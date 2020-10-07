Website offers free e-books

After sharing a photo of a recent book haul with one of my online book groups, a member commented that she’d really like to get her hands on my newly acquired copy of “Showboat” by Edna Ferber because it wasn’t one of Ferber’s books available on Project Gutenberg.
I recall being a bit puzzled by that comment because I didn’t know what Project Gutenberg was. I looked it up and then felt a bit foolish for having never heard of the site before, so if you, too, haven’t heard of Project Gutenberg, I encourage you to check it out after you finish reading this column.
According to its website, gutenberg.org, Project Gutenberg is “a library of over 60,000 free e-books” that focuses on “older literary works for which copyright in the U.S. has expired.”
The site also explains that “Project Gutenberg was the first provider of free electronic books, or e-books,” and that “Michael Hart, founder of Project Gutenberg, invented e-books in 1971 . . . “ Frankly, I was surprised to learn that e-books have been around that long, but I also am not much of an e-book reader.
However, since I am a reader, this site does interest me, and I have spent some time exploring it. Let me share a few key features of it with you.
Naturally, you can search for books by authors or title; however, you can also take advantage of the thematically arranged bookshelves section. I clicked on the “crime bookshelf” and was taken to sub-categories of “detective fiction,” “mystery fiction,” crime nonfiction,” etc. I also thoroughly explored the reading offerings under the “Bibliomania bookshelf.”
Books are also offered in lists of the latest releases, the most frequently downloaded books of the past seven to 30 days, and there is a randomized search option.
If you happen to read in French, Portuguese or Italian (which I can manage to a certain degree), there are several reading choices for you to enjoy or to challenge your foreign language ability.
Not only can you download the books to read on your computer or tablet, you can also simply read them online. Additionally, some are available in audio format, including a few stories by Arthur Conan Doyle involving his famous literary sleuth, Sherlock Holmes. I’ve been listening to “The Sign of the Four” while doing some watercolor painting.
If you enjoy proofreading books, you can also register to be a volunteer proofreader to help the organization prepare upcoming books for the site. I read about the process, and it sounds interesting, but it’s not something I have time for just now. I could certainly imagine doing it during my retirement years, though.
While I don’t see myself giving up reading physical books anytime soon, if ever, it is nice to know that a site like this is available and at my fingertips anytime I’m online on my computer. In fact, as I wrap up this column, I am listening to another chapter of “The Sign of the Four.”
Now that you have reached the end of this column with me, it’s your turn to check out Project Gutenberg and see if there’s something on it for you.
Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.
This month’s reading selection is Lincoln by David Herbert Donald.