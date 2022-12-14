Wear those ugly sweaters

When our son, Matt, was in seventh grade, he won an ugly Christmas sweater contest wearing a purple sweater we had purchased at a thrift store that incorporated knitted snowflakes of various lavender shades. That was 10 years ago, but we still have the sweater and I’m planning to wear it this week. I’m ugly sweatering it from now until Christmas, and I’ve talked to other people who said they’re going all out with holiday apparel this year, too. Why not?
First of all, you can find holiday sweaters about anywhere, and they’re pretty inexpensive. This wasn’t the case when the whole ugly sweater trend started in the 1980s, and you had to search to find one that was in the back of your parents’ closet that wasn’t really meant to be ugly. Now, you can get one in lots of places, including at the convenience store when you fill up with gas.
Another reason to wear Christmas sweaters is it definitely puts a person in the holiday mood. My reindeer sweater reminds me of one we found in a box that my mom or dad must have worn in high school at Christmastime. I have Santa Shuffle 5K shirts from a dozen years ago I wear only this time of year, and they always make me smile. Who can be unhappy wearing a sweater with a Christmas llama on it?
I love to see how other people are wearing holiday-themed clothes and accessories. One of my daughters has been wearing Christmas-themed earrings the past couple weeks, and already I’ve seen store clerks with reindeer antlers and elf hats. Some people wear Christmas ties and Christmas socks and Christmas bells on their shoes. It’s the season of joy so why not add a little fun with a full-printed Christmas suit jacket?
I’m not wearing pants with reindeers on them anytime soon although I am ordering a couple of Tyrannosaurus Rex Christmas shirts for the grandkids that say “Tree Rex.”
Fortunately, I don’t need to buy any more Christmas sweaters to last me to Dec. 25. I have a green sweater with a gingerbread house and gingerbread man on it that could win a couple of ugly sweater contests. I also have a prize-worthy sweater that has the body of an elf on it and my head as its head. My cardigan with pine-cone buttons has disappeared — it’s probably being worn by one of our adult children at a Christmas party.
I don’t wear pumpkin-themed shirts in the fall, heart-appliquéd sweaters in February or even patriotic T-shirts in July, but I do like to deck myself out in Christmas attire, and now there’s a day to do so. The third Friday of December is officially Ugly Christmas Sweater Day so on Dec. 16 this year, everyone should get out their Rudolph or Grinch sweaters and embrace the day.
I will be wearing my sweater that has Santa wearing sunglasses relaxing under a palm tree. I’ve been saving it for just the occasion.