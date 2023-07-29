PIERCE – A four-run second inning set up Wayne for a successful start to the Class B American Legion Seniors state tournament on Saturday.
That scoring outburst gave Wayne Post 43 the lead for good in a 7-4 victory over York.
York took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a Wayne error.
But Wayne struck for its big second inning to take control of the contest. A bunt by Jase Dean scored Wyatt Heikes, and that worked so well that Wayne repeated it with James Dorcey bunting Devin Anderson home.
Gavin Redden’s single to right field along with an error plated Dean and Calvin Starzl to give Wayne a 4-1 lead.
York closed to within 4-3 in the top of the fifth on RBI doubles by Isaac Stark and Trevor Vodicka.
Wayne answered with two runs of its own to regain a three-run lead. An error on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice allowed Kaleb Moormeier and Starzl to both cross home plate.
The teams traded runs in the sixth. York scored on an RBI groundout, but Wayne escaped further damage after facing a bases-loaded, no-outs situation.
Anderson’s RBI double got that run back for Wayne and a 7-4 lead heading into the seventh.
York had back-to-back singles with one out to get the tying run to the plate, but a strikeout and groundout sent Wayne (24-8) into Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. winners bracket game against Springfield.
York 100 021 0 – 4 7 3
Wayne 040 021 x – 7 6 3
WP: Kaleb Moormeier. LP: Kain Combs.