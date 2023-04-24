The Wayne Blue Devils broke open a scoreless game in the top of the sixth inning, scoring three runs to down Norfolk High 3-0 Monday evening at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Blue Devils’ pitcher, Gavin Redden, benefited both offensively and defensively from the play of his teammates while pitching a complete game in a win that evened his record on the mound at 2-2.
“Gavin never gets rattled on anything, just a pretty steady kid who doesn’t take anything —an error or being out at the plate — to the next pitch,” Wayne coach Adam Hoffman said. “He’s a kid who just plays the game. Sometimes, when adversity hits, you don’t always know how kids are going to react, but we know he’s going to stay in it, his head is going to be in the game.”
The sophomore, who gave up five hits to Norfolk batters, got help from the Wayne defense, which provided three crisp double plays with two of them critical in ending scoring opportunities for the Panthers. The first appeared as a 5-4-3 in scorebook terminology, the second 4-6-3 and the last as a 6-4-3.
“I was just throwing strikes, and my defense was making plays — three double plays, that was really helpful,” Redden said. “I used to play in Norfolk for the Steel program, so I know some of the Norfolk players. This felt nice.”
Two of those defensive plays directly ended Norfolk’s best scoring opportunities in the third and fourth innings, when the Panthers had runners at first and second with one out, enhancing the possibility of a big inning of multiple runs.
In the third inning, Norfolk’s Easton Sullivan sent a double down the left foul line to reach second while Jack Borgmann went to first base with a base on balls.
But Hudson Waldow’s ground ball to third was relayed to second, then to first to abruptly end the inning and the scoring chance.
Likewise, the next inning Carson Anderson singled to left with one out, then went to second when Anden Schold beat out an infield hit to the hole at shortstop.
Again, a Norfolk ground ball — this one by Zach Cordner — went to the second basemen where it became a relay to the shortstop covering second and on to first to end the inning.
When Wayne turned its third double play in the sixth, the play — which began with Sawyer Wolff’s ground ball to short, then on to the second baseman covering second and, in turn, to first — erased Waldow, who had walked, along with Wolff.
A Redden strikeout produced the third out and, although Carter Ramaekers beat out an infield hit in Norfolk’s final at-bat in the seventh, the Panthers’ chance to score— and the game — was finished with another Redden strikeout.
“We come in here, having turned probably two double plays all year, and we were able to turn three here tonight,” Hoffman said. “Credit our guys for making the plays and Gavin (Redden) made the pitches.
“It was one of those things, they hit the ball hard at us and, with the turf here, it’s all true hops and the ball gets to you a little quicker, so you can make those plays. Our guys did a really good job — our middle infielders — of just getting rid of the ball.”
Offensively, Wayne (9-6), which has turned to small ball recently according to Hoffman, incorporated three consecutive bunts to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.
Those bunts by Aiden Liston, Alex Rodriguez and Wyatt Heikes allowed the Blue Devils to take advantage of a leadoff walk to Redden, followed by a single by Brooks Kneifl.
Redden moved from first to third on Kneifl’s line drive into the right-center gap, then scored on Liston’s safety squeeze bunt when Norfolk pitcher Ethan Synovec’s toss to Cordner at home plate was too high for the tag.
Rodriguez then moved Kneifl to third with a sacrifice bunt, with another bunt —this one by Heikes —creating the RBI.
Kaleb Moormeier’s liner to left drove in Liston and became the final run in the Blue Devils’ 3-0 win.
“We’ve really went to (bunting more often) the last week. Our hitting hasn’t been what we wanted it to be this year, so as a coaching staff we decided we’ve got to do something different because we’re not manufacturing runs and we’re not winning,” Hoffman said. “So we started getting after them in practice about (bunting) and started using it more. We want to put the ball in spots to put pressure on the defense. It’s really good when you can execute it, but it’s hard. It’s helped us tremendously, and we’ve just got to keep grinding with it.”
Along with the five Norfolk hits, Redden’s seven-inning outing included three strikeouts, as well as four walks and a hit batsman.
Meanwhile, Synovec, the Panthers’ starter, struck out three Wayne batters in six innings of work while issuing three bases on balls before Jacob Colligan came on to pitch the final inning in relief, allowing one hit with one walk and no strikeouts.
“We had some opportunities early, and they had three double plays which took us out of some innings,” Norfolk coach Brian Disch said. “But you’ve got to give them credit. They made plays defensively, and they got some bunts down when they needed to be able to score some runs. It’s hard to win a game scoring zero runs.”
The loss, which drops the Panthers to 6-16 on the season, was disappointing, Disch said, because after splitting games with a loss to Kearney and a win over Omaha South this past weekend, he “felt like we were making a step forward, really hitting balls hard in both games.”
“I give Gavin credit. He pitched really well. We missed some fastballs early, and the second time through the lineup he was using a breaking ball,” Disch said. “We let the pitcher get ahead in the count and, when that happens, you don’t know what’s coming, but at that point you just have to find a way to win.
“You have to be committed to hitting the ball hard, no matter who you’re playing.”
Wayne (9-6) 000 003 0 — 3 6 0
Norfolk (6-16) 000 000 0 — 0 5 0
WP: Gavin Redden. LP: Ethan Synovec. 2B: (N) Easton Sullivan.