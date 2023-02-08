At the end of an exhausting Tuesday, Wayne bowling coach Josh Johnson had one final challenge remaining.
“It was hard to tear the trophies away from both groups last night,” Johnson said. “I had to make sure some of the kids didn’t take them to bed with them and sleep with them. All the kids were super pumped.”
The Blue Devils earned two reasons to be super pumped in the form of a pair of trophies.
Wayne’s boys and girls teams swept the titles at the Class B state tournament at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.
The boys earned their first championship in dramatic fashion, beating York 3-1 to force a second title match in the double-elimination tournament. The Blue Devils fell behind 2-0 in the winner-takes-all battle only to rally for a 3-2 victory.
The girls followed up by capping off their undefeated run with a 3-1 victory over second-seeded Hastings to earn their third consecutive state title. That victory finished after 11 p.m., more than 14 hours after the boys began their competition.
“We had to be (at the alley) at 7 in the morning with the first ball (for the boys) at 8,” Johnson said. “We battled from the get-go. We were challenged by Omaha (Skutt) in the first round, got hot and shot a state-record 298 in our final game, which was awesome. That got us on a high, and then it was all the way to noon with those guys.
“Then to come back eight hours later and have to win twice, whatever energy they had left in them was gone yesterday. They were toast.”
Wayne’s second-seeded boys opened with a 3-2 win over Skutt and beat Seward 3-1 but then fell to top-seeded York 3-1 in the winners bracket final.
The Blue Devils (21-3) got past Lexington 3-2 to get another shot at the Dukes, needing to win two matches to earn the title.
“The hard part is you are coming back and had to win the first (match) to force the second,” Johnson said. “I think we had a little bit of a letdown after feeling like we had some breathing room. They jumped on us the first two (games) and got us down. We just took a deep breath and said one ball at a time and see what happens.
“You win one of those, and all of a sudden you put a little pressure on them. You win the second one and all the pressure is back on them. Even though they were up 2-0, they don’t want to lose it. That’s a brutal way to lose. We were able to finish it out. Calvin Starzl threw a huge strike for us in the ninth frame to kind of steal it. Then it was party city.”
The girls added to the party. The top-seeded Blue Devils (22-2) swept Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Howells-Dodge 3-0 in the first two rounds and edged Waverly 3-2 in the semifinals before getting past Hastings in the final.
“The girls came here to support the guys and then tried to take care of their own business,” Johnson said. “They had a lot of four- or five-game matches toward the end. Physically but more mentally it was draining. When we got back, they all crashed hard.”
It was the third consecutive title for the Wayne girls. The first two came in a one-class format after the Nebraska School Activities Association offered bowling as a sanctioned sport starting in 2021. This was the first year the sport was divided into classes A and B.
Johnson said Wayne’s success was set up even before bowling became an official high school sport.
“Both programs, like any good program, you have to go to the youth programs and coaches around the Wayne area and the bowling alleys in the Wayne area,” he said. “They push the kids so much that when we got it started three years ago, it was set and kids knew how to bowl and what was going on. It was just fine-tuning it and keeping it going. The kids have taken it to the next level.
“The boys have three seniors on that team, so they’ve been there and done that. The girls, even as a three-peat, graduated four huge seniors off those two squads. So it was so nice to see a lot of new faces in our starting lineup who had to learn their role and step up.”
The boys and girls teams play into each other’s success.
“They nudge each other a little bit,” Johnson said. “The girls are like, we have a championship so you need to get one. It’s back-and-forth a little bit. It’s a friendly competition among them about how well they are doing, so they push each other really, really well.”
Johnson — who coached Wayne’s girls golf team to its first state appearance since 2014 in the fall — had a short night. So did the bowlers.
They were back to Sun Valley Lanes by 7 a.m. on Wednesday for the Class B singles tournament. Seniors Brogan Foote and Shayne Geidner and sophomore Alexander Rodriguez qualified for the boys, while senior Riley Haschke and juniors Jersi Jensen and Nina Hammer competed for the girls.
Three other area teams were involved in Tuesday’s Class B girls team tournament. Hartington-Newcastle lost to Waverly 3-2, beat Howells-Dodge and Arapahoe 3-2 in the losers bracket, and was eliminated by Hastings 3-1.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, after losing to Wayne, beat Omaha Duchesne and lost to Hastings
Howells-Dodge beat Omaha Duchesne 3-2 before losing to Wayne and Hartington-Newcastle.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s boys went 0-2.