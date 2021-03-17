Loren Kucera calls Weiland Doors of Norfolk one of his stars.
The director of the Small Business Development Center at Wayne State College worked with the company to achieve its goal when it set out to build its new facility on West South Airport Road about five years ago.
On Wednesday, Weiland Doors of Norfolk received the Champion for Small Business Award as the center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a department of the college of business administration continued its awards week celebration.
The week began Monday with opening remarks from University of Nebraska President, Ted Carter.
The awards bestowed throughout the week recognize clients of the center that have demonstrated business success through job creation and sustainability, sales growth, successful government contracting, innovation in product or service offerings, and other business achievements.
Weiland Doors is a family-owned company that began in rural Madison in the early 1980s.
Founder Leon Weiland started the company after discovering in the fall of 1983 that he was about $100,000 in debt. Initially, he considered building furniture to sell at craft shows, but he turned his efforts to making fiberglass doors for the packing plant in Madison.
After his first year in business, Weiland made only about $14,800, but the business more than tripled after the first year and has grown each year since as its customer base expanded.
Weiland’s son, Carl, and two sons-in-law, Jason Ash and Rob Haake, became partners in the business after he experienced a health scare in 2006.
“The kids have taken everything that I built, everything that I made, and made it better,” Weiland said in a video released by the center on Wednesday.
The Weiland family reached out to Kucera at the Nebraska Business Development Center upon beginning efforts to build a new facility.
“Jason was so grateful to Loren for his contribution in helping us get to this point,” Carl Weiland said in the video.
After moving to its new facility — which has “200% more space than the old building” — Weiland Doors went on a hiring spree and has increased its workforce from 25 to 46.
“This is one of my stars,” Kucera said. “I call it one of my stars, so yeah, I’m (darn) proud of them.”
Catherine Lange, who serves as state director of the center, said Nebraska business owners are the backbone of economic success in Nebraska — creating jobs, building strong communities and supporting the economy of the state.
"Our ... business award winners are right to be proud of their accomplishments,” Lange said.