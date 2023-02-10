WYNOT — Wayne picked up a sweep over two highly-rated Wynot teams on Thursday.
The Wayne girls held off a late comeback to beat Class D No. 7 Wynot 41-35. Then the Class C No. 3 boys handled Class D No. 1 Wynot 67-42.
“I was really proud of our team. At halftime, I told them Wynot’s a team that knows how to win and at some point, they’re probably going to make a run,” Wayne girls coach Aaron Carlson said. “I was really proud of how we finished that game.”
That run came in the fourth quarter.
Wayne led by nine points heading into the fourth quarter. Wynot then started the period with a 7-0 run and made it a two-point game on a two by Kinslee Heimes with three minutes, 39 seconds left in the game.
On the ensuing possession, Kierah Haase found an open spot from beyond the three-point line and made it 34-29 with 3:10 to go.
Kinslee Heimes hit another two to make it a one-possession game again. Wayne was called for a travel on the ensuing drive, but Heimes attempted a three that ended up missing. Eventually, Kayla Oinkelman made a two for Wynot to which Wayne answered with one by Myrah Sudbeck.
It ended up being the last field goal made by either team the rest of the game. Wayne hit five free throws to Wynot’s one to put the contest away.
Wayne’s defense at the end of the game was something that had worked for most of the night. However, it needed to make some adjustments at points during the game.
“Towards the end, they were driving to the hoop a little more, so we threw a little more zone at them to just kind of slow them down a bit,” Carlson said. “I think that worked and then towards the end, we kind of went back to what we do best and ran some man-to-man to finish it out.”
The first 2:48 of the game belonged to Brooklyn Kruse, who single handedly led Wayne on an 8-0 run to start the game.
Kruse, a 6 foot, 3 inch senior, wound up leading her team with 15 points and was a big reason why it led by 13 after one quarter.
Things didn’t come as easily for Wayne in the second, as it had just two field goals the entire period. Meanwhile, Wynot used a three from Sudbeck with 3:45 to go to make it a 24-14 game at halftime.
Kruse was held scoreless after her early run, then failed to score in the second. The senior did break through in the third with two layups for Wayne.
“At the beginning, they were playing man, so we just passed around and I went one-on-one,” Kruse said. “But then when I got to zone, we had to work, pass it around and around and then we got a lot of shots up, so that helped.”
Wayne shot 15-for-35 from the field as a team.
Heimes hit a three in between Kruse’s baskets to keep Wynot within striking distance. Frantzdie Barner would hit one of her own with 3:29 to go before Wynot escorted three unanswered points before the fourth to make it 31-22.
Wynot coach Steve Wieseler was happy that his team came back to make it competitive late, but the game is the kind that his team needs to figure out a way to win. The best way to do that, he thinks, is by really playing as a team.
“We’ve got to play together, play for each other and we’re not clicking on all cylinders right now as a unit,” he said. “We did at times tonight, but we’ve got to get more consistent.”
Wayne’s regular season comes to an end as the team will prepare for the subdistrict semifinal on Tuesday, where it’ll play either Tekamah-Herman or Winnebago. Wynot will conclude its regular season on Friday when it travels to face Hartington-Newcastle.
THE WAYNE BOYS found themselves down 3-1 early after Zack Foxhoven nailed a three for Wynot’s first points of the game.
It would be the only time Wayne trailed all night.
A two by Sedjro Agoumba kickstated a 6-0 run that put Wayne up 7-3 with 5:22 left in the first. The teams exchanged blows, but Wayne remained one-step ahead in the period, even as Chase Schroeder made a two at the buzzer to make it a three-point game at the break.
Daniel Judd scored seven of his team-leading 15 points in the first period. The senior scored all seven of his field goals in the paint, leading an effort that saw Wayne dominate the inside in the contest.
“I feel like (my) teammates worked the ball around, got inside, had good movement,” Judd said. “Then they got me the ball and then they collapsed, I got the ball in and it just all worked together.”
Carson Wieseler tied the game 29 seconds into the second quarter on a three-pointer, but Carter Junck answered with one of his own. Wayne continued to stay a few steps ahead, even as threes by Dylan Heine and Foxhoven made it 23-22 with 4:14 to go.
This time, it was Gavin Redden answering with his own triple and starting a 9-3 run to put Wayne ahead 32-25 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Wayne began to figure out Wynot’s high-octane offense, allowing just two field goals in the period.
“It’s what we’ve done all season,” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said of the defense. “We’ve taken away strengths and forced other teams to kind of beat us in different ways. That just continued tonight.”
After making four threes in the first half, Wynot didn’t make another one until there were 38 seconds left in the game.
While Wynot’s offense lost its groove, Wayne found theirs. Judd had four more points to open up the period and Colson Nelsen hit a pair of threes to make it 50-29 heading into the final eight minutes.
Wayne went on a 7-0 run to open up the fourth. The teams began to trade baskets for a bit longer, then a three-pointer by Junck with 2:05 remaining got both teams to take their starters out.
“I thought they got a lot of rebounds and putbacks and ‘and one’s,” Wynot coach Lee Heimes said of the biggest difficulties in the post. “That was probably the biggest challenge for us.”
Wynot travels to take on Hartington-Newcastle on Friday. Wayne wraps up its regular season on Friday when it travels to face Pierce.
GIRLS
Wayne 20 4 7 10 — 41
Wynot 7 7 8 13 — 35
WAYNE (14-10): Haley Kramer, 2-7 0-0 4; Faith Powicki, 1-4 0-0 3; Brooklyn Kruse, 7-8 1-4 15; Kierah Haase, 3-3 0-0 9; Kyla Krusemark, 0-4 5-6 5; Jala Krusemark, 0-2 0-0 0; Frantzdie Barner, 2-7 0-0 5; Totals, 15-35 6-10 41.
WYNOT (12-9): Courtney Pinkelman, 0-2 0-0 0; Myrah Sudbeck, 2-5 0-0 6; Allison Wieseler, 0-5 0-0 0; Lauren Haberman, 2-3 0-0 4; Kenna Oligmueller, 0-1 1-2 1; Kinslee Heimes, 4-10 0-1 9; Kayla Pinkelman, 0-6 0-0 0; Amber Lawson, 6-10 2-4 15; Totals, 14-42, 3-7 35.
BOYS
Wayne 16 16 18 17 — 67
Wynot 13 12 4 13 — 42
WAYNE (17-6): Alex Phelps, 5-6 0-0 10; Carter Junck, 3-11 1-2 9; Colson Nelsen, 4-10 1-2 12; Devin Anderson, 0-2 0-0 0; Kaleb Moormeier, 1-1 0-0 3; Sedjro Agoumba, 4-6 2-4 10; Daniel Judd, 7-9 1-1 15; Gavin Redden, 3-8 1-4 8; Totals, 27-53 6-13 67.
WYNOT (17-4): Zack Foxhoven, 2-9 0-0 6; Dylan Heine, 2-6 2-4 7; Carson Wieseler, 2-9 0-0 5; Andrew Haberman, 0-1 0-0 0; Joseph Sudbeck, 2-5 0-0 4; Killian Steinhaus, 1-2 0-0 3; Kotner Koch, 2-3 0-0 4; Kason Koch, 1-2 0-0 2; Chase Schroeder, 4-8 3-4 11; Cooper Oligmueller 0-1 0-0 0; Totals, 16-44 5-8 42.