A week of high school football is in the books. For many teams, questions were answered. For others, new ones emerged.
When it came to teams at the top, we didn’t see much movement. However, we saw plenty of movement from the teams beneath them, many of whom showed signs of brilliance and/or glaring weaknesses that will need to be looked at closely this week during practices.
Let’s have a look at where they are now and what direction they may be headed in.
CLASS C
Pierce began its title defense with a 47-25 win over St. Paul in what was a rematch of the 2020 Class C1 semifinal. As expected by many, the offense was humming in both the passing and run games. The defense started off shaky, giving up 22 points in the first quarter alone. However, once it straightened things out, St. Paul could muster only a 47-yard field goal. Next up comes a home game against Columbus Lakeview, a talented team that won’t be as forgiving should the Bluejays start slowly again.
Oakland-Craig remains at No. 2 following a dominant win against Ponca. The Knights took a 43-0 lead at halftime and had little problem the rest of the way. It’s the kind of game Joe Anderson’s squad hopes to have more of in 2021, with a strong defensive performance and enough plays on offense to get the “W”. Coming up, the Knights will travel to face Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast this week.
Hartington Cedar Catholic remains at No. 3 following a quintessential display of Trojan football. The defense stymied O’Neill in a 26-0 rout, allowing just 145 total yards. Cedar Catholic also had 32 carries for 205 yards as a team, including 16 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown from Super Six running back Easton Becker. Much like Oakland-Craig, the more games the Trojans can keep like this, the better. An intriguing matchup at Battle Creek awaits.
The Battle Creek Braves move up to No. 4 after holding on to beat Central City on the road 21-19. The purple and gold kept a Bison offense that scored 44 points a game in 2020 to just 19 on Friday, albeit while benefiting from some dropped passes and three missed field goals. I was impressed by a running game that not only ran for 308 yards and three touchdowns as a team, but got big contributions on that front from Logan Roberts, Rich Brauer and Trent Uhlir. However, they might be without the latter indefinitely, as he sustained a shoulder injury toward the end of the game. Keep an eye on their next matchup, a home opener against Class C No. 3 Cedar Catholic.
Say what you want about Norfolk Catholic having a young team and missing key pieces. At the end of the day, Boone Central’s 39-17 win was arguably the most impressive of any team this weekend. Not only did Braden Benes put up monster numbers on the ground and through the air, but the Cardinals were much more impressive on the ground. As a team, they averaged 166 yards a game in 2020. They had 269 on Thursday. I’d like to see them maintain this as the season goes on. Two winnable home games against Minden and Douglas County West await, followed by consecutive games against Central City, Pierce and Battle Creek.
CLASS D
Howells-Dodge comes in at No. 1 after taking care of business against East Butler with a 58-0 win. The run game was all the rage as it usually is for Mike Speirs’ Jaguars, who between Brittin Sindelar and Gavin Nelson threw just three passes. In the future, it’s something they’ll need to develop to open up the run game, but it works just fine for now. They travel to Shelby-Rising City this week.
O’Neill St. Mary’s remains at No. 2 following a 28-7 win over Elgin Public/Pope John. Aidan Hedstrom led a strong Cardinals running attack with solid contributions from Tate Thompson and Gabe Pribl, who missed most of last season with an injury. They head back home this week to face Summerland.
Neligh-Oakdale remains at No. 3, but I’d be concerned if I were the Warriors. If you consider yourself a contender for the Class D1 title, you should not be giving up 52 points to anybody, let alone a Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family team that was bounced from the first round a year ago. Aiden Kuester is a generational talent, but he can only take them so far. They travel to Plainview next, and then Burwell comes to town the week after. They’ll need to get things close to figured out by then.
Da Bears at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge hold the No. 4 spot after a 36-14 win at Wisner Pilger. Evan Haisch already had a dominant season-opening performance against Homer and somehow topped that against the Gators, going for 34 carries, 282 yards and two touchdowns. That plus another good defensive performance area is great, but we’ll know a lot more about where the Bears stand after this week’s game, when they host No. 5 Stanton.
It’s hard to judge a Stanton team that played a game that was called at halftime. However, in that 60-0 victory over Omaha Brownell Talbot, we saw new contributors like freshmen Becker Pohlman and Jordan Claussen lead the team in rushing yards. Whether they continue to factor in at such a rate remains to be seen, but it’s a good sign for a Stanton team so reliant on its run game. Keep an eye on its next game in Laurel.
Humphrey St. Francis holds down the No. 6 spot after a 40-6 win over Wynot. Not so much of a surprise there. Although I’m curious to see how the Flyers’ depth holds up as the season goes on. We’ll get a better idea this week when they travel to face Emerson-Hubbard.
The first mover of the Class D rankings came in Lutheran High Northeast, which not only beat Madison 74-6 at home to open their season, but did so with a record-setting night by Cort McKewon, whose seven touchdown receptions tied a state eight-man record. The guy throwing it to him, Landon Johnson, had an impressive night himself and will be one to watch as the season goes on. The Eagles will head west on 275 this Friday to take on West Holt.
Bloomfield moves to No. 9 after a 60-7 win against Homer. Cody Bruegman had a great day on the ground for the Bees, but the guy that impressed me was freshman quarterback Braeden Guenther, who completed all 11 of his passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns. It may be only week one, but if he can keep playing even close to that level, Bloomfield can make a lot of noise this season in Class D2. The Bees host Wynot this coming week.
The Osmond Tigers crash the rankings as the No. 9 team following a 32-27 thriller of a win against Allen. Quarterback Patrick Vinson led the orange and black, going 7 of 14 for 183 yards and a touchdown through the air to go with 13 carries for 25 yards and a touchdown on the ground. This was a big opening test for Osmond, and the Tigers passed. Now they travel to face Niobrara/Verdigre on Friday.
Likewise, Guardian Angels Central Catholic makes it in following a 38-36 win over Wakefield, one in which it led for most of the game. The Bluejays appear to have a strong 1-2 punch in the backfield in Coy Kreikemeier and Cole Hutchinson, who both ran for more than 100 yards and a touchdown in the win. Unfortunately for them, the upcoming schedule does not get easier. Next week, they travel to face Lourdes Central Catholic, then Lutheran High Northeast in a Thursday game.