s more to do in small towns, you get more involved,” she said. “It’s harder in a bigger place to get to know people and know where to go. It was getting boring.”
More people are starting to move to Niobrara, Farrar said, as retirees enjoy the outdoor activities in the area, and are getting involved in the community.
Tschirren said the history of Niobrara shows that the people are resilient and will continue to be.
“We have a lot of retirees now, but they’ve all contributed throughout their lives,” Tschirren said.