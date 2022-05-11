I’ve eaten fried ice cream, rolled ice cream, ice cream cut up on a stone, snow ice cream and ice cream made in a plastic bag. We’ve made many quarts of our own ice cream with an electric ice cream maker using more real cream than we should but enjoying it all the more when we did. So I’m wondering what is going on that people are messing big time with ice cream. In the next few months, you’re going to see some crazy wild ice cream flavors available in the freezer case at the grocery store.
Admittedly, we are a basic flavor ice cream family. At an ice cream shop, I’ll order chocolate fudge or maybe praline caramel. When we make ice cream at home, though, we always stick with vanilla flavored ice cream. You can pour hot fudge on it if you like but we don’t like to stray too far from the mainstay of all ice cream flavors.
But I’m not talking cotton candy flavored ice cream or pumpkin pie ice cream that are in the new flavors. There’s lots of unique flavors out there. Through the years our kids have ordered cake batter ice cream, bubble gum ice cream (with real chunks of bubble gum), cookie dough ice cream and even mocha/coffee flavored ice cream. I’d look with disdain on all the ways the ice cream makers were hiding the true taste of the ice cream but the bites the kids would give me to taste weren’t all bad. But those flavors were different – they made sense. The thing is, the new flavors that ice cream makers are coming out with are apt to turn people off from ever eating ice cream again.
Let me give you an example. One flavor of ice cream coming down the pike is Kraft Macaroni and Cheese ice cream. I tried to imagine why anyone would eat macaroni cheese frozen with a sugary cream. I can’t. First of all, pasta shouldn’t probably be eaten frozen and second, cheese is great when it’s hot on pizza but not so much when it’s in a frozen chunk on your spoon. The first thing I do when eating mac and cheese is shake pepper on it – something a person is unlikely to do before eating their dish of ice cream. But that’s not all.
Another new flavor is Grey Dijon Poupon with Pretzels Ice Cream. I’m trying to be open to new types of ice cream but in no freezer should there be a mustard flavored ice cream unless you wanted to melt it and serve it on a hot dog.
Testing is already being done on other new flavors of ice cream including Philadelphia cheesesteak, beets and sour cream and onion.
I’m hoping no one buys these new flavors and they disappear from the grocery store freezer space forever. We can only hope.