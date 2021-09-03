WAYNE — Wayne State played its first game in the conference, the first game under its new coach and the first game of the 2021 season at Memorial Stadium and Bob Cunningham Field here on the campus of Wayne State College.
The Wildcats made the first game for their new coach John McMenamin a positive experience as they turned away the University of Mary with a 34-27 win in the season opener for both teams and a positive start to 2021.
After the 2020 season was wiped out by the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference because of COVID-19, both teams were eager to get back on the field to kick off the 2021 season.
"We couldn't wait to get back out here and play a game," McMenamin said. "This was a long time coming and we did the things we had to do to win. That's what you have to do in this conference."
Wayne State did play in a couple of controlled scrimmages last spring against Chadron State in Chadron and with the University of Nebraska at Kearney, but this was the first official game under McMenamin, who took over after the 2019 campaign for the retired Dan McLaughlin.
Sophomore quarterback Tavian Willis threw three touchdown passes and the Wildcat defense pitched a shutout in the first half as Wayne State went to the halftime break with a 17-0 advantage after a pair of Willis aerials and a 29-yard field goal by Alex Powders.
"We really came out of the gate strong," McMenamin said. "I was very proud of the things we got done tonight and the way we just kept after it."
It took Wayne State just under four minutes to travel 64 yards for the opening score when Willis found Taurean Grady at the goal line and Grady plowed into the end zone.
After a Powders kick, the Wildcats were up 7-0.
In the second frame, Willis found Jacob Keiser, the former Hartington Cedar Catholic standout, from 30 yards out and the teams headed to the intermission with Wayne State in front by the 17-0 count.
"We told our guys at halftime to keep working," McMenamin said. "We knew Mary was capable of coming back, and we knew the game was far from over."
Coming out of the break, Wayne State added to its lead with another Willis touchdown pass, this one from 47 yards away to Trystn Ducker. With 12:15 left in the third, the Wildcats looked poised to run away from the Marauders.
Mary finally got on the board just a couple of minutes after the Wildcat third-quarter score and Wayne State answered with another Powders field goal from 32 yards away.
"We did some nice things in the second half," McMenamin said. "I was really proud of the way we responded whenever Mary came at us. We answered every test."
The Marauders got to within 27-14 by the end of the third, but the Wildcats answered again in the fourth with an Anthony Watkins 18-yard dash to pay dirt, capping off a seven-play, 73-yard drive.
"That was the drive that we needed to put together," McMenamin said. "I felt like they were picking up some momentum so to get that score showed we knew what we had to do to win the game."
The University of Mary did score a pair of touchdowns in the final six minutes to make the score look a little closer. The final score came with no time left on the clock, but the Wildcats walked off the field with the 34-27 victory.
The Wayne State defense held the Marauders to just 4 yards rushing in the game while the Wildcats piled up 188 yards on the ground on offense.
Willis finished the contest 17 for 30 through the air for 268 yards and the three scores without an interception.
"Tavian did a nice job and was very efficient and made good decisions," McMenamin said. "And we ran the ball well. That was important."
The Wildcats will hit the road next Saturday, Sept. 11, when they will travel to Bemidji State for a 2 p.m. kickoff with the Beavers.
University of Mary (0-1) 0 0 14 13 — 27
Wayne State College (1-0) 10 7 10 7 — 34
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
WSC: Taurean Grady 1 pass from Tavian Willis (Alex Powders kick), 10:49.
WSC: Powders 29 field goal, 1:36.
SECOND QUARTER
WSC: Jacob Keiser 30 pass from Willis (Powders kick), 11:21.
THIRD QUARTER
WSC: Trystn Ducker 47 pass from Willis (Powders kick), 12:15.
UOM: Danny Kittner 47 pass from Logan Nelson (Kevin Powell kick), 10:46.
WSC: Powders 32 field goal, 9:15.
UOM: Luke Little 12 pass from Nelson (Powell kick), 5:47.
FOURTH QUARTER
WSC: Anthony Watkins 18 run (Powders kick), 6:04.
UOM: Little 4 pass from Nelson (Powell kick), 2:41.
UOM: Kittner 15 pass from Nelson (no PAT with time expired), 0:00.