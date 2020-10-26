I agree that people should not partake in trick-or-treating this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a multitude of reasons. We want the pandemic to go away, and it will not go away unless we all wear masks and be cautious. Another reason we shouldn’t have it is because doorbells, doors, and door handles will be dangerous contact points. Also, people have the possibility of not knowing if they have the virus, therefore, they could be spreading it and not know. I think that if people do decide to participate, they should wear masks and bring hand sanitizer. I also think that all the candy should be put in bag, so kids aren’t touching the bowl and the other candy in the bowl.
In other news
I agree that people should not partake in trick-or-treating this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a multitude of reasons. We want the pandemic to go away, and it will not go away unless we all wear masks and be cautious. Another reason we shouldn’t have it is because doorbells, doors, a…
As much as I would love for kids to be able to trick or treat this year, it’s just not a COVID-19 friendly activity. Kids obviously need to be kids, but it’s not worth risking people’s health just to give children a sugar rush. Sure, everyone could wear masks, but what about the adults that …
If I’m being honest, Halloween is my favorite holiday, and surprisingly it isn’t because of the candy, costumes or scary stories. Instead, I love Halloween because I get to connect and network with my whole community.
“Trick or treat.” What? You’re telling me the CDC is recommending that people shouldn’t partake in trick-or-treating this year due to COVID-19? Trick or treating has been around since 1927 and this activity for young children should not be put on hold because of COVID-19. This activity is a …
This year, yet again another beloved activity is falling to the most hated disease of COVID. Yes, that is right, Halloween is at stake. Trick or treating is a beloved Halloween activity where young kids dress up in costumes, grab their favorite bucket, and go door to door and say “trick or t…
It’s that time of year once again. Pumpkins are being massacred and scaring half the life out of your friends and family is once more acceptable. You know what I’m talking about. It’s almost Halloween. The one day of the year where you can be someone else for one night and get paid for it in…
Before the sun rises every weekday, some essential school employees are already hard at work, preparing buses and vans to transport students safely.
MADISON — A Norfolk man was sentenced for attempted strangulation and a protection order violation here in Madison County District Court on Friday.
ATKINSON — The top overall seed in the Niobrara Valley Conference, Chambers/Wheeler Central, cruised through the conference tournament and came out victorious in the conference championship with a 25-20, 26-24, 25-14 sweep over No. 2 seeded Summerland.