Wear your mask, please

Who would have thought that last fall we would be debating the wearing of masks? But here we are, in the middle of a pandemic, polarized as a country, a state and even at a community level, on the wearing and effectiveness of masks. Science shows it’d be a safe and smart idea for masks to be mandated. Think of it as wearing your seat belt, each time you get into a vehicle to go somewhere or wearing a helmet when riding a motorcycle. Science and data have supported the idea that masks aren’t just beneficial to the individual, but the community as a whole to help ensure that we all have a better future.

Many people are outraged because COVID-19 has ruined their plans and events for the time being. If everyone would listen to health officials and wear their masks, COVID would calm down or even go away a lot sooner. However, I will admit, it definitely is a struggle to wear a mask for longer periods of time, even I have struggled with it. I’ve even forgotten mine a few times. At first, masks are uncomfortable to wear, but the more you wear it, the easier it becomes. The first day I wore a mask to school, it wasn’t the most enjoyable. I kept having to readjust it and it got hot pretty fast. However, after growing accustomed to it, putting my mask on in the morning became second nature. Masks shouldn’t be political; they should be mandated.

