The past decade has been bookended by devastating and deadly flooding. And in between, there were tornadoes, hail, heat and snow.
This year, devastating flooding across the state caused an estimated $1.3 billion in damage to roads, levees, bridges, crops and cattle. Unfortunately, flooding was not a rare occurrence in the 2010s.
To start the decade, flooding on the Elkhorn River damaged bridges, roads and other infrastructure — millions of dollars of destruction in all. A year later saw massive flooding on the Missouri River because of heavy snow run-off and spring rains.
But that wasn’t it for Northeast and North Central Nebraska when it came to weather. In five of the past 10 years, weather events ranked as the top stories for the region. Tornadoes struck Pilger and Cedar County in 2014 and Wayne in 2013. In 2012, a freak thunderstorm dropped close to 5 inches of rain in Norfolk — and brought with it hail that had to be plowed away. That storm was followed by months of heat and drought.
And don’t forget about snow as each year had at least one major snowfall.
Here’s a look at some of the other top stories of the teens:
2019: Devastating floods
The bomb cyclone that exploded over Nebraska in March caused massive flooding after up to 20 inches of ice formed on rivers and lakes and a spring storm rolled over the Great Plains, setting record snowfalls in Wyoming and western Nebraska.
Then the rain came. With the ground frozen, the runoff flowed into rivers, lifting off the sheets of ice and sending them downstream where they jammed and forced water out of the riverbanks and into fields, farms and towns where it destroyed cropland, shattered buildings and demolished bridges.
In the end, damage was estimated at around $1.3 billion, including $449 million to roads, levees and other infrastructure; $440 million in crop losses; and $400 million in cattle losses. Many towns are still recovering, and four Northeast Nebraskans died.
2018: Immigration raids
In July, workers from an O’Neill tomato greenhouse complex, a potato processing facility and a cattle feedlot were detained in a raid by officials with Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They were suspected of being in the country illegally, and charges also were filed against a number of people believed to be connected to an alleged conspiracy to exploit illegal labor for profit, fraud and money laundering.
Also in 2018: Carla Montoya was sentenced to 55-75 years in prison on the charge of child abuse resulting in the death of her 4-year-old daughter, Caylee Hoehne. Also, the expanded Norfolk Public Library opened, and Norfolk’s Herberger’s store closed.
2017: Rising star
Abby Uecker, a rising music star from Norfolk, was killed in July in an ATV accident following a performance at the Thayer County Fair in Deshler. Uecker used the stage name Abby Nicole, and her band performed at events around the area. Shortly before her death, Uecker had traveled to Nashville, where she recorded her first single record.
Also in 2017: Two city schools made history. Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar won his 344th game — more than any other high school football coach in the state. Norfolk High School’s boys basketball team won the state championship for the first time in 30 years, and the boys swim team’s second-place finish in the state swimming meet marked the first time a team outside of Omaha or Lincoln had finished second in the state meet in 45 years.
2016: Push for expressways
State officials acknowledged the need to complete expressways and build new highways in several parts of the state. But three years later, Highway 275 is not much closer to completion, with no firm end date in sight.
Also in 2016: Jack Johnson, then a second-grader at Norfolk Catholic, was “recruited” to play football for the Huskers with the help of the Make-A-Wish Nebraska. Jack has a genetic disorder known as Menkes disease. The rare disorder affects copper levels in the body and affects a person’s development.
2015: Keystone XL
The rejection of a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline caused those people in opposition to it to celebrate, while those who felt it had merit were frustrated. Again, like the expressways, the pipeline faces more hurdles to completion.
Also in 2015: The forced resignation of one doctor and the firing of another from Faith Regional Health Services caused a stir among the medical staff and community members. The doctors involved were Joe Metcalf and Chris Price.
2014: Year of the twister
Tornadoes and hail were the themes for 2014. Both left their mark on buildings, livestock, trees, crops and the lives of thousands of people who happened to be in their paths. The carnage began June 3 when hail pounded parts of the city of Norfolk and surrounding area. For several weeks after that, storms swirled around, raining forth destruction.
The tour de force occurred June 16 when tornadoes shredded the town of Pilger, as well as farm places nearby. Feedlots in the area also experienced significant damage. The next night, the scenario was repeated in Cedar County, although the damage there was not as significant. Two people died in the storms, hundreds of buildings were destroyed and just as many lives were forever changed.
Also in 2014: Opponents of the Keystone XL pipeline made their voices heard in a number of ways, including demonstrations and a concert by Neil Young and Willie Nelson, which was held near Neligh.
2013: Pierce car auction
An auction of around 500 vehicles owned by Ray and Mildred Lambrecht of Pierce lured around 15,000 people from around the world to bid on the cars and trucks, most of which were from the 1950s,’60s and ’70s. The former Chevrolet dealer had stored hundreds of new and used cars and trucks in buildings around the state and more on a field west of Pierce. The auction generated around $3 million in sales.
Also in 2013: In October, an EF-4 tornado dipped out of the sky over Wayne and ripped through the eastern edge of town. Buildings at the airport, the softball complex, many businesses and houses were left in ruin. Just about everything on the east side of town south of Highway 35 was damaged or destroyed. Twelve people were injured.
2012: Freak storm, heat
In April, a freak thunderstorm dumped close to 5 inches of rain and hail on Norfolk, turning streets into “raging rivers.” Hail piled up so deep in some neighborhoods that city crews had to plow it away with snowplows. That storm was followed by months of hot weather and drought, which forced irrigation systems and lawn sprinklers to work overtime. Still, some crops and lawns withered under the scorching sun, while rivers, lakes and streams dropped to record lows.
Also in 2012: Oscar-winning movie director Alexander Payne and a crew filmed much of the “Nebraska” movie in Northeast Nebraska. Norfolk served as the crew’s headquarters. Filming took place in Norfolk, Stanton and other areas, but Plainview starred in the movie as the fictional town of Hawthorn. A number of area citizens participated, too.
2011: Missouri River flooding
The Nebraska Farm Bureau estimated that flooding cost citizens around $190 million in lost agricultural sales and other related economic development. The flooding occurred after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released large amounts of water from the six dams upstream on the Missouri River as heavy snow runoff up north combined with heavy spring rains to overload six Missouri River reservoirs. The releases kept floodwaters high into the fall before receding back into the river’s banks in October.
Also in 2011: Shane Weidner was hired as Norfolk’s city administrator after being appointed interim administrator after the departure of Al Roder. Weidner, now the city’s public safety director, served as Norfolk’s fire chief for more than 20 years before being named city administrator.
2010: Elkhorn River flooding
Causing millions of dollars in damage, heavy spring rains sent water rushing over the banks of the Elkhorn River south of town. Flood waters poured into several businesses near the viaduct on Highway 81. Water also damaged bridges, roads and other infrastructure in the area — in addition to claiming one life.
Also in 2010: The opening of the J. Paul and Eleanor McIntosh College of Nursing. The school, located on the campus of Northeast Community College, houses six levels of nursing education, including Northeast’s basic nurse aide, licensed practical nursing and associate degree nursing programs and the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s bachelor of science, master of science and doctoral programs.