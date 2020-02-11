We must prevent a full-out war

On January 3, the major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed by the United States. The death of Iran’s head of paramilitary forces, Qassim Soleimani, has sparked a precarious precedent.
Many have supported the president’s decision, arguing that Soleimani had American blood on his hands. However, during the cold war, Americans and Soviets did not kill one another’s officials because it would lead to more bloodshed. The United States’ decision was unwarranted and reckless for it has led to the risk of war between countries that already have tension.
He was not a terrorist like Osama Bin Laden or Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The significance of Soleimani is that he was highly respected by his country and belonged to a legitimate state. He fought against ISIS, Al Nusrah, and Al Qaeda.
Millions showed their support for Soleimani as they flooded the streets at his funeral. Soleimani was not in good health, meaning he did not have many years left to cause damage. However, his shocking death will lead to generations of damage in the minds of his people.
Trump’s recent threat was to target “52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level and importance to Iran and the Iranian culture.” Targeting cultural sites goes against the law of armed conflict and is considered a war crime. This threat along with the assassination of Soleimani makes tension even more personal and fuels a more vengeful attitude.
Additionally, the Trump administration has announced new sanctions on Iran. Sanctions against Iran are deliberately intended to hurt the lives of innocent Iranians; sanctions are violence and kill innocent people.
Trump has promised to end endless wars. Trump’s irresponsible move escalates the situation with Iran and brings America closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that will cost trillions of dollars.
No matter what party you are affiliated with, we must look at humanity. Many lives will be lost on both sides and proxy war groups will sprout throughout the region. This is a war that the US is imposing upon the innocent people of Iran and Iraq. We must stop any further escalations that could develop into a full war.