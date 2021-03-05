Wedding planning can be — and often is — stressful.
Decoration planning, venue booking, catering and more are all included in this process. But one issue brides and grooms didn’t have in mind when booking their special day in 2020 was for their wedding day to be put in jeopardy by a novel virus.
Some couples who had previously scheduled their weddings in the first half of 2020 postponed them until later in the year. Others rescheduled them for 2021 and, in some cases, new dates still haven’t been set.
Kyle and Letishia Kleinschmit are among the couples who neither postponed their weddings nor switched venues, and a lot of that had to do with when the Kleinschmits planned their wedding — Aug. 1, 2020.
COVID-19 cases in the United States spiked at the highest rate during two different time periods — about a two-month time frame between late March and late May, and from late October to late November.
Hospitalization numbers were still high between June and September, but the virus was not as transmissible during those months because of heat.
Once coronavirus cases first began to appear in the U.S., the Kleinschmits were worried that the virus would throw a major wrench in wedding planning. But they held onto a thread of optimism because of the timing of their wedding.
“We were worrying about the possibility of having to cancel that date (Aug. 1) in the end, and having to turn people away,” Kyle said. “But we told ourselves to take more of a ‘wait and see’ type of approach.”
Kyle, originally from Wausa, attended Northeast Community College and earned an associate’s degree in precision agriculture/agronomy. He and Letishia, who is from Lindsay and attended UNL, met each other through a group of mutual friends at Northeast in May 2017.
They were engaged by August 2019 and had their Aug. 1, 2020, wedding date planned shortly thereafter.
Letishia now works as a speech language pathologist for Norfolk Public Schools, while Kyle does mechanical work at a farm in Lindsay.
The Kleinschmits live in Lindsay and planned their wedding ceremony at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church, with a reception at the Humphrey Community Center. The couple estimated that 200-250 attended the ceremony, and about 370 meals were served at the reception, they said.
Guidelines required that the community center not exceed 50% of its normal capacity. Tables and chairs also were set up outside for those who felt uncomfortable sitting indoors.
The Kleinschmits said the actual number of guests who helped celebrate their wedding was smaller than originally planned, but not because the couple had to turn people away.
“It ended up being smaller because of people not wanting to risk getting the virus,” Letishia said. “We never shortened our guest list or anything like that. There were a lot of family friends who reached out and said they wouldn’t attend the wedding in favor of leaving room for family.”
Kyle and Letishia admitted there was a slight fear that people who attended the wedding would contract the virus. Because of this, they told invitees to not feel pressured to attend their wedding.
The two said that had they originally planned their wedding for earlier in the year or even later in the fall, their plans could have changed drastically.
The Kleinschmits have a pair of friends who were married in June of last year. That couple opted to move their wedding reception from a public venue to a family farm to allow guests to dance, which was restricted in public places at the time.
One of the biggest fears the couple had was a member of the wedding party or a family member coming down with COVID during the week-plus leading up to the wedding.
A family member of Letishia’s was potentially exposed shortly before the wedding, causing a temporary scare.
“Everyone freaked out. All I could think was, ‘Don’t tell me we have to cancel the wedding,’ ” Letishia said. “But, thankfully, all worked out in our favor, and we were able to move forward with things without too many issues.”
The Kleinschmits called themselves “lucky” to not have to significantly alter their wedding plans because of the virus.
“I just feel really lucky with the situation that we had. God blessed us with loving family and friends,” Letishia said. “We had to make some changes, but having the chance to celebrate was important to us. Your wedding isn’t something you forget anyway, but because of COVID, we have plenty of reasons not to forget.”