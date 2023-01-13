Just when it seemed as though Norfolk Catholic had the momentum once again in the fourth quarter, Wayne made the plays it needed down the stretch.
Brooklyn Kruse put back a missed shot for a 42-36 lead with 1 minute, 22 seconds left, and Kyla Krusemark converted both ends of a 1-and-1 opportunity twice in eight seconds to help the visiting Blue Devils seal a 46-36 girls basketball victory at Norfolk Catholic on Friday night.
"Our girls expect games to be tough, and we're learning how to handle them. We're still looking forward to building off this one," Wayne coach Aaron Carlson said. "You know, we were happy to come away with this one."
It was the latest in a game full of momentum swings, and Wayne sure knew what those felt like.
The Blue Devils scored the first six points and led 9-2 less than four minutes into the game, only to trail 21-17 after the first basket of the second half. They took the lead for good when Frantzdie Barner hit two free throws with 3.4 seconds left in the third quarter.
Wayne led 37-30 after a 3-point play by Kruse with 4:30 to play but didn't lead by more than two possessions again until the final minute.
The 6-foot-3 senior Kruse finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, scoring half of those points in the fourth quarter. But it was 3-pointers at crucial times that seemed to swing the momentum just as much.
"She (Kruse) made some really important plays and some key rebounds down the stretch to help us out," Carlson said.
Jala Krusemark provided a spark off the bench by connecting on 4 of 6 from 3-point range for 12 points. That included a 3-pointer with 3:20 left in the third quarter to put the Blue Devils ahead 27-23 and two more in the fourth quarter.
"I thought that was the turning point in the game, to be honest with you," Knights coach Tim Kassmeier said. "We had some momentum."
Her 3-pointer a minute into the fourth quarter boosted Wayne's lead to 32-28, and a deep ball with 2:25 to play put the visitors ahead 40-33.
Channatee Robles answered Krusemark's final 3 with one of her own just eight seconds later to make it 40-36 and seemingly give Norfolk Catholic the momentum. But the Blue Devils scored the final six points while the Knights missed their final seven attempts from the field.
"Give Wayne credit for making plays down the stretch again, and we've got to find a way to make that one play to put us over the top," Kassmeier said.
Norfolk Catholic was left lamenting its missed chances. The Knights finished with a 27-18 advantage in rebounding, including 16 offensive rebounds, and ended with 15 turnovers compared with 22 for Wayne. But the Knights were 14 of 47 for less than 30% from the field, including 2 of 10 beyond the arc, and 6 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Robles finished with game highs of 17 points and four steals along with four rebounds. Kenzie Janssen finished with eight rebounds, including five offensive, while Saylor Fischer had four assists.
"I thought we did a really good job of crashing, and then we gave ourselves an opportunity," Kassmeier said. "We got a lot of shots. We've got to be able to knock them down."
Meanwhile, Wayne was 15 of 32 from the field for almost 47%, connected on 6 of 14 3-pointers and hit 10 of 14 from the free-throw line.
"We've got to hit some of those (3-point) shots to open up our offense," Carlson said. "Brooklyn is a force in the paint. Sometimes she has four or five defenders on her, so we've got to be capable of knocking them down. I've been telling the girls that some game, one of these times, we're going to crack it open, and I think tonight that put us over the hump."
Wayne scored the game's first six points and led 9-2 less than midway through the first quarter, but Norfolk Catholic's persistent full-court press forced the Wayne offense into 12 first-half turnovers. In the second quarter, Wayne attempted just five field goals and committed six turnovers.
Robles scored eight of her points in the second quarter, including three lead-changing baskets, punctuated by a midrange jumper with 38 seconds left to give the Knights a 19-17 halftime lead.
"This was a game we knew we could get, but we knew Norfolk Catholic was going to give us a really good look," Carlson said. "They're an impressive, athletic team, and they've had some good wins on the year."
Game notes
— Norfolk Catholic's girls are to play five games between Friday's contest against Wayne and a Saturday, Jan. 20, game against Lutheran High Northeast. In between, the Knights were to face Stanton on Saturday, Pierce on Tuesday and Neligh-Oakdale on Thursday.
— Wayne was one day removed from a 39-27 loss at North Bend Central, the top-ranked team in Class C this week, and the schedule doesn't get any easier next week. The Blue Devils' two opponents are Class C No. 6 Crofton (11-1) on Tuesday and Class D No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic (11-2) on Jan. 20.
Wayne 12 5 12 17 — 46
Norfolk Catholic 7 12 9 8 — 36
WAYNE (9-7): Haley Kramer 1-3 0-1 2, Reagan McGuire 0-3 0-0 0, Faith Powicki 0-0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Kruse 5-8 4-6 14, Kierah Haase 1-4 0-0 3, Kyla Krusemark 1-2 4-5 7, Jala Krusemark 4-6 0-0 12, Frantzdie Barner 2-4 2-2 6, Gabbi Judd 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 15-32 10-14 46.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (5-7): Kenzie Janssen 0-4 1-2 1, Addison Corr 0-6 1-4 1, Channatee Robles 8-16 0-0 17, Hanna Brummer 0-1 1-2 1, Saylor Fischer 0-6 1-2 1, Morgan Miller 1-2 0-0 2, Jacey Wolf 2-5 0-2 4, Sidonia Wattier 3-7 2-3 9. Totals: 14-47 6-15 36.