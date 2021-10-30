BLOOMFIELD — After an interception by Bloomfield's Dalton Gieselman was returned for a touchdown to put them up 20-6 over Elgin Public/Pope John late in the first quarter, it seemed as if the Bees would roll on to their seventh state quarterfinals appearance in eight years.
Dalton Gieselman sniffs out a screen and takes it back for a touchdown. @BeesBHS 20, @EPPJ 6; 3:32 1Q.#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/vE7I61jdex— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) October 30, 2021
However, two turnovers soon after allowed the Wolfpack to not only get back in, but to score the game’s next 40 points and beat Bloomfield 70-44 on Friday night in the Nebraska State football playoffs Round of 16 at the Knox County Fairgrounds.
“We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole early on, but the kids really believed they could get stuff done and they played well,” coach Greg Wemhoff said. “I thought we played four quarters of really good football.”
It started when Braeden Guenther threw an interception to Paiton Hoefer on Bloomfield’s next drive, who then scored on a quarterback keeper to make it a one-possession game.
On the ensuing kickoff, Wiley Ziegler fumbled the ball, allowing EPPJ to recover. They would up taking the lead on the next play with a touchdown run from Jack Wemhoff.
After Bloomfield fumbles the kick return, Jack Wemhoff takes it in for a touchdown and a two-point conversion to give the Wolfpack the lead. @EPPJ_athletics 22, @BeesBHS 20; 11:01 2Q.#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/M3gpYgQqfm— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) October 30, 2021
The touchdown run was one of seven from the junior who also had 34 carries for 256 yards. During Elgin Public/Pope John’s 40-0 run, Wemhoff was responsible for 32 of the points scored, including two touchdowns before halftime and one in the third quarter.
Hoefer was behind him with 10 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown. Through the air, he completed none of his three passes and threw an interception. Wemhoff led the team with 12 total tackles.
The junior running back was quick to credit his offensive line for helping to create the holes he needed to excel.
“The guys up front, I give all the credit to them,” he said. “They grinded all the way and got the job done up front.”
Wemhoff was also certain going into the game that they would need to use more of the pass, but the run became their bread and butter.
“We really thought that we were going to have to throw it above them and keep them honest with the run and passing games,” he said. “The run game seemed to work a lot so we kept that and grinded our way.”
Bloomfield put an end to the run when Guenther found Layne Warrior for a touchdown pass at the tail end of the third quarter. However, the Wolfpack answered with a nine-play, 46-yard drive capped off with another touchdown by Wemhoff.
Wemhoff does it again. This time from 12 yards out. @EPPJ_athletics 52, @BeesBHS 28; 9:56 4Q.#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/S2Lyw7C4oi— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) October 30, 2021
All but one of the plays called on the drive was a run to Wemhoff.
The Bees answered back with some trickeration; a hook-and-ladder that led to a touchdown for Cody Bruegman. Once again, Wemhoff scored on EPPJ’s ensuing drive, then again following an interception thrown by Guenther.
Cale Kinney punched in a touchdown for the Wolfpack as did Bruegman with just over a minute left in the game.
Guenther completed 16 of his 20 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing three interceptions. Bruegman led the team with 14 carries for 78 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in what ended up being his final high school game.
Warrior caught eight passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
Bloomfield coach Matt Kuchar regretted that his team didn’t put its best foot forward on defense, which led to so many big plays let up in the run game.
“We didn’t play very well defensively and we didn’t tackle. We were lined up wrong and that’s not us.
Still, he was proud of the work his team had put in all season.
“Our big thing is family. They know each one of them, I love their effort. I love each and every one of those kids. They go and give it all for their buddies and for their teammates.”
Elgin Public/Pope John will travel to face Johnson-Brock in the quarterfinals on Nov. 5. Bloomfield ends its season 8-1.
Elgin Public/Pope John (7-3) 6 32 8 24 — 70
Bloomfield (8-2) 20 0 8 6 — 44
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
BLOO: Layne Warrior 26 pass from Braeden Guenther (PAT failed) 10:59.
EPPJ: Paiton Hoefer 20 run (PAT failed) 7:53.
BLOO: Cody Bruegman 1 run (Wiley Ziegler run) 4:49.
BLOO: Dalton Gieselman 11 interception return (PAT failed) 3:32.
SECOND QUARTER
EPPJ: Hoefer 36 run (Jack Wemhoff run) 11:22.
EPPJ: Wemhoff 37 run (Wemhoff run) 11:01.
EPPJ: Wemhoff 4 run (Wemhoff run) 5:28.
EPPJ: Wemhoff 17 run (Wemhoff run) 2:50.
THIRD QUARTER
EPPJ: Wemhoff 3 run (Wemhoff run) 4:40.
BLOO: Warrior 4 pass from Guenther (Bruegman run) 2:58.
FOURTH QUARTER
EPPJ: Wemhoff 13 run (PAT failed) 9:56.
BLOO: Bruegman 44 pass from Guenther (Ziegler pass from Guenther) 8:55.
EPPJ: Wemhoff 55 run (PAT failed) 7:20.
EPPJ: Wemhoff 5 run (PAT failed) 6:56.
EPPJ: Cale Kinney 4 run (PAT failed) 3:42.
BLOO: Bruegman 11 run (Ziegler run) 1:04.