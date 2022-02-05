WAYNE — All that Wayne wanted was a chance at revenge against Norfolk Catholic. It just so happened that it came in the Mid-State Conference finals on their home court.
"It was obvious there was a lot of motivation tonight," Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. "You're home, you're playing in the championship of your conference, you're trying to three-peat, and you're playing against the team that beat you earlier in the season. If that doesn't light a fire, I don't know what will."
After it was back-and-forth for much of the first 3-1/2 quarters, the second-seeded Blue Devils held the top-seeded Knights to three points in the final 4 minutes, 8 seconds en route to a 51-47 on Saturday night.
The result was almost exactly one month after Wayne was held to its lowest offensive output of the season in a 38-26 defeat at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
"It got a little back-and-forth there, but the kids took control in the end," Sweetland said.
The second half alone was a crazy roller coaster. Wayne started the third quarter with a 12-0 run, which began with three-straight baskets by Sedjro Agoumba, including a steal and layup, that led to Wayne taking a 36-22 lead at the 4:20 mark. But once Norfolk Catholic got going, it stormed back thanks to six points from Nolan Fennessy to pull within a possession by the end of the quarter — and Preston Burbach drained a game-tying 3-pointer less than half a minute into the fourth quarter. After the teams traded baskets, Kade Pieper gave the Knights a 44-43 lead by converting both ends of a one-and-one with 4:08 to go.
"Sometimes, myself, the players, we get caught up in the scheme — do we need to adjust this or adjust that," Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said. "Sometimes that's the answer, but most of the time, it's just your intensity. It's your ball pressure, your close-outs. So, once we understood that, stopped thinking, and started playing, we did a nice job."
Tanner Walling, who had a game-high 17 points, then somehow threaded in a layup between two defenders to give Wayne the lead again. On the next possession, Alex Phelps drove into the lane and darted a pass outside to Walling, who nailed a 3-pointer in front of the Wayne bench for a 48-44 lead at the 2:45 mark.
"We figured that Walling would, after the first game he had against us, was going to come out firing," Manzer said. "He hit some incredibly tough shots."
Walling and Brandon Bartos combined to hit 7 of 11 3-pointers on the night. Bartos finished with 14 points, and Agoumba added 12.
"Between him (Walling) and Brandon (Bartos), both of them have hit huge shots — end of quarter shots, game-winning shots," Sweetland said. "They want the ball. You can't coach that. It's got to be something in the player. We're real comfortable with either one of them hitting open shots."
Phelps added some crucial insurance with 26.7 seconds to play when he converted both ends of a one-and-one. The first free throw bounced off the back iron of the rim, up and off the top of the backboard, and then in, before Phelps swished the second one. Burbach made it a one-possession game one final time with a 3-pointers, but Bartos added a free throw with 15.2 seconds left for a four-point margin, and Norfolk Catholic couldn't get any closer.
"They went on a little run, but we stayed composed, did our thing, and came through in the end," Walling said.
It was obvious from the outset that this matchup would be different from the last time these teams played, a Jan. 6 contest that was 12-7 at halftime.
"We were more prepared tonight," Walling said. "We knew what they were going to bring at us."
This time around, Wayne was a sizzling 8 of 14 from the field in the first half, which contributed to a 24-22 halftime margin. Despite shooting so well, the Blue Devils never led by more than five points in the entire first half.
Kade Pieper converted a 3-point play with 2:16 to go in the first quarter, and Ben Hammond followed by hitting a 3-pointer for a 12-10 lead after the team had nabbed three offensive rebounds on the same possession. Alex Phelps and Tanner Walling later executed a near-perfect possession to end the quarter, with Phelps dishing to Walling who sank a 3-pointer in front of the Norfolk Catholic bench as the first-quarter buzzer sounded. The duo combined for another 3 to begin the second quarter for a 16-12 lead. They later stretched the lead to 22-17 after Sedjro Agoumba's jumper in the lane with 2:13 to go in the half.
Mason Timmerman answered with a 3-pointer moments later, and Brennen Kelley drove the lane for a tying bucket with 50 seconds left. But Camron Weaselhead followed with a baseline two that was the difference at the break.
"We talked before the game that the state championship isn't going to be won tonight," Manzer said. "However, each team is going to get a taste of it because this is the caliber of basketball you have to play. We played hard and we played well, but we came up a little short."
Mid-State Conference
Boys championship
Wayne 13 11 16 11 — 51
NC 12 10 15 10 — 47
WAYNE (20-2) Alex Phelps 0-0 2-2 2; Brandon Bartos 4-7 3-5 14; Tanner Walling 5-7 3-5 17; Sedjro Agoumba 5-8 2-2 12; Daniel Judd 2-2 0-0 4; Colson Nelsen 0-1 0-0 0; Camron Weaselhead 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 17-26 10-14 51.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (16-3): Mason Timmerman 3-10 0-0 7; Brennen Kelley 4-6 1-2 9; Preston Burbach 3-4 0-0 8; Ben Hammond 2-5 2-2 8; Kade Pieper 3-4 3-3 9; Karter Kerkman 0-1 0-0 0; Nolan Fennessy 2-4 2-3 6. Totals: 17-34 7-9 47.