WAYNE — Wayne State College climbed a mountain in the second half of its Northern States Intercollegiate Conference bout with the University of Sioux Falls here at Rice Auditorium on Friday night.
Unfortunately, the Wildcat men couldn’t quite get over the mountain and fell to the Cougars 70-68 to fall a couple of games back from the lead of NSIC South Division.
“We just need to play an entire game,” said Wayne State coach Jeff Kaminsky. “If we come out of the locker room in the first half the way we played the second half, we win the game and we’re tied for the lead in the conference.”
With the win USF improved to 4-1 in the division while WSC dropped to 6-3.
The Wildcats shot nearly 68% from the field in the second half to erase a 16-point Cougar advantage at the intermission.
“I really like the way we came back and kept competing,” Kaminsky said. “But if we didn’t dig that early hole, like I said, we win.”
The Wildcats scored the opening field goal, but trailed from there during the first 20 minutes of the game.
In fact, Wayne State trailed by 16 twice in the first half before the score settled at 40-24 at the break.
“We need to play with more urgency,” Kasminskt said. “In this conference you better be ready to play the full 40 minutes — teams in the league are way too talented to slide past with any sub-par play during the game.”
Wayne State was behind 47-31 with 15:10 remaining in the contest when it started up the mountain.
Justin Eagins began the comeback with a jumper in the paint off of a USF turnover.
Jordan Janssen scored inside before Nate Mohr scored two of his team-high 17 points after another Cougar miscue.
“Our defense came to life in the second half,” Kaminsky said. “When we picked things up defensively, our offense picked up. That’s the way it goes and we told the guys that for the first 25 minutes of the game.”
Mohr splashed a three with 12:23 left and the lead was nine, and some seven minutes later the Wildcats inched to within four.
Mohr hit another jumper in the paint with 2:56 left to make it a one-point game before Cody McCullough grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to give Wayne State its first lead since the opening bucket in the game.
The Wildcat lead went to three on a Jay Saunders layup with 1:47 left.
Back-to-back buckets for the Cougars put them back up by one with :49 left before a Janssen field goal kept the Wildcat hopes alive.
USF scored the final three points of the game on a free throw and basket inside to help the Cougars escape with the win.
“We are so close to being really good,” Kasminsky said. “We need to clean up some little things and play hard all the time.”
The Wildcat men will play their last home game of the regular season at Rice Auditorium when they match up with Cougars again Saturday afternoon at 2:30.
USF 40 30 — 70
WSC 24 44 — 68
UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX FALLS (6-1, 4-1): Pal Teathloach 9-16 2-2 21; Austin Slater 3-5 4-6 10; Troy Houghton 1-5 0-0 2; Jack Thompson 6-15 0-0 16; Chase Grinde 3-7 3-4 9; Jake Kettner 4-8 0-0 9; Jack Cartwright 1-1 0-0 3.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (6-5, 6-3): Ben Dentlinger 3-4 0-0 6; Jordan Janssen 6-12 0-1 12; Alex Millender 2-6 0-0 4; Jay Saunders 5-8 0-0 11; Nate Mohr 6-11 3-4 17; Justin Eagins 4-7 0-0 11; Cody McCullough 3-5 0-0 6; Nate Thayer 0-1 1-2 1.