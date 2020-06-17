Wearing masks not pleasant experience

A woman approached me asking tentatively, “Is that you, Diane?” It wasn’t like I hadn’t seen her in years. It has only been a few months since I’d seen her before running into each other on Saturday in a local home improvement store.
“Yes, wait, I know you! How are you doing?” I responded not one bit embarrassed at both of our mistakes in identifying each other. It’s a wonder we recognize anyone these days when there’s a mask covering up three-fourths of our faces.
People who I haven’t seen in five months don’t know that I’m now wearing my hair in a ponytail since having to miss a couple haircut appointments.
I also like to wear a baseball cap when out and about. I could walk past my own sister wearing my mask, cap and ponytail and she wouldn’t recognize me.
She probably wouldn’t be able to hear me either. That’s another thing with these masks \h— people who might have trouble hearing anyway now have to understand that person’s voice speaking quietly behind a mask and it’s nearly impossible to hear what they’re saying.
We went to a restaurant and I was taking a guess that the waitress was asking if I needed more water. She wasn’t and my family wondered why I was answering “yes” to what kind of salad dressing I wanted.
It’s the same with grocery clerks, so first thing I do is tell them I would like them to put my grocery items in plastic bags, not paper, and that I can’t hear a thing they’re saying. I hope they’re smiling when they nod their heads as I wouldn’t know what expression is behind that mask.
It is odd not to be able to smile at the clerk who sacks my groceries or helps me find a needed part. I hope a muffled “thank you” suffices.
I’ve got a box of paper masks that family members have taken with them for doctor appointments, haircuts and store visits. We also have a few cloth versions.
It’s been a bit difficult getting used to wearing either the paper or the cloth mask as it gets a bit steamy behind the mask. Sometimes our glasses get foggy, and our skin under the masks gets clammy. I’m not sure how the people do it who have to wear masks for hours at a time.
I slipped my mask off as I was headed out the door of one store and was surprised to notice that with my mask on, I hadn’t been able to smell their scented soaps. So that means I can’t see, hear, talk or smell with a mask on.
It’s the year of the mask and I’ll be glad when we can shelve them for good.