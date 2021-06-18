Weidner stars as Dark Team tops White in girls all-star contest

Humphrey St. Francis and future University of Nebraska point guard Allison Weidner scored 17 points and dished out nearly a dozen assists in leading the Dark Team to a 79-65 victory over the White Team in the annual Northeast Nebraska girls all-star basketball game on Friday at Northeast Community College.
Weidner had a busy day on Friday, which began in Lincoln. "This has been my first week of practice (with the Huskers). It's been a lot of fun. It's a dream come true.
"We had weights this morning. We had a good agility workout with our strength coaches and pretty much right after that, an ice bath, and came here and got ready to play."
Dark Team head coach, Laurel O'Malley of Chambers/Wheeler Central enjoyed coaching Weidner, saying she made everyone on the team better. "She finds the open person, just really a complete player, fun to watch and coach. We almost get caught watching her instead of what you need to do."
O'Malley was pleased to have the opportunity to coach so many talented players. "It's so fun to see kids who have passion for the game and love it and want to be good teammates and they go out on the floor and do so many things together and individually."
The game consisted of 10-minute quarters as compared to 8-minute quarters of a normal high school game.
Both teams had 10-player rosters and for the first three quarters, the coaches had five players play during the first five minutes and the other five for the final five. They then freely substituted in the fourth quarter.
Crofton teammates Lacey Sprakel and Kaley Einrem both scored buckets to put the White Team on top early, 4-2. But the Darks responded with a 10-2 run. A free throw by Summerland's Brenna Wagner made it 12-6.
West Point-Beemer's Sidney Swanson led a White Team charge with a two free throws and a 3-point bucket before Clarkson/Leigh's Cassidy Hoffman hit a turn-around jumper in the final minute of the first quarter to bring the Whites within three at the end of one quarter.
Each player wore her school's jersey and a pair of No. 34s - Hailey Kleinschmit of Norfolk and Alissa Kosch of Humphrey St. Francis - combined to increase the Dark Team's lead early in the second quarter to 28-19.
But the White's closed the stanza with a 14-7 run. Lutheran High Northeast's Chloe Spence drained a 3 just before the buzzer to pull her team within 35-33 at the half.
Weidner made her presence felt early in the third stanza with two baskets, two free throws and two assists to put the Darks up 48-40.
Later on, a steal and layup by CWC's Morgan Ramsey increased the advantage to 55-40 and a buzzer-beater by Pender's Ashley Ostrand had the Darks out front, 59-48 at the end of three quarters.
"We wanted to be up-tempo because we knew we had a lot of versitile players and just let them go to the hoop as much as they could and just do their thing," O'Malley said. "We tried to do little things, too, like get rebounds and make free throws, the things that help you win."
Weidner had three more buckets, a free throw and two assists in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. Her put-back and one had the Whites up 72-50 before she exited the game for good.
The Darks made a spirited comeback attempt in the final five minutes. Two free throws by Pierce's Kenzie Moeller triggered a 15-5 run to close the game.
A Spence 3 with 20 seconds left pulled the White within 11 at 76-65 before Winnebago's Keisha Snyder drained another 3 on the other end of the court just before the buzzer for the final 75-69 margin.
Weidner and Kleinschmit led the Dark team with 17 points apiece while Snyder also hit double figures with 13.
Swanson paced the Whites with 12 points while Einrem and Sprakel chipped in 10 each.
Despite playing on the losing side, Crofton's Sprakel was upbeat after the game. "Wednesday, we had a practice and we were all, 'Let's just have some fun, win or lose,' and we lost but it was a fun loss, it's not like we're bummed about it or anything. Just to be here in this environment, it's just a blast."
Part of Sprakel's 'blast" included the final minute when White Team coach Kandee Hanzel of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family inserted her in the lineup as the point guard.
"Anybody that loves basketball loves and all-star game," Hanzel said. "They work hard all season and they're put in a spot where they're most beneficial for thier team but nothing's better than having a center be point guard," she laughed.
Weidner agreed that it was all about having fun. "The girls here were great. A lot of memories made on the court for sure. It was really great to be a part of that."
MOST VALUABLE PLAYERS
Game administrators and members of the media chose Weidner and Swanson as the game's MVPs.
REUNION
The all-star game served as a reunion of a middle/junior high shool traveling team that included Weidner, Kosch, Einrem, Sprakel and Hannah Strom of South Sioux City. The five played together from fifth through eighth grades.
FINAL GAME
O'Malley coached her final game, at least for now. She resigned as CWC coach after the school year. She said she and her husband (and assistant coach) Chuck want to spend more time with thier sons Daniel, 8 and Matthew, 2.
Dark Team 16 19 24 20 - 79
White Team 13 20 15 17 - 65
DARK TEAM: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis, 7 3-4 17; Brenna Wagner, Summerland, 1 1-3 3; Ashley Ostrand, Pender, 1 2-2 4; Hannah Strom, South Sioux City, 2 0-0 6; Morgan Ramsey, CWC, 3 2-3 8; BriAnna Zohner, Battle Creek, 1 0-0 2; Keisha Snyder, Winnebago, 5 0-0 13; Paige Furstenau 0 2-2 2; Hailey Kleinschmit, Norfolk, 8 1-1 17; Alissa Kosch, Humphrey St. Francis, 3 0-0 7; Totals 31 11-15 79.
LIGHT TEAM: Riley Jurgens, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 1 0-0 2; Alyssa Eichelberger, O'Neill, 2 0-0 5; Kaley Einrem, Crofton, 3 3-3 10; Chloe Spence, Lutheran High Northeast 3 0-0 9; Kenzie Moeller, Pierce, 0 2-2 2; Caragan Tietz, BRLD, 1 0-0 2; Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer, 3 4-4 12; Cassidy Hoffman, Clarkson/Leigh, 2 0-0 5; Brynn Wortmann, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 4 0-0 8; Lacey Sprakel, Crofton, 4 2-4 10; Totals 23 11-13 65.