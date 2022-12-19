Wayne State Wildcats sweep the weekend

WAYNE — Wayne State took advantage of home cooking and defeated Upper Iowa and Winona State in consecutive nights to improve to 9-2 (women) and 10-3 (men) on the young season at Rice Auditorium.
The Wildcat women defeated Upper Iowa 77-70 in overtime while the men turned away the Peacocks 86-77 on Sunday to keep winning on the season and take advantage of a weekend of home dates.
Both teams defeated Winona State on Saturday.
Jordan Janssen and Justin Eagins paced the Wildcat men in the Northern Sun Conference game against Upper Iowa, a team bolting from the league in a couple of seasons.
"I came back for this. I wanted to be a part of something special," Janssen said. "I knew we could do some good things, and I wanted to be a part of it."
Between COVID and redshirt seasons, Janssen is in his fifth year with the Wildcats (5-2 in the NSIC) and finished with his sixth double-double for the season with 25 points and 16 rebounds as he climbs up the career charts in both categories.
"We want to just keep moving on and win the conference," Janssen said. "... It would make it all worthwhile."
The first 20 minutes ended with the teams deadlocked at 31.
The Wildcats stayed in front by three early in the second half until back-to-back 3-pointers by Nick Ferrarini pushed the lead to 54-49 with 11 minutes, 32 seconds remaining.
"We have a lot of experienced guys, and they know their roles on the team," Wildcat coach Jeff Kaminski said. "Nick's job is to go in there and shoot. He did that, and he made some when we really needed him to."
The Wayne State lead grew to 60-52 after a couple of free throws from Ferrarini and a Janssen bucket inside with 8:50 left in the game.
The Peacocks got to within four with under two minutes left in the contest, but Nate Mohr hit a 15-foot jump shot with 1:39 left to make it 77-71.
Mohr was fouled with a minute left on the clock and missed the front end of the 1-and-1 but Janssen stole the ball on Upper Iowa's ensuing possession and went coast-to-coast for his second dunk of the evening with 43.4 seconds left.
Jake Hilmer for the Peacocks was called for a technical foul after the slam, and Mohr hit the free throws to make it a 10-point advantage at 81-71.
"It was a complete contrast from the team we played (Saturday) night," Kaminsky said. "With Winona, we wanted to get out and use tempo to keep them off balance. Tonight we wanted to slow things down a bit. Upper Iowa likes to get out and run.
"It's great that we have the players to adapt to whatever style we need to play to be successful. I like where we are right now, but we still have a lot of work to do.
Eagins was the leading scorer for the Wildcats with 26 points and also registered a double-double with 10 rebounds. Mohr added a dozen.
WAYNE STATE’S women needed an extra five minutes to get the job done.
"It wasn't pretty, but we won," Wildcat coach Brent Pollari said. "I was happy with our effort the entire night and particularly in the overtime. We did what we needed to do to get the job done."
After the score was tied 59-59 at the end of regulation, Wayne State exploded for 18 points in the extra frame to pull away from the Peacocks.
"They are a good example of the strength of our conference," Pollari said. "They haven't won a conference game, but they gave us all we wanted. I'm glad to get out of here with the win."
Lauren Zacharias had her second biggest offensive output of the season with 32 points to lead all scorers, including a 13-for-13 performance from the charity stripe.
Logan Hughes added 12 points.
The Wayne State men and women will host Augustana University on Saturday, Dec. 31, before traveling to Minnesota State University-Moorhead on Friday, Jan. 6.
MEN
UIU 31 46 — 77
WSC 31 55 — 86
UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY (7-5, 4-2): Nick Reid 3-11 2-2 9; Dylan Jones 1-5 2-3 4; Lucas Duax 8-15 2-2 19; Jake Hilmer 9-18 4-4 27; Austin Hilmer 0-2 0-0 0; Caleb Delzell 3-5 0-0 7; Carter Janssen 1-5 1-2 3; Max Duax 2-7 0-0 5; Jackson Foley 1-1 0-0 3.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (10-3, 5-2): Jordan Janssen 11-17 3-5 25; Cody McCullough 1-4 0-0 2; Jay Saunders 3-6 0-0 7; Nate Mohr 3-11 5-7 12; Justin Eagins 10-16 2-2 26; Nick Ferrarini 2-7 2-2 8; David Harmon 1-4 0-0 2; Elijah Watson 2-2 0-0 4.
WOMEN
UIU 9 16 17 17 11 — 70
WSC 15 18 12 14 18 — 77
UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY (4-8, 0-7): Lexie Lodermeier 1-3 0-0 2; Helen Staley 0-4 0-0 0; Lydia Haack 5-11 8-9 18; Callista Rochon-Baker 4-10 0-0 9; Mia Huberty 6-12 1-3 14; Katie Tornstrom 5-9 3-6 16; Brooke Evenson 2-5 0-0 5; Emma Anderson 3-3 0-0 6; Cassidy Pagel 0-1 0-0 0.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (9-2, 5-2): Maya Fitzpatrick 1-4 2-4 4; Kylah Vandonkersgoed 1-5 0-0 3; Logan Hughes 5-15, 1-2 12; Abby Kopecky 3-6 0-0 6; Lauren Zacharias 8-12 13-13 32; Tate Norblade 0-2 2-2 2; Annie Guentzel 2-11 1-2 6; Delaney Clark 1-2 0-0 3; Kassidy Pingel 2-12 1-2 5; Rachel Dahlen 1-2 0-0 2; Ashley Gustavson 0-1 0-0 0; Meg Reitz 1-2 0-0 2.