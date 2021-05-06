Wayne walk-off earns split with Upper Iowa

WAYNE — Wayne State used a walk-off sacrifice fly from right-fielder Alex Logelin to earn the Wildcats a 9-8 win in the opening game of a two-game set with Upper Iowa in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball action here at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne on Wednesday afternoon.
The teams traded runs for the first seven innings. The Peacocks scored one in the first, answered by a couple from the Wildcats in the bottom of the frame.
After Upper Iowa tied it in the second with a run and added one in the top of the fourth to take a 3-2 lead, WSC answered with a three-run bottom half of the inning to take a 5-3 lead.
It was 6-4 heading into what was supposed to be the last inning in the seventh, when things got interesting.
Upper Iowa plated four runs in the top of the inning to take the momentum and an 8-6 lead headed into the bottom half of the seventh.
Logelin was hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the inning and stole second.
The steal was unnecessary as Andrew Hanson came to the plate and belted a two-run homer to left field to tie the score at 8-8 and send the game into an eighth inning.
Lawson Zenner came on in relief of Aidan Breedlove on the mound for the Wildcats and shut the Peacocks down in the eighth.
Zenner got a couple of groundouts and a foulout to send Upper Iowa down in order in the eighth before Wayne State went to work to win the game.
The Peacocks brought in Keaton Parker to pitch to the Wildcats, and Wayne State drew a couple of walks by Peyton Barnes and Conner Fiene.
After a Wayne State strikeout, Eric Standish was brought on as a pinch-hitter and was promptly plunked by Parker to load the bases.
Logelin then flew out to left field to chase home Barnes and take the opener by the 9-8 final score.
In game two, the Peacocks (13-23,11-18) sprinted to a 9-1 lead in the sixth inning before the Wildcat bats showed some life in the seventh to score three runs.
Back-to-back doubles by Bryce Besinius and Andrew Hanson highlighted the seventh, but the Upper Iowa lead was too much for Wayne State to overcome.
"The last game was kind of the story of our season," Koch said. "We came alive a little at the end, but it just wasn't enough."
The Wildcats had a roller coaster ride all season between COVID-19 cases and injuries. The win over the Peacocks in game one was their first in nine starts.
"We had some troubles throughout the season," the coach said. "But that's baseball. We need to learn to overcome those obstacles; we need to just get better all around."
Wayne State's season ended after game two, and the Wildcats posted a 12-22 record overall and an 11-19 mark in conference play.
GAME 1
UIU 110 110 40 — 8 11 3
WSC 200 301 21 — 9 5 3
WP: Lawson Zenner LP: Keaton Parker.
2B: Hogan Penny, Ryan Hull, Casey Zarr (UIU); Noah Roberts (WSC). HR: Andrew Hanson (WSC).
GAME 2
UIU 011 421 0 — 9 12 0
WSC 100 003 — 4 7 1
WP: Duncan Snider LP: Keean Allen.
2B: K. Routheaux, Alex Greene, Hull, Zarr (UIU); Hanson, Bryce Besinius (2), Brenden Madsen (WSC). 3B: Madsen (WSC). HR: Jake Hilmer (UIU).